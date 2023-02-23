Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Chef Life: A Restaruant Simulator

Digimon World: Next Order

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Octopath Traveler II

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart

4×4 Offroad Driver 2

Akka Arrh

Animal Lover

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 3 Collector’s Edition

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection

CyberHeroes Arena DX

Dr Smart Space Adventure

Dyadic

Frog Hop

Galaxy Revo 2

Hike Isle

Horror Tale

Hunahpu Quest. Mechanoid

Intruders: Hike and Seek

Loot Box Simulator: Crimson Fire

Midnight is Lost

Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe

Ninja JaJaMaru: Retro Collection

Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell

Ninja JaJaMaru: The Lost RPGs

Non-Stop Space Probe

Piano: Learn and Play

Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse

Planet Cube: Edge

Pocket Academy Zero

Redemption Reapers

Rise of Fox Hero

Rooftop Renegade

Rumble Sus

Sakura Magical Girls

Seven Doors

Snake Core

Tama Cannon

The Crimson Flower that Divides: Lunar Coupling

Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel

Tyrant’s Blessing

Warplanes Bundle

World War: Prologue

Yonesawara Hospital

Nintendo Switch Online :



NC

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Atelier Ryza 3

Paranomra Sight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Démo de la semaine :

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star

Les DLC de la semaine :

NC

Les promotions de la semaine :

Il y a 569 promotions cette semaine.

