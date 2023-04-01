Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Mario Party Superstars

3. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

5. Super Mario Odyssey

6. Minecraft

7. Metroid Prime Remastered

8. Among Us

9. Stardew Valley

10. Have a Nice Death

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Nintendo Switch Sports

13. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

14. Resident Evil 4

15. Just Dance 2023 Edition

16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17. Inside

18. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

19. Pokemon Violet

20. Luigi’s Mansion 3

21. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

22. Mortal Kombat 11

23. Slime Rancher

24. ARK: Survival Evolved

25. The Oregon Trail

26. MLB The Show 23

27. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

28. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

29. Pokemon Scarlet

30. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Have a Nice Death

4. Inside

5. Slime Rancher

6. The Oregon Trail

7. Green Hell

8. Final Fantasy VII

9. Disney Dreamlight Valley

10. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

11. Cooking Simulator

12. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

13. Limbo

14. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

15. Real Boxing 2

16. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

17. PowerWash Simulator

18. Hollow Knight

19. Cozy Grove

20. Resident Evil 6

21. South Park: The Stick of Truth

22. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

24. Sherlock Purr

25. Storyteller

26. Final Fantasy IX

27. Uno

28. Boomerang Fu

29. Thief Simulator

30. Resident Evil 5