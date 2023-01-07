Le site Nintendo Everything vient de publier la liste de toutes les démos disponible sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch.
Des milliers de jeux sont actuellement disponibles sur la Nintendo Switch et il existe une tonne de démos pour beaucoup d’entre eux. Non seulement Nintendo, mais aussi des tiers proposent des démos.
Numbers and special symbols
- #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream – USA, Europe
- ‘n Verlore Verstand – USA, Europe
- 8-Bit Farm – USA, Europe – Europe
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin – Europe
- 10 Second Ninja X – USA, Europe
- 10 Second Run Returns – USA, Europe
- 16-Bit Soccer – USA
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized – USA, Europe
- 99Vidas: Definitive Edition – USA, Europe
A
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version – USA, Europe
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version – USA, Europe
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism – USA, Europe
- Abyss Memory: Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic – USA, Europe
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits – USA
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – USA, Europe
- Active Life: Outdoor Challenge – USA, Europe
- Active Neurons 2 – USA, Europe
- Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent – USA, Europe
- Adventures of Chris – USA, Europe
- Aegis Defenders – USA, Europe
- Aeolis Tournament – USA, Europe
- Aerial Knight’s Never Yield – USA, Europe
- AeternoBlade – USA, Europe
- AeternoBlade II – USA, Europe
- Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise – USA, Europe
- AI: The Somnium Files – USA, Europe
- Airfield Mania – USA, Europe
- Alder’s Blood – USA, Europe
- Alpaca Ball: Allstars – USA, Europe
- Anime Studio Story – USA, Europe
- Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery – USA, Europe
- ANNO: Mutationem – USA, Europe
- Ape Out – USA, Europe
- Aperion Cyberstorm – USA, Europe
- Arietta of Spirits – USA, Europe
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition – USA, Europe
- ARMS – USA, Europe
- Art of Balance – USA, Europe
- Assault On Metaltron – USA, Europe
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth – USA, Europe
- Attack on Titan 2 – USA, Europe
- Automachef – USA, Europe
- AVICII Investor – USA, Europe
- Awesome Pea – USA, Europe
- Awesome Pea 2- USA, Europe
- Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku: Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit – USA, Europe
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 – USA, Europe
B
- Baby Storm – USA, Europe
- Bad North – USA, Europe
- Balan Wonderworld – USA, Europe
- Baobabs Mausoleum – USA, Europe
- Battle Chef Brigade – USA
- Bear with Me: The Lost Robots – USA, Europe
- Beastie Bay DX – Europe
- Beat Me! – USA, Europe
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – USA, Europe
- Birds and Blocks – USA, Europe
- Biz Builder – Europe
- Black Hole – USA, Europe
- Blasphemous – USA, Europe
- Blaster Master Zero – USA, Europe
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – USA
- Bleep Bloop – USA, Europe
- Block-a-Pix Deluxe – USA, Europe
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King – USA, Europe
- Blue Reflection: Second Light – USA, Europe
- Bonfire Peaks – USA, Europe
- Bonkies – USA, Europe
- Boomerang Fu – Europe
- Boreal Blade – USA, Europe
- BoxBoy! + BoxGirl! – USA, Europe
- Bot Vice – USA, Europe
- Bravely Default II – USA, Europe
- Brawlout – USA, Europe
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia – USA, Europe
- Brotherhood United – USA, Europe
- Bucket Knight – USA, Europe
- Bullet Beat – USA, Europe
- BurgerTime! Party – USA, Europe
- Byakko-tai Samurai Boys – USA, Europe
C
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer feat. The Legend of Zelda – USA, Europe
- Cafeteria Nipponica – USA, Europe
- Cake Bash – USA, Europe
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – USA, Europe
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – USA, Europe
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – USA, Europe
- Card Shark – USA, Europe
- Castle Crashers Remastered – USA, Europe
- Cat Quest II – USA, Europe
- Caveman Warriors – USA, Europe
- Chickens Madness – USA, Europe
- Children of Morta – USA, Europe
- Chinese Parents – USA, Europe
- ChromaGun – USA, Europe
- Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator – USA, Europe
- Cinderella: An Interactive Fairytale – USA, Europe
- Clan N – USA, Europe
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – USA, Europe
- Coffee Talk – USA, Europe
- COGEN: Sword of Rewind – USA, Europe
- Collidalot – USA, Europe
- Color Your World – USA, Europe
- Colors Live – USA, Europe
- Combat Core – USA, Europe
- Commandos 3: HD Remaster – USA, Europe
- Conan Chop Chop – USA, Europe
- Contra: Rogue Corps – Europe
- Crash Drive 2 – USA, Europe
- Crashnauts – USA, Europe
- Crayon Shin-Chan: The Storm Called! Flaming Kasukabe Runner!! – USA, Europe
- Cris Tales – USA, Europe
- Croc’s World – USA, Europe
- Croc’s World 2 – USA, Europe
- Croc’s World 3 – USA, Europe
- Croc’s World Run – USA, Europe
- CrunchTime – USA, Europe
- Crying Suns – USA, Europe
- Crypt of the Serpent King – USA, Europe
- Curious Expedition 2 – USA, Europe
D
- Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz – USA
- Daemon X Machina – USA, Europe
- Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada – USA, Europe
- Dangerous Relationship – USA, Europe
- Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical – USA, Europe
- Darkestville Castle – USA, Europe
- Darkness and Flame: Born of Fire – USA, Europe
- Darkness and Flame: Enemy in Reflection – USA, Europe
- Darkness and Flame: Missing Memories – USA, Europe
- Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side – USA, Europe
- Deadcraft – USA, Europe
- Deadly Days – USA, Europe
- Death and Taxes – USA, Europe
- Death Come True – Europe
- Death Squared – USA, Europe
- Deemo – USA, Europe
- Deep Ones – USA, Europe
- Demetrios: The Big Cynical Adventure – USA, Europe
- Demolition Crew – USA, Europe
- Depixtion – Europe
- Derpy Conga – USA, Europe
- Desktop Baseball – USA, Europe
- Desktop Basketball – USA, Europe
- Desktop Bowling – USA, Europe
- Desktop Dodgeball – USA, Europe
- Desktop Rugby – USA, Europe
- Desktop Soccer – USA, Europe
- Desktop Soccer 2 – USA, Europe
- Desktop Table Tennis – USA, Europe
- Detention – USA, Europe
- Devious Dungeon – USA, Europe
- Devious Dungeon 2 – USA, Europe
- Diamond Girl: An Earnest Education in Love – Europe
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – USA, Europe
- Discolored – USA, Europe
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ – USA, Europe
- Disgaea 5 Complete – USA, Europe
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – USA, Europe
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys – USA, Europe
- Domiverse – USA, Europe
- Doodle God: Evolution – USA, Europe
- Doodle Mafia: Crime City – USA, Europe
- Doraemon Story of Seasons – USA, Europe
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom – USA, Europe
- Double Pug Switch – USA, Europe
- Down in Bermuda – Europe
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set – USA, Europe
- Dragon Quest Builders – USA, Europe
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – USA, Europe
- Dragon Quest XI S – USA, Europe
- Dreamo – USA, Europe
- Drowning – USA, Europe
- Dry Drowning – USA, Europe
- Dungeon and Gravestone – USA, Europe
- Dungeon Village – USA, Europe
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires – USA, Europe
E
- Earthlock – USA, Europe
- Earthworms – USA, Europe
- Eat Beat Deadspike-san – USA, Europe
- Edge of Eternity – USA, Europe
- Embers of Mirrim – USA, Europe
- Energy Cycle Edge – USA, Europe
- Ephemeral: Fantasy on Dark – USA, Europe
- Epic Astro Story – USA, Europe
- Escape from Life Inc. – USA, Europe
- Explosive Dinosaurs – Europe
- Explosive Jake – USA, Europe
F
- Factorio – USA, Europe
- Factotum 90 – USA, Europe
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue – Europe
- Fallen Legion Revenants – USA, Europe
- Falling Out – USA, Europe
- Farm for your Life – USA, Europe
- Fifty Words by POWGI – USA, Europe
