Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
DNF Duel
God of Rock
Labyrinth of Zangetsu
Process of Elimination
Alicia Griffith: Lakeside Murder Collector’s Edition
Arcade Archivse Cosmo Gang the Video
Arcana of Paradise: The Tower
Backgammon Pro
Brave Dungeon: The Meaning of Justice
Castle of the Underdogs Ep 1
Cavity Busters
Coffee Talk Episode 2
Comic Coloring Book: Complete Edition
Disney Speedstorm
Drone Master Racing
Dude, Where Is My Beer?
Farmslider
Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
Fortress Building Puzzle
Funny Sunny
Japanese Nekosama Games the Outlaws
Jigsaw Kitties
Just Xiangqi
Light of Life
Lost Dream Darkness
Lost Epic
Max Reckoning: A Criminal Thief Story with Shooter & Quest
Melonizard
Memory for Kids
Minecraft Legends
Mixx Island: Remix Plus
Molly Medusa
Mr. Sun’s Hatbox
Panic Porcupine
Park Story
Shadows Over Loathing
Summer Bubble Splash
Sunrise GP
Tales of the Neon Sea
TAPE: Unveil the Memories
Teslagrad 2
Teslagrad Power Pack
Teslagrad Remastered
The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story
Tin Hearts
Ultra Pixel Survive
Wild Dogs
Nintendo Switch Online :
- Flicky (Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel)
- Kid Chameleon (Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel)
- Pulseman (Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel)
- Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition (Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel)
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- BROK the InvestiGator (COWCAT) [Europe / North America / Japon]
- Picross S9 (Jupiter) [Europe / North America / Japon]
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio) [Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Overlanders
|-96%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Georifters
|-96%
|1,43€
|12-mai
|Warlocks 2: God Slayers
|-94%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition
|-93%
|1,99€
|04-mai
|Epistory – Typing Chronicles
|-93%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|DungeonTop
|-93%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Unit 4
|-93%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Real Boxing 2
|-93%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Door Kickers
|-92%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Tharsis
|-92%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Good Night, Knight
|-92%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Jenny LeClue – Detectivu
|-91%
|1,99€
|14-mai
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|-90%
|0,99€
|04-mai
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
|-90%
|1,99€
|04-mai
|MotoGP 18
|-90%
|1,99€
|04-mai
|Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection
|-90%
|1,39€
|18-mai
|Pure Chase 80’s
|-90%
|1,49€
|20-mai
|Faraday Protocol
|-90%
|2,49€
|26-avr
|Rimelands: Hammer of Thor
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Koloro
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|#RaceDieRun
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Space Pioneer
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Coffee Crisis
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|CHOP
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Multi Quiz
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Old Man’s Journey
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Flat Heroes
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|To Leave Deluxe Edition
|-90%
|1,99€
|18-mai
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|-90%
|3,99€
|01-mai
|Paradise Lost
|-90%
|1,49€
|14-mai
|Little Racer
|-90%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure
|-90%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-mai
|War Titans
|-90%
|1,49€
|10-mai
|Extreme Trucks Simulator
|-90%
|1,49€
|10-mai
|Save Koch
|-90%
|1,99€
|05-mai
|Pro Gymnast Simulator
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-mai
|The Preschoolers: Season 1
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-mai
|Pixel Family Fun
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-mai
|Art Sqool
|-90%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|The Great Perhaps
|-90%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|Day of the Dead: Solitaire Collection
|-90%
|1,79€
|27-avr
|FishWitch Halloween
|-90%
|1,69€
|27-avr
|Storm Tale 2
|-90%
|1,79€
|27-avr
|Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr
|-88%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Arcane Arts Academy
|-88%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Akuto: Showdown
|-88%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Timothy and the Mysterious Forest
|-88%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Welcome to Primrose Lake
|-88%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Space Cows
|-88%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
|-87%
|1,99€
|04-mai
|Dr Smart Space Adventure
|-87%
|1,99€
|20-mai
|Cattails
|-87%
|1,99€
|09-mai
|LEGO The Incredibles
|-87%
|7,79€
|01-mai
|NCL: USA Bowl
|-87%
|1,99€
|16-mai
|Crash Drive 3
|-87%
|2,20€
|13-mai
|Crash Drive 2
|-87%
|1,03€
|13-mai
|Marooners
|-87%
|1,68€
|13-mai
|They Bleed Pixels
|-86%
|2,09€
|20-mai
|Gravity Rider Zero
|-86%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Galaxy Champions TV
|-86%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Collapsed
|-85%
|2,24€
|09-mai
|Dimension Drive
|-85%
|1,94€
|03-mai
|Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe
|-85%
|1,99€
|20-mai
|I Hate Running Backwards