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin Georifters 31,90 € -96% 1,43€ 18-mars Overlanders 22,99 € -96% 0,99€ 20-mars Fledgling Heroes 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 24-mars Agent A: A puzzle in disguise 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 24-mars Down in Bermuda 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 24-mars Pure Chase 80’s 14,99 € -92% 1,19€ 21-mars Deep Diving Adventures 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 09-mars Trash Quest 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 25-mars Endless Fables: Shadow Within 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Demon Hunter: Revelation 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Moto Racer 4 14,90 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars FLASHBACK 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Syberia 1 & 2 34,99 € -90% 3,49€ 12-mars ATV Drift & Tricks 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 12-mars Paradise Lost 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 19-mars Little Racer 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 19-mars Red Wings: Aces of the Sky 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 19-mars .dog 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 21-mars Snug Finder & Puzzles 11,99 € -90% 1,19€ 04-mars Snug Finder: Complete Edition 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 04-mars Invisible Fist 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 28-févr Multi Quiz 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 20-mars Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 20-mars Troupe 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 20-mars American Fugitive 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 03-mars Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 19-mars Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 25-mars Kitten’s Head Football: Spooky Edition 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 04-mars Brotherhood United 8,29 € -88% 0,99€ 05-mars Space Cows 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 19-mars Puzzle Collection: Complete Edition 8,48 € -88% 0,99€ 04-mars Atomic Heist 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 19-mars They Bleed Pixels 14,99 € -86% 2,09€ 23-mars Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 05-mars Help Will Come Tomorrow 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 08-mars Big Pharma 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 08-mars Trancelation 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 08-mars Gear.Club Unlimited 2 39,90 € -85% 5,98€ 12-mars DREAMO 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 28-févr Rise of Insanity 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 28-févr Serial Cleaner 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 03-mars Hotshot Racing 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 03-mars Narcos: Rise of the Cartels 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 03-mars When Ski Lifts Go Wrong 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 03-mars Food Truck Tycoons – 2 in 1 Bundle 8,99 € -83% 1,49€ 19-mars The Gardens Between 19,99 € -82% 3,59€ 12-mars Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia 5,49 € -82% 0,99€ 19-mars A Ch’ti Bundle 15,99 € -81% 2,99€ 25-févr Golazo! 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 08-mars This is the Zodiac Speaking 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 08-mars Gleamlight 16,99 € -80% 3,39€ 15-mars Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 15-mars Rift Racoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 09-mars Hellbreachers 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 09-mars Paradox Error 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 09-mars Squad Killer 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 09-mars Riverbond 21,99 € -80% 4,39€ 08-mars Astronomical Club For Queers 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 25-mars War Of Stealth – assassin 8,36 € -80% 1,67€ 14-mars Chess Ace 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 08-mars Rubber Bandits 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 05-mars Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 12-mars Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 05-mars UNI 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 20-mars Garfield Kart Furious Racing 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 12-mars Deadlings 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mars Fort Triumph 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 19-mars My Coloring Book 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mars WRITHE 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 26-févr A Case of Distrust 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 26-févr Where the Water Tastes Like Wine 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 26-févr Pinstripe 14,49 € -80% 2,89€ 26-févr Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 26-févr LocO-SportS 5,99 € -80% 1,19€ 21-mars Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble 5,99 € -80% 1,19€ 21-mars Halloween Snowball Bubble 5,99 € -80% 1,19€ 21-mars #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream 5,99 € -80% 1,19€ 21-mars #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream 6,19 € -80% 1,23€ 21-mars Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-mars I, Zombie 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 20-mars Yet Another Zombie Defense HD 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 20-mars Sit-Ups Workout 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 20-mars History 2048 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 20-mars Push-Ups Workout 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 20-mars Retro Game Pack 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 20-mars UORiS DX 8,00 € -80% 1,60€ 19-mars The Demon Crystal 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 19-mars Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 28-févr Smoke And Sacrifice 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 03-mars Pumped BMX Pro 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 03-mars Hue 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-mars Beholder: Complete Edition 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 03-mars Bomber Crew 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 03-mars The Swindle 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 03-mars Manual Samuel 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-mars Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 27-févr A Knight’s Quest 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 03-mars Velocity 2X 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 03-mars Airfield Mania 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mars Croc’s World Run 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mars Water Balloon Mania 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mars Croc’s World 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mars Jewel Rotation 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mars Dungeons of Shalnor 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 28-févr Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 28-févr Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-mars Xenon Valkyrie+ 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-mars Riddled Corpses EX 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-mars Mysterious Retro Games Bundle 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 