- Fight of Animals Arena – USA, Europe
- Figment 2: Creed Valley – USA, Europe
- Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure – USA, Europe
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Lite) – USA, Europe
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – USA, Europe
- Fitness Boxing – USA, Europe
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise – USA, Europe
- Flat Heroes – USA, Europe
- Flowlines VS – USA, Europe
- Fly Punch Boom! – USA, Europe
- Foregone – USA, Europe
- Forgotton Anne – USA, Europe
- forma.8 – USA, Europe
- Fragment’s Note+ – Europe
- Freedom Planet – USA, Europe
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – USA, Europe
- Fury Unleashed – USA, Europe
- Fuser – USA, Europe
G
- Gabbuchi – USA, Europe
- Gakuen Club – USA, Europe
- Galaxy Champions TV – USA, Europe
- Galaxy Warfighter – USA, Europe
- Game Builder Garage – USA, Europe
- Game Dev Story – USA, Europe
- Game Dev Tycoon – Europe
- Gelly Break – USA, Europe
- Gems of Magic: Father’s Day – USA, Europe
- Georifters – USA, Europe
- Ghostrunner – USA, Europe
- Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha – USA, Europe
- Glyph – USA, Europe
- God Eater 3 – USA
- Graceful Explosion Machine – USA, Europe
- Grand Prix Story – USA, Europe
- Grass Cutter: Mutated Lawns – USA, Europe
- Gravity Heroes – Europe
- Gravity Thrust – USA, Europe
- Greak: Memories of Azur – USA, Europe
- Griftlands – USA, Europe
- Grimvalor – USA, Europe
- Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!! – USA, Europe
- Guns of Mercy: Rangers Edition – USA, Europe
H
- Half Dead – USA, Europe
- Hampuzz – USA
- Happy Animals Bowling – USA, Europe
- Happy Animals Mini Golf – USA, Europe
- Happy Birthdays – USA, Europe
- Hardcore Mecha – USA, Europe
- Harlow – USA, Europe
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash – USA, Europe
- Harvestella – USA, Europe
- Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append – USA, Europe
- Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix – USA, Europe
- Have a Blast – USA, Europe
- Hell Sports – USA
- Helheim Hassle – USA, Europe
- Heroes of the Monkey Tavern – Europe
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ – USA, Europe
- Hidden in Plain Sight – USA, Europe
- Hob: The Definitive Edition – USA, Europe
- Home Run High – Europe
- Horror Stories – USA, Europe
- Hot Springs Story – USA, Europe
- Howling Village: Echoes – USA, Europe
- Hypercharge Unboxed – USA, Europe
- Hyperforma – Europe
- Hyper Drone X – USA, Europe
- Hyper Sentinel – USA, Europe
- Hypnospace Outlaw – USA, Europe
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – USA, Europe
I
- I, AI – USA, Europe
- I and Me – USA, Europe
- Ice Station Z – USA, Europe
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – USA, Europe
- Imp of the Sun – USA, Europe
- Implosion – USA, Europe
- Infini – USA, Europe
- Instant Sports Paradise – USA, Europe
- Instant Tennis – USA, Europe
- Inversus Deluxe – USA, Europe
- Invisiballs – USA, Europe
- Invisigun Reloaded – USA, Europe
- Iris School of Wizardry: Vinculum Hearts – USA, Europe
- Isekai Harem Saver – USA
J
- Jack Move – USA, Europe
- Jade Order – USA, Europe
- Jet Kave Adventure – USA, Europe
- Jewel Fever 2 – USA, Europe
- Jewel Rotation – USA, Europe
- Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals – USA, Europe
- Jigsaw Fun: Greatest Cities – USA, Europe
- Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature – USA, Europe
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R – USA, Europe
- Just Shapes & Beats – USA, Europe
K
- Kairobotica – USA, Europe
- Katamari Damacy Reroll – USA
- Kid Tripp – USA, Europe
- Kill la Kill: IF – USA, Europe
- King of Seas – USA, Europe
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix – Cloud Version – USA
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version – USA
- Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version – USA
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – USA, Europe
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – USA, Europe
- Kirby Fighters 2 – USA, Europe
- Kirby Star Allies – USA, Europe
- Kitty Love: Way to Look for Love – USA, Europe