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Crossing Souls
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Mother Russia Bleeds
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-avr
|Snake Pass
|-85%
|2,99€
|26-avr
|Figment
|-85%
|2,99€
|19-mai
|LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|-85%
|8,99€
|01-mai
|Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition
|-85%
|11,99€
|30-avr
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
|-84%
|9,59€
|30-avr
|ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition
|-84%
|9,59€
|30-avr
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|-84%
|3,20€
|30-avr
|Mini Trains
|-83%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|-83%
|12,74€
|01-mai
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|-82%
|10,79€
|01-mai
|Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia
|-82%
|0,99€
|17-mai
|LEGO Jurassic World
|-81%
|7,59€
|01-mai
|Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos
|-81%
|1,49€
|30-avr
|Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
|-80%
|3,99€
|04-mai
|Project Nimbus: Complete Edition
|-80%
|3,55€
|03-mai
|Lumini
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Super Toy Cars 2
|-80%
|2,39€
|08-mai
|Super Toy Cars
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-mai
|Bamerang
|-80%
|1,29€
|10-mai
|Uurnog Uurnlimited
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-mai
|Sumire
|-80%
|2,59€
|03-mai
|Luckslinger
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Rainswept
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|I, Zombie
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-mai
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-mai
|#SinucaAttack
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-mai
|Pity Pit
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-mai
|Many Faces
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-mai
|Jettomero: Hero of the Universe
|-80%
|2,19€
|27-avr
|8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
|-80%
|3,39€
|03-mai
|NOT A HERO: SUPER SNAZZY EDITION
|-80%
|2,59€
|26-avr
|Stories Untold
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|RUINER
|-80%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|Broforce
|-80%
|2,99€
|26-avr
|Super Squidlit
|-80%
|1,63€
|26-avr
|Inside My Radio
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Space Haters
|-80%
|1,11€
|27-avr
|Sine Mora EX
|-80%
|5,99€
|26-avr
|Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
|-80%
|5,99€
|26-avr
|Battle Princess Madelyn
|-80%
|2,99€
|09-mai
|Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition
|-80%
|2,66€
|09-mai
|Eufloria HD
|-80%
|1,99€
|18-mai
|Pocket Mini Golf 2
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|BIT.TRIP CORE
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|BIT.TRIP FLUX
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|BIT.TRIP FATE
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Akane
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|BIT.TRIP VOID
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|BIT.TRIP RUNNER
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|BIT.TRIP BEAT
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Death’s Hangover
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Om Nom: Run
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Street Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-mai
|Sit-Ups Workout
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|History 2048
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Push-Ups Workout
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Retro Game Pack
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|A Place for the Unwilling
|-80%
|2,99€
|18-mai
|Broken Universe – Tower Defense
|-80%
|1,99€
|18-mai
|reky
|-80%
|1,99€
|18-mai
|REZ PLZ
|-80%
|2,99€
|30-avr
|Bite the Bullet
|-80%
|2,99€
|30-avr
|Joggernauts
|-80%
|2,99€
|30-avr
|Cyber Hook
|-80%
|2,99€
|30-avr
|The King’s Bird
|-80%
|3,99€
|30-avr
|Mable & The Wood
|-80%
|2,99€
|30-avr
|Adventures of Chris
|-80%
|2,99€
|30-avr
|Double Cross
|-80%
|3,99€
|30-avr
|Nira
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|LEGO Worlds
|-80%
|5,99€
|01-mai
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|-80%
|7,99€
|01-mai
|UNI
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-mai
|Deadlings
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|Child Run – City Surfers Runner
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|My Coloring Book
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|Narita Boy
|-80%
|4,99€
|16-mai
|Sheltered
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-mai
|Yoku’s Island Express
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-mai
|PLANET ALPHA
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-mai
|Overcooked Special Edition
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-mai
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1
|-80%
|5,99€
|30-avr
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2
|-80%
|5,99€
|30-avr
|NAMCO MUSEUM
|-80%
|5,99€
|30-avr
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack
|-80%
|9,99€
|30-avr
|Farmer Sim 2020
|-80%
|2,99€
|10-mai
|She Wants Me Dead
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-mai
|Warplanes Bundle
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-mai
|OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-mai
|Prison Life Simulator 2022 – World FIGHT Battle GTA ULTIMATE
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-avr
|GRIDD: Retroenhanced
|-80%
|2,39€
|dans 6 heures.
|WeakWood Throne
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|Guards
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|Swordbreaker The Game
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School
|-80%
|3,59€
|27-avr
|Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master
|-80%
|3,59€
|27-avr
|Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season
|-80%
|3,59€
|27-avr
|FootGoal! Tiki Taka
|-78%
|1,09€
|20-mai
|LocO-SportS
|-78%
|1,31€
|20-mai
|Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble
|-78%
|1,31€
|20-mai
|Halloween Snowball Bubble
|-78%
|1,31€
|20-mai
|#Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream
|-78%
|1,31€
|20-mai
|#womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream
|-78%
|1,36€
|20-mai
|Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders
|-78%
|2,89€
|14-mai
|Cube Blast: Match
|-75%
|4,50€
|17-mai
|Martian Panic
|-75%
|6,99€
|03-mai
|Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
|-75%
|3,74€
|01-mai
|Swim Out
|-75%
|1,49€
|24-avr
|Kingdom: New Lands
|-75%
|3,74€
|01-mai
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|-75%
|4,99€
|01-mai
|Junior League Sports – Basketball
|-75%
|2,49€
|03-mai
|Road Fury
|-75%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection
|-75%
|6,99€
|03-mai
|Super Street: Racer
|-75%
|7,49€
|03-mai
|Witch Hunter
|-75%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|World Quiz
|-75%
|2,49€
|03-mai
|Vegas Party
|-75%
|5,49€
|03-mai
|Terra Lander II – Rockslide Rescue
|-75%
|2,49€
|03-mai
|Gas Guzzlers Extreme
|-75%
|9,99€
|03-mai
|Horizon Shift ’81
|-75%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Junior League Sports – Soccer
|-75%
|2,49€
|03-mai
|Dark Thrones
|-75%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Terra Bomber
|-75%
|2,49€
|03-mai
|Junior League Sports – Ice Hockey
|-75%
|2,49€
|03-mai
|Terra Lander
|-75%
|2,49€
|03-mai
|Crash Dummy
|-75%
|2,49€
|03-mai
|Contraptions
|-75%
|2,24€
|03-mai
|Santa’s Xmas Adventure
|-75%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Chicken Range
|-75%
|2,49€
|03-mai
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|-75%
|8,74€
|04-mai
|Nine Parchments
|-75%
|4,99€
|04-mai
|Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
|-75%
|4,99€
|04-mai
|BFF or Die
|-75%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Lost Wing
|-75%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Trine Enchanted Edition
|-75%
|3,74€
|04-mai
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|-75%
|12,49€
|04-mai
|Trine 2: Complete Story
|-75%
|4,24€
|04-mai
|The Bug Butcher
|-75%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Jack ‘n’ Hat
|-75%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Mr. Shifty
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-mai
|Kill It With Fire
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-mai
|Punch Club
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-mai
|Clustertruck
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-mai
|Road to Ballhalla
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-mai
|Garage
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-mai
|Hello Neighbor
|-75%
|9,99€
|10-mai
|Community Inc
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-mai
|Phantom Trigger
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-mai
|SpeedRunners
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-mai
|Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
|-75%
|7,49€
|10-mai
|Undungeon
|-75%
|4,99€
|10-mai
|Guts & Glory
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-mai
|Fury Unleashed
|-75%
|4,99€
|19-mai
|Dyna Bomb 2
|-75%
|3,74€
|20-mai
|After Wave: Downfall
|-75%
|3,74€
|20-mai
|Metal Unit
|-75%
|3,04€
|03-mai
|Hotline Miami Collection
|-75%
|6,24€
|26-avr
|Ape Out
|-75%
|3,74€
|26-avr
|Pikuniku
|-75%
|3,24€
|26-avr
|EARTH WARS
|-75%
|1,00€
|10-mai
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
|-75%
|3,49€
|26-avr
|Guacamelee! 2
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Severed
|-75%
|3,74€
|26-avr
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|-75%
|3,74€
|26-avr
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Spiritfarer
|-75%
|6,24€
|26-avr
|Miniature – The Story Puzzle
|-75%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Super Loop Drive