19-mars Tactical Mind 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mars Aborigenus 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mars Pool BILLIARD 6,99 € -78% 1,53€ 15-mars Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping 6,99 € -78% 1,53€ 15-mars Tennis 6,99 € -78% 1,53€ 15-mars FootGoal! Tiki Taka 4,99 € -78% 1,09€ 23-mars Effie 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 08-mars We. The Revolution 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 08-mars KURSK 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 09-mars One Line Coloring 5,99 € -75% 1,49€ 08-mars Red Wings: Coloring Planes 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 19-mars Zombo Buster Advance 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 05-mars Zombie’s Cool 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 20-mars ALIEN WAR 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 20-mars Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 12-mars My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 12-mars My Universe – Fashion Boutique 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 12-mars Katamari Damacy REROLL 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 26-févr Elli 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 12-mars Fury Unleashed 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 20-mars Classic Pool 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 20-mars Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 28-févr Miniature – The Story Puzzle 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 20-mars Super Loop Drive 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 20-mars Gravity Thrust 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 19-mars Croc’s World 3 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 19-mars Jewel Fever 2 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 19-mars Yellow Fins 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 19-mars Croc’s World 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 19-mars Birds and Blocks 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 19-mars 16-Bit Soccer 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 19-mars Pacific Wings 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 19-mars Coloring Book: Cute Bundle 11,99 € -75% 2,99€ 19-mars Project Snaqe 4,00 € -74% 1,04€ 15-mars ANIMUS: Revenant 24,99 € -72% 6,99€ 19-mars Demong Hunter 8,99 € -72% 2,51€ 19-mars Counter Recon: The First Mission 16,99 € -72% 4,75€ 19-mars ANIMUS: Harbinger 8,99 € -72% 2,51€ 19-mars Dark Water: Slime Invader 16,99 € -72% 4,75€ 19-mars Dungeon Limbus 16,99 € -72% 4,75€ 19-mars Girls Tank Battle 11,99 € -72% 3,35€ 19-mars Bullet Battle: Evolution 16,99 € -72% 4,75€ 19-mars Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse 16,99 € -72% 4,75€ 19-mars ANIMUS 8,99 € -72% 2,51€ 19-mars Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 08-mars The Amazing American Circus 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 08-mars SKYHILL 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 08-mars Castle on the Coast 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 08-mars From Shadows 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 08-mars MudRunner – American Wilds 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 09-mars Krispain Hero:Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Fire Simulator Counter FPS World 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 08-mars Luberman and The Legend of Animals Warriors-Platformer Game 2022 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 08-mars Ghost Blade HD 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 09-mars Kingdom of Arcadia 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 09-mars Blitz Breaker 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-mars Dungeon Escape 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-mars Best Sniper: Shooting Hunter 8,99 € -70% 2,69€ 23-mars Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 07-mars Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 23-mars Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 23-mars Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 23-mars Pool: 8 Ball Billiards 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 23-mars Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 23-mars Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 23-mars Air Strike: WW2 Fighters Sky Combat 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 23-mars Road Racing: Highway Car Chase 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 23-mars Jumpy Mia 8,99 € -70% 2,69€ 23-mars Racing Xtreme 2 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 23-mars Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 23-mars Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 23-mars Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 23-mars ZOMBIE Beyond Terror: FPS Survival 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 23-mars Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 23-mars Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 23-mars InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 23-mars Cow Rush: Water Adventure 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 23-mars Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 23-mars Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic 8,99 € -70% 2,69€ 23-mars 3000th Duel 12,49 € -70% 3,74€ 07-mars Poker World: Casino Game 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 21-mars Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 21-mars Zombie Call: Trigger 3D 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 21-mars Dead Age: Zombie Adventure & Shooting Game 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 21-mars The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 21-mars Piratepoly Gold: Caribbean Treasure 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 21-mars Poker Legends: Omaha Champions 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 21-mars Bike Clash 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 21-mars Super Sports Blast 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 20-mars Spy Chameleon 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 20-mars Hollow World: Dark Knight 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 21-mars Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 21-mars Filament 16,99 € -70% 5,09€ 12-mars Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 05-mars The Bluecoats North & South 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 12-mars Escape Game Fort Boyard 39,99 € -70% 11,99€ 12-mars My Universe – My Baby 39,99 € -70% 11,99€ 12-mars Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered 39,99 € -70% 11,99€ 12-mars Lumberhill 12,49 € -70% 3,69€ 19-mars Neversong 14,49 € -70% 4,34€ 26-févr Thunderflash 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Rabisco+ 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Radio Squid 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Prehistoric Dude 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Random Heroes: Gold Edition 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Thunder Paw 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Warlock’s Tower 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Super Weekend Mode 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Super Wiloo Demake 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars TETRA’s Escape 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Demolish Derby Nitro-Battle Driving Car Games 2022 Deluxe Driver 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 03-mars Death and Taxes 12,99 € -70% 3,89€ 28-févr Loot Hero DX 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Milo’s Quest 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Mekabolt 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Knightin’+ 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 05-mars FoxyLand 2 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 05-mars Just Ignore Them 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars My Big Sister 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 05-mars FoxyLand 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Dreaming Sarah 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Bouncy Bullets 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Devious Dungeon 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 05-mars Birthday of Midnight 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Attack of the Toy Tanks 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Autumn’s Journey 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Access Denied 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Bird Game + 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-mars Monster Impossible Truck No Limit Adventure Drive Simulator Sport 3D 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 02-mars Counter Bottle Shooter-Pro Aim Master Target Bottle Shoot 3D Game Strike Pistol 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 02-mars For The King 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 03-mars Embr 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 03-mars Space Crew: Legendary Edition 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 03-mars Human: Fall Flat 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 03-mars Motorsport Manager 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 03-mars Demon’s Tier+ 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 03-mars THE Number Puzzle 4,99 € -69% 1,54€ 15-mars Enchanting Mahjong Match 4,99 € -69% 1,54€ 15-mars Instant Farmer 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 05-mars World Soccer Kid 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 20-mars Dragon Question 3,00 € -67% 0,99€ 20-mars Nature 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 20-mars Subnautica 29,99 € -67% 9,89€ 26-févr Mushroom Quest 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 19-mars Panmorphia: Awakened 6,99 € -66% 2,37€ 21-mars Just Die Already 13,99 € -66% 4,75€ 03-mars Slayin 2 11,99 € -65% 4,19€ 23-mars Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas 14,99 € -65% 5,24€ 23-mars Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King 14,99 € -65% 5,24€ 23-mars Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom 39,99 € -65% 13,99€ 23-mars Venture Kid 10,00 € -65% 3,50€ 23-mars Hexologic 2,99 € -65% 1,04€ 06-mars Roarr! Jurassic Edition 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 08-mars Super Mombo Quest 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 13-mars Dwarf Journey 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 13-mars Baby Shapes for Kids – Puzzle,Animal,Funny, Parent,Coloring,Farm Simulator Games 2,99 € -60% 1,19€ 08-mars Button Button Up! 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 15-mars World Conqueror X 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 15-mars Incredible Mandy 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 15-mars A Dark Room 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 15-mars European Conqueror X 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 15-mars Solstice Chronicles: MIA 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 15-mars Shelter Generations 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 15-mars Mina & Michi 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 09-mars Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 23-mars Sound waves 4,50 € -60% 1,80€ 14-mars The Sisters – Party of the Year 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 12-mars Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 12-mars MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 12-mars Top Run 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ dans 30 heures. Mahjong Adventure 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ dans 30 heures. 36 Fragments of Midnight 2,99 € -60% 1,19€ 05-mars Modern War: Tank Battle 16,99 € -59% 6,96€ 19-mars Space Genesis 16,99 € -59% 6,96€ 19-mars Haunted Zombie School 16,99 € -59% 6,96€ 19-mars World War: Tank Battle 16,99 € -59% 6,96€ 19-mars Space Stella: The Unknown Planet 16,99 € -59% 6,96€ 19-mars REDDEN: 100denarii 8,99 € -59% 3,68€ 19-mars Zombie Is Planting 11,99 € -59% 4,91€ 19-mars Counter Delta: The Bullet Rain 16,99 € -59% 6,96€ 19-mars Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies 11,99 € -59% 4,91€ 19-mars Subnautica: Below Zero 29,99 € -58% 12,59€ 26-févr Phoenotopia : Awakening 19,99 € -55% 8,99€ 07-mars Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator 24,99 € -55% 11,24€ 28-févr Moorhuhn Kart 2 19,99 € -55% 8,99€ 19-mars Golf Story 14,99 € -53% 6,98€ 27-févr orbit.industries 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 08-mars May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 08-mars Bring Honey Home 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-mars Color Dots Connect 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-mars Pipe Fitter 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 15-mars Eat your letters 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-mars Blocky Puzzle 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-mars Marbles Rush 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-mars Sweets Swap Classic 3,49 € -50% 1,74€ 15-mars Mahjong Masters 5,90 € -50% 2,95€ 15-mars Colors and Numbers 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 15-mars Let it roll slide puzzle 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 15-mars Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-mars Active Neurons – Puzzle game 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-mars Active Neurons 2 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-mars A Winter’s Daydream 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 15-mars NORTH 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 15-mars It’s Spring Again 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 15-mars Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-mars Drowning 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 15-mars STELLATUM 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-mars Blood Waves 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-mars Wurroom 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 15-mars The Tower of Beatrice 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 15-mars The Mooseman 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 15-mars Rift Keeper 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-mars Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 15-mars Dangerous Relationship 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 15-mars Gakuen Club 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 15-mars Disease -Hidden Object- 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 15-mars Pub Encounter 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 15-mars Secrets of Me 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 15-mars Office Lovers 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 15-mars The Charming Empire 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 15-mars Temple of Horror 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 12-mars Never Stop 