- Kitty Maestro – USA, Europe
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series – USA, Europe
- Knight Squad – USA, Europe
- Knockout Home Fitness – USA, Europe
- Kraken Academy!! – USA, Europe
- Kunai – USA, Europe
- KungFu Kickball – Europe
- Kurokami-sama’s Feast – USA, Europe
L
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk – USA, Europe
- Langrisser I & II – USA, Europe
- Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute – USA, Europe
- League of Evil – USA, Europe
- Lethal League Blaze – USA, Europe
- Letters: A Written Adventure – USA, Europe
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition – USA, Europe
- Lila’s Sky Ark – USA, Europe
- Link-a-Pix Deluxe – USA, Europe
- Little Kite – USA, Europe
- Little Nightmares II – USA, Europe
- Live A Live – USA, Europe
- Lode Runner: Legacy – USA, Europe
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill – USA, Europe
- Lost Lands: Dark Overlord – USA, Europe
- Lost Lands: Ice Spell – USA, Europe
- Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past – USA, Europe
- Lost Lands: Redemption – USA, Europe
- Lost Lands: The Wanderer – USA, Europe
- Lost Lands 2: The Four Horsemen – USA, Europe
- Lost Lands 3: The Golden Curse – USA, Europe
- Lost Ruins – USA, Europe
- Lost Sphear – USA, Europe
- LOVE: A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories – USA, Europe
- Lunistice – USA, Europe
M
- MacGuffin’s Curse – USA, Europe
- Machinika Museum – USA
- Mad Rat Dead – USA, Europe
- Magazine Mogul – Europe
- Magic Code – USA, Europe
- Mahjong Solitaire Refresh – USA, Europe
- March to a Million – USA, Europe
- Marco & The Galaxy Dragon – USA, Europe
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – USA, Europe
- Mario Strikers: Battle League – USA, Europe
- Mars Horizon – USA, Europe
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version – USA, Europe
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships – USA, Europe
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood – USA, Europe
- Mega Mall Story – USA, Europe
- Mega Mall Story 2 – USA, Europe
- Mega Man 11 – USA, Europe
- Metamorphosis – USA, Europe
- Metroid Dread – USA, Europe
- Metropolis: Lux Obscura – USA, Europe
- Midnight Deluxe – USA, Europe
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst – USA, Europe
- Miitopia – USA, Europe
- Miles & Kilo – USA, Europe
- Millie and Mollie – Europe
- Mimpi Dreams – USA, Europe
- Mini Motor Racing X – USA, Europe
- Mistover – USA, Europe
- Monark – USA, Europe
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch – USA, Europe
- Monopoly Madness – USA, Europe
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – USA, Europe
- Monster Destroyer – USA, Europe
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – USA, Europe
- Monster Hunter Rise – USA, Europe
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – USA, Europe
- Monster Puzzle – USA, Europe
- Moonlighter – USA, Europe
- Morphite – USA, Europe
- Moving Out – USA, Europe
- Mr. Driller DrillLand – USA, Europe
- Mugsters – USA, Europe
- My Bewitching Perfume – USA, Europe
- My Big Sister – USA, Europe
- My Butler – USA, Europe
- My Divorce Story – USA, Europe
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 – USA, Europe
- My Secret Pets! – USA, Europe
- Mythic Ocean – USA, Europe
N
- NBA 2K20 – USA, Europe
- NBA 2K21 – USA, Europe
- NecroWorm – USA, Europe
- Neo Cab – USA, Europe
- NEO: The Worlds Ends With You – USA, Europe
- Neon Abyss – USA, Europe
- Neonwall – USA, Europe
- New Star Manager – USA, Europe
- New Super Lucky’s Tale – USA, Europe
- New York Mysteries: High Voltage – USA, Europe
- New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia – USA, Europe
- New York Mysteries: The Lantern of Souls – USA, Europe
- New York Mysteries: The Outbreak – USA, Europe
- Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes – USA, Europe
- Niche: A Genetics Survival Game – Europe
- Nine Parchments – USA, Europe
- Ninja Village – USA, Europe
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrot – USA, Europe
O
- Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas – USA, Europe
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition – USA, Europe
