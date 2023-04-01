Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Mario Party Superstars
3. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
5. Super Mario Odyssey
6. Minecraft
7. Metroid Prime Remastered
8. Among Us
9. Stardew Valley
10. Have a Nice Death
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Nintendo Switch Sports
13. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
14. Resident Evil 4
15. Just Dance 2023 Edition
16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
17. Inside
18. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
19. Pokemon Violet
20. Luigi’s Mansion 3
21. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
22. Mortal Kombat 11
23. Slime Rancher
24. ARK: Survival Evolved
25. The Oregon Trail
26. MLB The Show 23
27. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
28. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
29. Pokemon Scarlet
30. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Have a Nice Death
4. Inside
5. Slime Rancher
6. The Oregon Trail
7. Green Hell
8. Final Fantasy VII
9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
10. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
11. Cooking Simulator
12. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
13. Limbo
14. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
15. Real Boxing 2
16. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
17. PowerWash Simulator
18. Hollow Knight
19. Cozy Grove
20. Resident Evil 6
21. South Park: The Stick of Truth
22. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
24. Sherlock Purr
25. Storyteller
26. Final Fantasy IX
27. Uno
28. Boomerang Fu
29. Thief Simulator
30. Resident Evil 5
