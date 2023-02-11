Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Metroid Prime Remastered
2. Minecraft
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Among Us
5. Just Dance 2023 Edition
6. Stardew Valley
7. Nintendo Switch Sports
8. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
9. Fire Emblem Engage
10. Uno
11. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
14. Pokemon Violet
15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
16. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
19. A Little to the Left
20. Pokemon Scarlet
21. nOS New Operating System
22. Disney Dreamlight Valley
23. Borderlands Legendary Collection
24. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
25. Real Boxing 2
26. Fire Emblem Engage + Expansion Pass
27. WRC 9
28. Dragon Ball FighterZ
29. Monopoly
30. BioShock: The Collection
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Uno
4. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
5. A Little to the Left
6. nOS New Operating System
7. Disney Dreamlight Valley
8. Real Boxing 2
9. Green Hell
10. Hungry Shark World
11. PowerWash Simulator
12. Cooking Simulator
13. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
14. Hollow Knight
15. Om Nom Run
16. Persona 4 Golden
17. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
18. Pocket Mini Golf 2
19. Run Sausage Run
20. Tiny Lands
21. Thief Simulator
22. Minigolf Adventure
23. Cozy Grove
24. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
25. Inside
26. Good Night Knight
27. Persona 3 Portable
28. Rain World
29. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
30. ibb & obb