- Octopath Traveler – USA, Europe
- Off The Road Unleashed – USA, Europe
- Office Lovers – USA, Europe
- Oh! Edo Towns – USA, Europe
- Okinawa Rush – USA, Europe
- OkunoKA – USA, Europe
- One More Dungeon – USA, Europe
- Onigiri – USA
- Oninaki – USA, Europe
- Ori and the Blind Forest – USA, Europe
- Our Fantasy Quest – USA, Europe
- Our Flick Erasers / Bokura no Keshigomu Otoshi – USA, Europe
- Our Ninja World – USA, Europe
- Our Summer Festival – USA, Europe
- Our Summer Sports – USA, Europe
- Our Winter Sports – USA, Europe
- Out of Line – USA, Europe
- Out There: The Alliance – USA, Europe
- Overrogue – USA, Europe
- Ovivo – USA
P
- Pacific Wings – USA, Europe
- Party Party Time – Europe
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – USA, Europe
- Phogs – USA, Europe
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – USA, Europe
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces – USA, Europe
- Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition – USA, Europe
- Picross S4 – USA, Europe
- Picross S5 – USA, Europe
- Picross S6 – USA, Europe
- Picross S7 – USA, Europe
- Picross S8 – USA, Europe
- Picross X: Picbits vs Uzboross – USA, Europe
- Piczle Colors – USA, Europe
- Piczle Cross Adventure – USA, Europe
- Piczle Lines DX – USA, Europe
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – USA, Europe
- Pillar – USA, Europe
- Pixel Action Heroes – USA, Europe
- Pixel Cup Soccer: Ultimate Edition – USA, Europe
- Pixel Puzzle Makeout League – USA, Europe
- PixelJunk Eden 2 – USA, Europe
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – USA, Europe
- Planet Alpha – USA, Europe
- Plantera DX – USA, Europe
- Please, Touch the Artwork – USA, Europe
- Pocket Academy – USA, Europe
- Pocket Arcade Story – Europe
- Pocket Clothier – USA, Europe
- Pocket Harvest – USA, Europe
- Pocket League Story – USA
- Pocket Stables – USA, Europe
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu – USA, Europe
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee – USA, Europe
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – USA, Europe
- Pokken Tournament DX – USA, Europe
- Polyroll – USA, Europe
- Pompom: The Great Space Rescue – USA, Europe
- Pool Slide Story – Europe
- Portal Dogs – USA, Europe
- Portal Knights – USA, Europe
- Potato Flowers In Full Bloom – USA, Europe
- Primordia – USA, Europe
- Princess Closet – USA, Europe
- Professor Lupo and his Horrible Pets – USA, Europe
- Puddle Knights – USA, Europe
- Puyo Puyo Tetris – USA, Europe
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – USA, Europe
- Puzzle Box Maker – USA, Europe
- Puzzle Puppers – USA, Europe
- Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns – USA, Europe
Q
- Q Remastered – USA, Europe
- Qbik – USA, Europe
- Quest Hunter – USA, Europe
- Quest of Dungeons – USA, Europe
R
- R-Type Dimensions EX – USA, Europe
- R-Type Final 2 – USA, Europe
- Rabbids: Party of Legends – USA, Europe
- Rain City – USA, Europe
- Raji: An Ancient Epic – USA, Europe
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – USA, Europe
- ReactorX – USA, Europe
- Regina & Mac – USA, Europe
- Repentant – USA, Europe
- Research and Destroy – USA, Europe
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud – USA, Europe
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud – USA, Europe
- Resident Evil 5 – USA, Europe
- Resident Evil 6 – USA, Europe
- Resident Evil 7 Cloud – USA, Europe
- Resident Evil Village Cloud – USA
- Retimed – USA, Europe
- Rev Up! RC Grand Prix – USA
- Riddled Corpses EX – USA, Europe
- Ring of Pain – USA, Europe
- Rise of the Slime – USA, Europe
- Rising Hell – USA, Europe
- RISK: Global Domination – USA, Europe
- Road 96 – USA, Europe
- Robbie Swifthand and the Orbs of Mysteries – Europe
- Robothorium – USA, Europe
- Robotto – USA, Europe
- Robonauts – USA, Europe
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos – USA, Europe
- Roundguard – USA, Europe
S
- Sakura In Gameland – USA, Europe
- Salaryman Shi – USA, Europe
- Sam & Max Save The World – USA, Europe
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space – USA, Europe
- Samurai Warriors 5 – USA, Europe
- Save Your Nuts – USA, Europe
- Sea of Solitude: Director’s Cut – USA, Europe
- ScourgeBringer – USA, Europe
- Scrap Rush!! – USA, Europe
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance – USA, Europe
- Secrets of Me – USA, Europe
- Semispheres – USA, Europe
- Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle – USA, Europe
- Shape Suitable – USA, Europe
- Shift Happens – USA, Europe
- Shift Quantum – USA, Europe
- Shining Resonance Refrain – USA, Europe
- Shiny Ski Resort – USA, Europe
- Shutter Nyan! Enhanced Edition – USA, Europe
- Silt – USA, Europe
- Silver Screen Story – USA, Europe
- Sky Racket – USA, Europe
- Sky Rogue – USA, Europe
- Skybolt Zack – USA, Europe
- Slayin 2 – USA, Europe
- Slime-san – USA, Europe
- Smart Moves – USA, Europe
- Smash Boats – USA
- Smilemo – USA, Europe
- Snipperclips: Cut it out, together! – USA, Europe
- Sol Cresta – USA, Europe
- Solas 128 – USA, Europe
- Songbird Symphony – USA, Europe
- Sonic Frontiers – USA, Europe
- Sound Waves – USA, Europe
- Space Marshals – USA, Europe
- Space Marshals 2 – USA, Europe
- Space War Arena – USA, Europe
- SpeedRunners – USA, Europe
- Spelunker Party! – USA, Europe
- Spiral Memoria: The Summer I Meet Myself – USA, Europe
- Spiritfarer – USA, Europe
- Splatter – USA, Europe
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition – USA, Europe
- Star Ghost – USA, Europe
- Station Manager – USA, Europe
- Stealth – USA, Europe
- Steam Prison – USA, Europe
- Steam Tactics – USA, Europe
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Deluxe – USA, Europe
- Strawberry Vinegar – USA, Europe
- Strike! Ten Pin Bowling – USA
- Strikey Sisters – USA, Europe
- Summer Catchers – USA, Europe
- Summer in Mara – Europe
- Summertime Madness – USA, Europe
- Super Chariot – USA, Europe
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission – USA, Europe
- Super Kickers League – USA, Europe
- Super Magbot – USA, Europe
- Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition – USA, Europe
- Super Mega Baseball 3 – USA, Europe
- Super Mega Zero – USA, Europe
- Super One More Jump – USA, Europe
- Super Phantom Cat: Remake – USA, Europe
- Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition – USA, Europe
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido – USA, Europe
- Swim Out – USA, Europe
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – USA, Europe
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition – USA, Europe
- Sword of the Necromancer – USA, Europe
T
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Europe
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – USA, Europe
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows – USA, Europe
- Tangle Tower – USA, Europe
- Tennis Club Story – USA, Europe
- Tetra’s Escape – USA, Europe
- The Almost Gone – USA, Europe
- The Battle of Polytopia – USA, Europe
- The Bridge – USA, Europe
- The Card Battle: Eternal Destiny – USA, Europe
- The Casebook of Arkady Smith – USA, Europe
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story – USA, Europe
- The Charming Empire – USA, Europe
- The Company Man – USA, Europe
- The DioField Chronicle – USA, Europe
- The Flower Collectors – USA, Europe
- The Forgotten City: Cloud Version – USA, Europe
- The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa – USA, Europe
- The Last Cube – USA, Europe
- The Last Friend – USA, Europe
- The Legacy: Forgotten Gates – USA, Europe
- The Legacy: Prisoner – USA, Europe
- The Legacy: The Tree of Might – USA, Europe
- The Legend of Dark Witch – USA, Europe
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – USA, Europe
- The Lightbringer – USA, Europe
- The Manga Works – USA, Europe
- The Mystery of Woolley Mountain – USA, Europe
- The Numbler Puzzle – USA, Europe
- The Path of Motus – USA, Europe
- The Plane Effect – USA, Europe
- The Pyraplex – USA, Europe
- The Ramen Sensei – USA, Europe
- The Solitaire Conspiracy – USA, Europe
- The Survivalists – USA, Europe
- The Sushi Spinnery – USA, Europe
- The Tenth Line Special Edition – Europe
- The Touryst – USA, Europe
- The Tower of Beatrice – USA, Europe
- The Wild at Heart – USA, Europe
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered – USA, Europe
