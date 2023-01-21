Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Fire Emblem Engage

2. Stardew Valley

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Minecraft

5. Hollow Knight

6. Just Dance 2023 Edition

7. Nintendo Switch Sports

8. Pokemon Violet

9. Disney Dreamlight Valley

10. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. Celeste

13. Pokemon Scarlet

14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

15. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

18. Among Us

19. Ori and the Blind Forest

20. Mortal Kombat 11

21. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Bundle

22. A Little to the Left

23. Just Dance 2023 Edition Deluxe

24. The Oregon Trail

25. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

26. ARK: Survival Evolved

27. Splatoon 3

28. Zelda: Link’s Awakening

29. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

30. MLB The Show 22

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Hollow Knight

3. Disney Dreamlight Valley

4. Celeste

5. Among Us

6. Ori and the Blind Forest

7. A Little to the Left

8. The Oregon Trail

9. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

10. Outlast: Bundle of Terror

11. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

12. Persona 4 Golden

13. Persona 3 Portable

14. Slime Rancher

15. Little Nightmares

16. Cult of the Lamb

17. Human: Fall Flat

18. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

19. Inside

20. Contra Anniversary Collection

21. Rogue Legacy

22. The Last Campfire

23. Wytchwood

24. Modern Combat Blackout

25. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

26. Terraria

27. Outlast II

28. Tunic

29. Cozy Grove

30. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle