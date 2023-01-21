Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Fire Emblem Engage
2. Stardew Valley
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Minecraft
5. Hollow Knight
6. Just Dance 2023 Edition
7. Nintendo Switch Sports
8. Pokemon Violet
9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
10. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Celeste
13. Pokemon Scarlet
14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
15. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
17. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
18. Among Us
19. Ori and the Blind Forest
20. Mortal Kombat 11
21. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Bundle
22. A Little to the Left
23. Just Dance 2023 Edition Deluxe
24. The Oregon Trail
25. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
26. ARK: Survival Evolved
27. Splatoon 3
28. Zelda: Link’s Awakening
29. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
30. MLB The Show 22
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Hollow Knight
3. Disney Dreamlight Valley
4. Celeste
5. Among Us
6. Ori and the Blind Forest
7. A Little to the Left
8. The Oregon Trail
9. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
10. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
11. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
12. Persona 4 Golden
13. Persona 3 Portable
14. Slime Rancher
15. Little Nightmares
16. Cult of the Lamb
17. Human: Fall Flat
18. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
19. Inside
20. Contra Anniversary Collection
21. Rogue Legacy
22. The Last Campfire
23. Wytchwood
24. Modern Combat Blackout
25. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
26. Terraria
27. Outlast II
28. Tunic
29. Cozy Grove
30. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