|-75%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Zombie’s Cool
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-mai
|ALIEN WAR
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-mai
|Red Wings: Coloring Planes
|-75%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|RAD
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-avr
|Blasphemous
|-75%
|6,24€
|16-mai
|Before We Leave
|-75%
|4,49€
|16-mai
|Going Under
|-75%
|4,99€
|16-mai
|Super Magbot
|-75%
|2,49€
|16-mai
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-avr
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-avr
|Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious
|-75%
|1,99€
|15-mai
|Fashion Girls
|-75%
|1,24€
|14-mai
|Fashion Friends
|-75%
|2,49€
|14-mai
|Dark Burial
|-75%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|Logic Pic
|-75%
|1,99€
|14-mai
|Exertus: Redux
|-73%
|1,02€
|06-mai
|Must Dash Amigos
|-72%
|1,59€
|27-avr
|Röki
|-72%
|5,59€
|30-avr
|BigChick
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-mai
|Star Renegades
|-70%
|7,49€
|01-mai
|Atomicrops
|-70%
|4,49€
|01-mai
|Pets No More
|-70%
|1,49€
|04-mai
|Devastator
|-70%
|2,09€
|03-mai
|Horned Knight
|-70%
|1,79€
|03-mai
|Glitch’s Trip
|-70%
|3,59€
|10-mai
|Ghost Blade HD
|-70%
|4,49€
|04-mai
|Iro Hero
|-70%
|3,89€
|04-mai
|GIGANTIC ARMY
|-70%
|2,69€
|04-mai
|Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition
|-70%
|2,99€
|04-mai
|SUPER TRENCH ATTACK
|-70%
|2,40€
|04-mai
|Armed 7 DX
|-70%
|2,09€
|04-mai
|Satazius NEXT
|-70%
|2,09€
|04-mai
|Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition
|-70%
|2,69€
|04-mai
|Shmup Collection
|-70%
|4,49€
|04-mai
|Wolflame
|-70%
|2,09€
|04-mai
|Strange Brigade
|-70%
|8,99€
|26-avr
|Rogue Trooper Redux
|-70%
|7,49€
|26-avr
|Resolutiion
|-70%
|5,99€
|26-avr
|Castle Morihisa
|-70%
|4,49€
|26-avr
|LUMINES REMASTERED
|-70%
|4,49€
|26-avr
|Battlezone Gold Edition
|-70%
|10,49€
|26-avr
|Kart Crazy Race Simulator Game
|-70%
|1,49€
|02-mai
|Area 86
|-70%
|2,99€
|26-avr
|Super Sports Blast
|-70%
|7,49€
|15-mai
|Spy Chameleon
|-70%
|2,99€
|15-mai
|Restless Soul
|-70%
|4,42€
|30-avr
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|-70%
|4,49€
|30-avr
|Element
|-70%
|3,59€
|01-mai
|Lumberhill
|-70%
|3,74€
|14-mai
|Greak: Memories of Azur
|-70%
|5,99€
|16-mai
|NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM
|-70%
|5,99€
|30-avr
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
|-70%
|5,99€
|30-avr
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
|-70%
|5,99€
|30-avr
|Shark Attack: Fish Predator Ocean Sea Adventure Survival
|-70%
|1,49€
|27-avr
|Super Cyborg
|-70%
|2,09€
|14-mai
|The Lost Labyrinth
|-70%
|5,99€
|27-avr
|My Downtown
|-70%
|5,99€
|27-avr
|Zombie Scrapper
|-67%
|0,99€
|10-mai
|The Red Strings Club
|-67%
|4,94€
|26-avr
|Spitlings
|-67%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|World Soccer Kid
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-mai
|Dragon Question
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-mai
|Nature
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-mai
|Floating Farmer
|-67%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas
|-67%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Upaon: A Snake’s Journey
|-67%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|BOT.vinnik Chess
|-67%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Colorful Colore
|-67%
|0,99€
|14-mai
|Iconoclasts
|-66%
|6,79€
|26-avr
|Darkest Dungeon
|-66%
|7,47€
|27-avr
|Zombie Army Trilogy
|-66%
|11,89€
|26-avr
|Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
|-66%
|11,89€
|26-avr
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
|-66%
|11,89€
|26-avr
|Sniper Elite 4
|-66%
|13,59€
|26-avr
|Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
|-66%
|4,75€
|18-mai
|Grab the Bottle
|-66%
|1,69€
|06-mai
|One Eyed Kutkh
|-66%
|1,69€
|06-mai
|Energy Invasion
|-66%
|1,01€
|06-mai
|Planet RIX-13
|-66%
|1,69€
|06-mai
|Energy Cycle
|-66%
|1,01€
|06-mai
|OVIVO
|-66%
|2,37€
|06-mai
|Deep Ones
|-66%
|1,69€
|06-mai
|Crashbots
|-66%
|3,39€
|06-mai
|Sigi – A Fart for Melusina
|-66%
|1,69€
|06-mai
|Energy Balance
|-66%
|1,01€
|06-mai
|State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem
|-66%
|2,71€
|06-mai
|Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns
|-66%
|2,37€
|06-mai
|Metropolis: Lux Obscura
|-66%
|2,71€
|06-mai
|Vasilis
|-66%
|1,69€
|06-mai
|SkyTime
|-66%
|1,01€
|06-mai
|Unbound: Worlds Apart
|-65%
|6,99€
|27-avr
|Little Big Workshop
|-65%
|6,99€
|04-mai
|Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
|-65%
|3,49€
|26-avr
|Absolute Drift
|-65%
|3,84€
|26-avr
|Snooker 19
|-65%
|12,24€
|01-mai
|Tails Of Iron
|-65%
|8,74€
|30-avr
|Eldest Souls
|-65%
|6,99€
|30-avr
|Don’t Be Afraid
|-65%
|3,49€
|14-mai
|Let it roll slide puzzle
|-60%
|1,59€
|10-mai
|Bring Honey Home
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|Memory Lane
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|Memory Lane 2
|-60%
|1,59€
|10-mai
|War-Torn Dreams
|-60%
|2,79€
|10-mai
|BraveMatch
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|Dreaming Canvas
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|Color Dots Connect
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|Pipe Fitter
|-60%
|1,59€
|10-mai
|Eat your letters
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|JigSaw Solace
|-60%
|1,59€
|10-mai
|Puzzle Frenzy
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|Marbles Rush
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|Sweets Swap Classic
|-60%
|1,39€
|10-mai
|Nerved
|-60%
|3,59€
|10-mai
|Frightence
|-60%
|2,39€
|10-mai
|Blastful
|-60%
|1,59€
|10-mai
|Fluxteria
|-60%
|2,79€
|10-mai
|NeonLore
|-60%
|2,39€
|10-mai
|Caretaker
|-60%
|3,19€
|10-mai
|Mahjong Masters
|-60%
|2,36€
|10-mai
|Jigsaw Finale
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|Blocky Puzzle
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|Colors and Numbers
|-60%
|1,59€
|10-mai
|JigSaw Abundance
|-60%
|1,99€
|10-mai
|Unruly Heroes
|-60%
|7,99€
|27-avr
|Innocence Island
|-60%
|7,99€
|27-avr
|The Longest Road on Earth
|-60%
|3,99€
|01-mai
|El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
|-60%
|7,99€
|04-mai
|Back to Bed
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Batu Ta Batu
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Inferno 2
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Castle Of Pixel Skulls
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|A Pretty Odd Bunny
|-60%
|1,99€
|03-mai
|Party Hard 2
|-60%
|7,99€
|10-mai
|Hellpoint
|-60%
|13,99€
|10-mai
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|-60%
|5,99€
|10-mai
|Graveyard Keeper
|-60%
|7,99€
|10-mai
|Secret Neighbor
|-60%
|7,99€
|10-mai
|The Final Station
|-60%
|5,99€
|10-mai
|Happy’s Humble Burger Farm
|-60%
|7,99€
|10-mai
|Streets of Rogue
|-60%
|7,99€
|10-mai
|Party Hard
|-60%
|5,99€
|10-mai
|Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
|-60%
|5,19€
|18-mai
|Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|-60%
|11,99€
|18-mai
|Olija
|-60%
|5,99€
|26-avr
|The Messenger
|-60%
|7,99€
|26-avr
|Witcheye
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Panzer Paladin
|-60%
|7,20€
|26-avr
|Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition
|-60%
|6,39€
|26-avr
|Flinthook
|-60%
|4,90€
|26-avr
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|-60%
|19,99€
|26-avr
|Wizorb
|-60%
|1,80€
|26-avr
|Hidden Through Time
|-60%
|3,19€
|26-avr
|Thumper
|-60%
|7,99€
|26-avr
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli
|-60%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|War Party
|-60%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
|-60%
|5,19€
|26-avr
|Steel Assault
|-60%
|5,19€
|26-avr
|Tricky Towers
|-60%
|5,99€
|26-avr
|Eyes: The Horror Game
|-60%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|-60%
|5,99€
|30-avr
|Blue Fire
|-60%
|7,99€
|30-avr
|Munchkin: Quacked Quest
|-60%
|9,99€
|26-avr
|Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace
|-60%
|7,99€
|26-avr
|Calturin
|-60%
|2,39€
|30-avr
|PUSS!
|-60%
|4,79€
|30-avr
|Katana Kata
|-60%
|5,99€
|30-avr
|Titan Chaser
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Tribal Pass
|-60%
|2,39€
|30-avr
|Rooten
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Fort Triumph
|-60%
|7,99€
|14-mai
|Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
|-60%
|19,99€
|30-avr
|The Serpent Rogue
|-60%
|7,99€
|16-mai
|Rise: Race The Future
|-60%
|7,19€
|06-mai
|A Sketchbook About Her Sun
|-60%
|1,99€
|dans 30 heures.
|Promesa
|-60%
|1,99€
|dans 30 heures.
|Cuccchi
|-60%
|3,19€
|dans 30 heures.
|Will Die Alone
|-60%
|1,99€
|dans 30 heures.
|Toodee and Topdee
|-60%
|7,99€
|22-avr
|Golf Peaks
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-mai
|Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator, real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-avr
|Space Invaders Forever
|-60%
|11,99€
|30-avr
|Darius Cozmic Collection Console
|-60%
|21,99€
|30-avr
|G-DARIUS HD
|-60%
|11,99€
|30-avr
|Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back!
|-60%
|15,99€
|30-avr
|TAITO Milestones
|-60%
|15,99€
|30-avr
|Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade
|-60%
|15,99€
|30-avr
|Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+
|-60%
|15,99€
|30-avr
|The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
|-60%
|7,99€
|30-avr
|Space Invaders Invincible Collection
|-60%
|23,99€
|30-avr
|Labyrinth Runner – Horror Escape Survive Simulator
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-avr
|Fusion SHIFT
|-50%
|1,74€
|30-avr
|Red Siren: Space Defense
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-mai
|Nyan Cat: Lost in Space
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-mai
|Smash Rush
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-mai
|Dead Z Meat
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-mai
|To the Top, Mammoth!
|-50%
|5,00€
|17-mai
|Paper Train
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-mai
|Polyroll
|-50%
|2,49€
|09-mai
|Mushroom Wars 2
|-50%
|9,99€
|04-mai
|The Cube
|-50%
|19,49€
|03-mai
|tERRORbane
|-50%
|7,99€
|16-mai
|Temple of Horror
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Antarctica 88
|-50%
|2,99€
|07-mai
|Aery – Sky Castle
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|One Last Memory – Reimagined
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Techno Tanks
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-mai
|Evasion From Hell
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Life of Fly 2
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
|-50%
|9,99€
|04-mai
|Backbone
|-50%
|12,49€
|01-mai
|Wolfstride
|-50%
|6,49€
|01-mai
|Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
|-50%
|7,49€
|01-mai
|Neighbours back From Hell
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-mai
|Alwa’s Awakening
|-50%
|4,99€
|27-avr
|Alwa’s Legacy
|-50%
|7,49€
|27-avr
|Cathedral
|-50%
|6,99€
|27-avr
|One Hand Clapping
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-mai
|From Heaven To Earth
|-50%
|3,49€
|07-mai
|Pile Up! Box by Box
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-mai
|Sushi Bar Express
|-50%
|14,99€
|03-mai
|W.A.R.P.
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-mai
|Boreal Blade
|-50%
|1,99€
|04-mai
|Dead by Daylight
|-50%
|14,99€
|01-mai
|Ghosts and Apples
|-50%
|4,99€
|20-mai
|Last Beat Enhanced
|-50%
|4,99€
|20-mai
|Treasures of The Roman Empire
|-50%
|3,49€
|20-mai
|Dyna Bomb
|-50%
|1,99€
|20-mai
|Sudoku Zenkai
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-avr
|Ghost Sweeper
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-mai
|The Skylia Prophecy
|-50%
|3,49€
|20-mai
|Metaloid: Origin
|-50%
|3,49€
|20-mai
|Escape String
|-50%
|3,49€
|20-mai
|Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure
|-50%
|3,49€
|20-mai
|Space Warrior
|-50%
|4,99€
|20-mai
|Hoplegs
|-50%
|3,49€
|27-avr
|Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor
|-50%
|3,99€
|04-mai
|Trigger Witch
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-mai
|Maggie the Magnet
|-50%
|2,49€
|04-mai
|Book Quest
|-50%
|3,49€
|04-mai
|Wind of Shuriken
|-50%
|3,99€
|04-mai
|Reigns: Game of Thrones
|-50%
|1,99€
|26-avr
|Exit the Gungeon
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Heave Ho
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Disc Room
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-avr
|Reigns: Kings & Queens
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|Sludge Life
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-avr
|Boomerang X
|-50%
|9,99€
|26-avr
|Dropsy
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Serious Sam Collection
|-50%
|14,99€
|26-avr
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|-50%
|14,99€
|26-avr
|Spelunky 2
|-50%
|9,99€
|26-avr
|Spelunky
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-avr
|Memorrha
|-50%
|9,99€
|26-avr
|Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle
|-50%
|17,99€
|26-avr
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4
|-50%
|10,99€
|26-avr
|Knights and Bikes
|-50%
|10,99€
|26-avr
|Crysis 3 Remastered
|-50%
|14,99€
|07-mai
|Crysis 2 Remastered
|-50%
|14,99€
|07-mai
|Ocean’s Heart
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-avr
|Hatchwell
|-50%
|4,09€
|26-avr
|River City Girls
|-50%
|14,99€
|26-avr
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|-50%
|19,99€
|26-avr
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-avr
|Buissons
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|Cosmic Express
|-50%
|4,09€
|30-avr
|Sokobond
|-50%
|4,09€
|30-avr
|A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
|-50%
|4,09€
|30-avr
|Grapple Dog
|-50%
|6,64€
|26-avr
|Hollow Knight
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-avr
|Shadow Fight 2
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-avr
|Just Black Jack
|-50%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-mai
|The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition
|-50%
|9,99€
|26-avr
|Catan
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-avr
|Carcassonne
|-50%
|9,99€
|26-avr
|Nullum
|-50%
|0,99€
|30-avr
|Would you like to run an idol cafe? 2
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Sakura Succubus 3
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Highschool Romance
|-50%
|6,49€
|07-mai
|Sable’s Grimoire
|-50%
|7,49€
|07-mai
|Would you like to run an idol cafe?
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Double Shot Gals
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-mai
|Sakura Angels
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Sakura Succubus 5
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|Sakura Succubus 2
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-mai
|DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition
|-50%
|14,99€
|30-avr
|Drag Sim 2020
|-50%
|4,95€
|10-mai
|VEREDA – Escape Room Adventure
|-50%
|3,99€
|25-avr
|Summer in Mara
|-50%
|9,99€
|14-mai
|Car Driver Ultimate
|-50%
|6,99€
|11-mai
|Multilevel Parking Driver
|-50%
|5,99€
|11-mai
|Race Track Driver
|-50%
|5,99€
|11-mai
|4×4 Dirt Track
|-50%
|5,99€
|11-mai
|Truck Simulator
|-50%
|5,99€
|11-mai
|City Driving Simulator
|-50%
|5,99€
|11-mai
|Truck Simulator 3
|-50%
|6,49€
|11-mai
|City Traffic Driver 2
|-50%
|6,49€
|11-mai
|Paradise Island Driver
|-50%
|6,49€
|11-mai
|Age of Heroes: The Beginning
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-avr
|Santa’s Holiday
|-50%
|9,99€
|27-avr
|Madorica Real Estate
|-42%
|7,59€
|09-mai
|Red Colony
|-40%
|4,19€
|10-mai
|KnifeBoy Rebooted
|-40%
|7,79€
|10-mai
|Menseki: Area Maze puzzles
|-40%
|3,00€
|10-mai
|Crazy BMX World
|-40%
|1,80€
|10-mai
|Red Colony 2
|-40%
|4,19€
|10-mai
|Menseki Genius
|-40%
|3,00€
|10-mai
|Red Colony 3
|-40%
|4,19€
|10-mai
|BeatTalk
|-40%
|8,99€
|09-mai
|Five Dates
|-40%
|7,79€
|27-avr
|Pretty Girls Breakers!
|-40%
|4,19€
|04-mai
|Pretty Girls Speed
|-40%
|3,59€
|04-mai
|Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy
|-40%
|5,99€
|04-mai
|Wife Quest
|-40%
|4,79€
|04-mai
|Like No Other: The Legend Of The Twin Books
|-40%
|8,99€
|28-avr
|Wind Peaks
|-40%
|8,99€
|28-avr
|Card Shark
|-40%
|11,99€
|26-avr
|Skul: The Hero Slayer
|-40%
|10,19€
|03-mai
|CrossCode
|-40%
|11,99€
|26-avr
|Nobody Saves the World
|-40%
|14,99€
|26-avr
|art of rally
|-40%
|12,59€
|26-avr
|Dead Cells
|-40%
|14,99€
|26-avr
|Hidden Paws
|-40%
|2,39€
|30-avr
|STONE
|-40%
|8,99€
|26-avr
|Animal Puzzle Cats
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-mai
|Railways
|-40%
|2,99€
|05-mai
|4×4 Offroad Driver 2
|-40%
|7,79€
|11-mai
|Attentat 1942
|-35%
|9,09€
|27-avr
|JUSTICE SUCKS
|-35%
|12,99€
|10-mai
|Tinykin
|-35%
|16,24€
|10-mai
|Rhythm Sprout
|-35%
|9,74€
|10-mai
|SpiderHeck
|-35%
|9,74€
|10-mai
|Cult of the Lamb
|-35%
|16,24€
|26-avr
|A Monster’s Expedition
|-35%
|10,91€
|30-avr
|Bonfire Peaks
|-35%
|10,91€
|30-avr
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition
|-35%
|35,74€
|30-avr
|LIT: Bend the Light
|-35%
|5,19€
|05-mai
|Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?