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 02-mars Antarctica 88 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 12-mars Tales of the Tiny Planet 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 02-mars Aery – Sky Castle 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 12-mars One Last Memory – Reimagined 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 12-mars Evasion From Hell 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 12-mars Techno Tanks 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 12-mars Life of Fly 2 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 12-mars Owlboy 22,99 € -50% 11,49€ 02-mars Dissection 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 09-mars Horror Stories 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 09-mars Trigger Witch 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 09-mars Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 23-mars Jade Order 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 24-mars Plunderer’s Adventures 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 09-mars Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 20-mars Attack on Titan 2 69,99 € -50% 34,99€ 12-mars Racing Karts 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 12-mars My Little Fruit Juice Booth 3,00 € -50% 1,50€ 12-mars Jewel Match 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 12-mars Trigonal 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 12-mars Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 12-mars Monster Rescue 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 12-mars City Pipes 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 12-mars My little IceCream Booth 3,00 € -50% 1,50€ 12-mars My Universe – Interior Designer 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 12-mars Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands 34,99 € -50% 17,49€ 12-mars My Universe – Puppies & Kittens 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 12-mars Magicians’ Chase : Missing Curry Recipe 7,49 € -50% 3,74€ 07-mars Hell’s High Harmonizers 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mars Jin Conception 12,62 € -50% 6,31€ 27-févr League Of Champions Soccer 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 20-mars World Soccer Cup 2022 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Sweet Sugar Candy 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Grand Slam Tennis 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Grand Prix Racing 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 20-mars Checkers Master 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Skittles 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 20-mars US Navy Sea Conflict 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Bubble Bubble Ocean 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Hover Racer 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Pro Flight Simulator 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 20-mars Mania Fish 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Magic Pen Color Book 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars SPACETIME ODISSEY 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 20-mars Ace Strike 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Top Down Racer 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars America Wild Hunting 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Bocce 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 20-mars Archery Blast 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Zombie Raid 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Dynos & Ghosts 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Superpanda 2 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Blastoid Breakout 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Galactic Trooper Armada 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Free Throw Basketball 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Clay Skeet Shooting 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Niko and the Cubic Curse 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Aliens Strike 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Candy Match Kiddies 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars CANNON ARMY 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Pop Blocks 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Micro Stunt Machina 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Turbo Skiddy Racing 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Archery Escape 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 20-mars Top Gun Air Combat 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 20-mars Puzzle 9 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 20-mars CAESAR EMPIRE WAR 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars Moorhuhn Remake 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 19-mars Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse (Episode 1) 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 26-févr Minigolf Adventure 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars OBAKEIDORO! 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ dans 6 heures. Charge Kid 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 28-févr After Wave: Downfall 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 20-mars Just Black Jack 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 20-mars Ghosts and Apples 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 20-mars Last Beat Enhanced 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 20-mars Treasures of The Roman Empire 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-mars Dyna Bomb 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mars Ghost Sweeper 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mars The Skylia Prophecy 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-mars Metaloid: Origin 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-mars Dyna Bomb 2 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 20-mars Escape String 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-mars Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-mars Nakana Bundle #3 (EQQO + Lydia + Stilstand) 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 12-mars Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 09-mars Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 09-mars Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 09-mars Autonauts 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 03-mars Flat Heroes 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 19-mars A Place for the Unwilling 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 19-mars Car Driver Ultimate 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 16-mars Multilevel Parking Driver 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 16-mars Race Track Driver 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 16-mars 4×4 Dirt Track 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 16-mars Truck Simulator 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 16-mars City Driving Simulator 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 16-mars City Traffic Driver 2 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 16-mars Paradise Island Driver 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 16-mars The Shapeshifting Detective 12,99 € -45% 7,14€ 09-mars The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker 12,99 € -45% 7,14€ 09-mars Crysis 3 Remastered 29,99 € -45% 16,49€ 12-mars Crysis 2 Remastered 29,99 € -45% 16,49€ 12-mars Balloon Girl 7,99 € -44% 4,47€ 11-mars Dungholes 9,99 € -44% 5,59€ 11-mars Best Month Ever! 