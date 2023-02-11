Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Metroid Prime Remastered

2. Minecraft

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Among Us

5. Just Dance 2023 Edition

6. Stardew Valley

7. Nintendo Switch Sports

8. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

9. Fire Emblem Engage

10. Uno

11. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

14. Pokemon Violet

15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

16. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19. A Little to the Left

20. Pokemon Scarlet

21. nOS New Operating System

22. Disney Dreamlight Valley

23. Borderlands Legendary Collection

24. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

25. Real Boxing 2

26. Fire Emblem Engage + Expansion Pass

27. WRC 9

28. Dragon Ball FighterZ

29. Monopoly

30. BioShock: The Collection

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Uno

4. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

5. A Little to the Left

6. nOS New Operating System

7. Disney Dreamlight Valley

8. Real Boxing 2

9. Green Hell

10. Hungry Shark World

11. PowerWash Simulator

12. Cooking Simulator

13. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

14. Hollow Knight

15. Om Nom Run

16. Persona 4 Golden

17. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

18. Pocket Mini Golf 2

19. Run Sausage Run

20. Tiny Lands

21. Thief Simulator

22. Minigolf Adventure

23. Cozy Grove

24. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

25. Inside

26. Good Night Knight

27. Persona 3 Portable

28. Rain World

29. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

30. ibb & obb