- The World Next Door – USA, Europe
- Them Bombs – USA, Europe
- Thief’s Shelter – Europe
- Thomas Was Alone – USA, Europe
- Throw It! Animal Park – USA, Europe
- Thymesia: Cloud Version – USA, Europe
- Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI – USA, Europe
- Tied Together – USA, Europe
- Timberman VS – USA, Europe
- Timelie – USA, Europe
- Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble – USA, Europe
- Tinykin – USA, Europe
- Toki Tori 2+ – USA, Europe
- Tomb of the Mask – USA, Europe
- Tools Up! – USA, Europe
- Torchlight II – USA, Europe
- TorqueL: Physics Modified Edition – USA, Europe
- Touhou Spell Bubble – USA, Europe
- Touken Ranbu Warriors – USA, Europe
- Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials – USA, Europe
- Traditional Tactics Ne+ – USA, Europe
- Trials of Mana – USA, Europe
- Trials Rising – USA, Europe
- Triangle Strategy: Prologue Demo – USA, Europe
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – USA, Europe
- Trivial Pursuit Live! – USA, Europe
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 – USA, Europe
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 – USA, Europe
- Tumblestone – USA, Europe
- Tux and Fanny – USA, Europe
- Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition – USA, Europe
- Tyd wag vir Niemand – USA, Europe
U
- Ultra Age – USA, Europe
- Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge – USA, Europe
- Ultra Space Battle Brawl – USA, Europe
- Unavowed – USA, Europe
- Unbound: Worlds Apart – USA, Europe
- Undead Battle Royale – USA, Europe
- Uno – USA, Europe
- Unrailed! – USA, Europe
- Unsighted – USA, Europe
- Unusual Findings – USA, Europe
- Urban Trial Playground – USA, Europe
V
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 – USA, Europe
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story – USA, Europe
- Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection – USA, Europe
- Vectronom – USA, Europe
- Venture Kid – USA, Europe
- Venture Towns – USA, Europe
- Very Very Valet – USA, Europe
- Violett – USA, Europe
- Virtual Battle – USA, Europe
- Virtual Families Cook Off: Chapter 1 Let’s Go Flippin’ – USA, Europe
- Vitamin Connection – USA, Europe
- Viviette – USA, Europe
- Voez – USA, Europe
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars – USA, Europe
- Void Source – USA, Europe
- Void’s Ballad – Europe
- Vortex Attack EX – USA, Europe
- Vostok Inc. – USA, Europe
- Voxel Galaxy – Europe
- Voxel Pirates – USA, Europe
- Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch – USA, Europe
- Voxel Sword – USA, Europe
W
- Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway – USA, Europe
- Wanderlust Travel Stories – USA, Europe
- War of Stealth: Assassin – USA, Europe
- WarioWare: Get It Together! – USA, Europe
- Warp Frontier – USA, Europe
- Water Balloon Mania – USA, Europe
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse: Heart of the Forest – USA, Europe
- What Lies in the Multiverse – USA, Europe
- What the Golf? – USA, Europe
- When the Past Was Around – USA, Europe
- Who Is Zombie – USA, Europe
- Wild Park Manager – USA, Europe
- Witch on the Holy Night – USA, Europe
- Woodle Tree Adventures – USA, Europe
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe – USA, Europe
- Word Puzzles by POWGI – USA, Europe
- Word Search by POWGI – USA, Europe
- Word Sudoku by POWGI – USA, Europe
- Word Wheel by POWGI – USA, Europe
- Wordsweeper by POWGI – USA, Europe
- Work It Out! Job Challenge – USA
- Working Zombies – USA, Europe
- World’s End Club – USA, Europe
- World Cruise Story – USA, Europe
- World End Syndrome – USA, Europe
- Wrestledunk Sports – USA, Europe
- Wrestling Empire – USA, Europe
- Wunderling – USA, Europe
X
Y
- Yellow Fins – USA, Europe
- Yes, Your Grace – USA, Europe
- Yoku’s Island Express – USA, Europe
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark – USA, Europe
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – USA, Europe
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – USA, Europe
- Youropa – USA, Europe
- Ys IX – USA, Europe
- Yumeiri – USA, Europe
- Yumemidori Nostalgia – Europe
- Yurukill: The Calumniation Games – USA, Europe
Z