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 08-mars SnowRunner 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 09-mars Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm 29,99 € -40% 17,99€ 23-mars Time Tenshi 11,99 € -40% 7,19€ 20-mars Pretty Girls Breakers! 6,99 € -40% 4,19€ 09-mars Pretty Girls Speed 5,99 € -40% 3,59€ 09-mars Blow & Fly 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 09-mars Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 09-mars Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor 7,99 € -40% 4,79€ 09-mars Puzzle Battler! Mirai 7,97 € -40% 4,78€ 12-mars The Hundred Year Kingdom 11,99 € -40% 7,19€ 12-mars Death Road to Canada 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 07-mars XIII 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 12-mars Death’s Gambit: Afterlife 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 26-févr Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 11-mars 7 Days of Rose 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 05-mars Bones of Halloween 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 05-mars Dungeon Slime Collection 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 05-mars A Frog’s Job 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 05-mars Aquadine 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 05-mars Catmaze 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 05-mars The Dark Prophecy 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 05-mars Arenas Of Tanks 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 05-mars Dungeon and Gravestone 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 16-mars BQM -BlockQuest Maker- 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 16-mars Truck Simulator 3 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 16-mars Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim 19,99 € -35% 12,99€ 08-mars THE Table Game 13,99 € -35% 9,09€ 15-mars THE CARD Perfect Collection 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 15-mars THE Bass Fishing 13,99 € -35% 9,09€ 15-mars Car+Toon Race: Rally Valley Champion 11,99 € -35% 7,79€ 19-mars Dead Rain: New Zombie Virus 11,99 € -35% 7,79€ 19-mars Counter Recon 2: The New War 16,99 € -35% 11,04€ 19-mars Counter Crossline: Crime War 16,99 € -35% 11,04€ 19-mars World Class Champion Soccer 11,99 € -35% 7,79€ 19-mars Harmony’s Odyssey 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 06-mars Around The World 9,99 € -35% 6,49€ 21-mars Pirate’s Gold 9,99 € -35% 6,49€ 21-mars Sophia’s World 12,99 € -35% 8,44€ 21-mars Farmquest 9,99 € -35% 6,49€ 21-mars Abbie’s Farm for kids and toddlers 9,99 € -35% 6,49€ 21-mars Aaron – The Little Detective 9,99 € -35% 6,49€ 21-mars From Space 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 03-mars Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram From Hibernia 49,99 € -33% 33,49€ 12-mars Garfield Lasagna Party 39,99 € -33% 26,79€ 12-mars ARKANOID – ETERNAL BATTLE 29,99 € -33% 20,09€ 12-mars Chess Royal 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 05-mars Park Inc 2,49 € -33% 1,66€ 20-mars Sudoku Master 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 20-mars Froggy Crossing 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 20-mars Worm Run 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 20-mars Strike Daz Cans 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 20-mars Fly The Bird 2,49 € -33% 1,66€ 20-mars Flip The Buddy 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 20-mars Space Wars 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 20-mars Egg Up 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 20-mars SUSHI REVERSI 12,99 € -33% 8,70€ 11-mars Old Man’s Journey 9,99 € -33% 6,69€ 19-mars Gibbon: Beyond the Trees 13,99 € -33% 9,37€ 19-mars Buddy Simulator 1984 9,99 € -33% 6,66€ 19-mars Dragon Fury 24,99 € -30% 17,49€ 09-mars Arcade Paradise 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 09-mars Into The Dark 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 09-mars Wife Quest 7,99 € -30% 5,59€ 09-mars Falling Out 12,49 € -30% 8,74€ 01-mars Scrap Riders 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 12-mars ODDWORLD: SOULSTORM 49,99 € -30% 34,99€ 12-mars Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo 39,99 € -30% 27,99€ 12-mars Japanese Escape Games The Room Without Doors 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars The Closed Circle 10,99 € -30% 7,69€ 19-mars Moon Dancer 18,99 € -30% 13,29€ 19-mars CosmoPlayerZ 10,99 € -30% 7,69€ 19-mars Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn- 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars Japanese Escape Games The Retro House 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Mountain Cottage- 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Local Train 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars Japanese Escape Games The Hospital 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars Japanese Escape Games The Forbidden Garden 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars Japanese Escape Games The Mansion of Tricks 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 19-mars ENOH 10,99 € -30% 7,69€ 19-mars ALUMNI – Escape Room Adventure 5,99 € -30% 4,19€ 09-mars Gas Station Simulator 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 19-mars 4×4 Offroad Driver 2 12,99 € -25% 9,74€ 16-mars Haunted Zombie Slaughter 16,99 € -23% 13,08€ 19-mars Bunker Life 16,99 € -23% 13,08€ 19-mars Hentai: Make love not war 2,20 € -20% 1,76€ 09-mars Weedcraft Inc 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 08-mars PIANISTA 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 22-mars Kaiju Wars 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 08-mars Remorse: The List 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 25-mars Seven Pirates H 39,99 € -20% 31,99€ 09-mars Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- 17,99 € -20% 14,39€ 24-mars Kitty Love -Way to look for love- 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 24-mars Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 24-mars Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 24-mars Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 24-mars Railways 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 15-mars Lord Winklebottom Investigates 18,99 € -20% 15,19€ 28-févr Monmusu Gladiator 6,15 € -20% 4,92€ 12-mars Cosmo Dreamer 8,17 € -20% 6,53€ 12-mars TOMOMI 7,97 € -20% 6,37€ 12-mars Zumba Garden 2,99 € -20% 2,39€ 05-mars The Awakening of Mummies 2,99 € -20% 2,39€ 05-mars Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! 12,49 € -20% 9,99€ 26-févr Chasing Light 18,00 € -20% 14,40€ 26-févr BATTOJUTSU 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 11-mars BREAK DOT 4,55 € -20% 3,64€ 11-mars MADORIS R 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 11-mars Magical Girls Second Magic 3,99 € -20% 3,19€ 11-mars Magical Girls 4,25 € -20% 3,40€ 11-mars Escape First 3 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 19-mars The Experiment: Escape Room 3,99 € -20% 3,19€ 19-mars Curious Cases 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 19-mars Escape 2088 3,50 € -20% 2,80€ 19-mars Escape First 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 19-mars Escape First 2 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 19-mars CyberHeroes Arena DX 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 09-mars Traffix 4,99 € -16% 4,19€ 05-mars Iron Lung 4,99 € -15% 4,24€ 09-mars Sucker for Love: First Date 8,19 € -15% 6,96€ 09-mars Lost Snowmen 4,99 € -15% 4,24€ 28-févr Commandos 3 – HD Remaster 29,99 € -10% 26,99€ 12-mars