|-33%
|19,99€
|04-mai
|Skydrift Infinity
|-33%
|9,99€
|04-mai
|Endling – Extinction is Forever
|-33%
|19,99€
|04-mai
|Super Mario Odyssey
|-33%
|39,99€
|04-mai
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|-33%
|39,99€
|04-mai
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|-33%
|39,99€
|04-mai
|Downwell
|-33%
|2,00€
|26-avr
|Ooblets
|-33%
|19,99€
|26-avr
|Along the Edge
|-33%
|11,38€
|26-avr
|Seers Isle
|-33%
|11,38€
|26-avr
|Across the Grooves
|-33%
|11,38€
|26-avr
|15in1 Solitaire
|-33%
|1,99€
|30-avr
|Sakura MMO 2
|-33%
|6,69€
|07-mai
|Sakura Fantasy
|-33%
|6,69€
|07-mai
|Witch College Bundle
|-33%
|6,02€
|07-mai
|Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle
|-33%
|2,00€
|07-mai
|Arcane Vale
|-30%
|4,56€
|04-mai
|Kirakira stars idol project Memories
|-30%
|14,00€
|20-mai
|JDM Racing – 2
|-30%
|3,49€
|20-mai
|My Dangerous Life
|-30%
|9,09€
|27-avr
|Hermitage: Strange Case Files
|-30%
|13,99€
|27-avr
|SUBNET – Escape Room Adventure
|-30%
|4,19€
|30-avr
|TaniNani
|-30%
|3,49€
|27-avr
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
|-30%
|27,99€
|04-mai
|Falling Out
|-30%
|8,74€
|27-avr
|Sissa’s Path
|-30%
|3,49€
|04-mai
|Dawn of the Monsters
|-30%
|18,33€
|26-avr
|Spidersaurs
|-30%
|13,99€
|26-avr
|Lone Ruin
|-30%
|9,79€
|26-avr
|Blind Fate: Edo no Yami
|-30%
|17,49€
|26-avr
|The Darkest Tales
|-30%
|13,99€
|26-avr
|Haiku, the Robot
|-30%
|13,29€
|24-avr
|Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home
|-30%
|13,99€
|15-mai
|Madorica Real Estate 2 -The mystery of the new property-
|-25%
|14,20€
|09-mai
|eSports Legend
|-25%
|8,24€
|04-mai
|Chinese Parents
|-25%
|8,24€
|04-mai
|Rascal Fight
|-25%
|8,24€
|04-mai
|Shio
|-25%
|7,86€
|04-mai
|LUNA The Shadow Dust
|-25%
|14,99€
|04-mai
|Necrobarista – Final Pour –
|-25%
|13,49€
|04-mai
|Christmas Tina
|-25%
|17,24€
|04-mai
|Rhythm Fighter
|-25%
|11,24€
|04-mai
|DYING: Reborn – Nintendo Switch Edition
|-25%
|6,29€
|04-mai
|Wobbledogs
|-25%
|14,99€
|26-avr
|Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
|-25%
|14,99€
|26-avr
|Thymesia – Cloud Version
|-25%
|22,49€
|16-mai
|PICROSS S8
|-20%
|7,99€
|03-mai
|Football Run
|-20%
|7,99€
|30-avr
|Rise of Fox Hero
|-20%
|3,99€
|03-mai
|Chasing Light
|-20%
|14,40€
|14-mai
|Debris Infinity
|-20%
|3,99€
|30-avr
|PICROSS S6
|-20%
|7,99€
|03-mai
|PICROSS S2
|-20%
|7,19€
|03-mai
|PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK
|-20%
|7,99€
|03-mai
|PICROSS S
|-20%
|6,39€
|03-mai
|KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS
|-20%
|7,99€
|03-mai
|PICROSS S5
|-20%
|7,99€
|03-mai
|PICROSS S3
|-20%
|7,99€
|03-mai
|PICROSS X : PICBITS VS UZBOROSS
|-20%
|15,99€
|03-mai
|PICROSS S7
|-20%
|7,99€
|03-mai
|PICROSS S4
|-20%
|7,99€
|03-mai
|PICROSS S GENESIS & Master System edition
|-20%
|7,99€
|03-mai
|Vernal Edge
|-20%
|17,59€
|27-avr
|WorldWide FlightSimulator
|-20%
|19,99€
|30-avr
|Planet Cube: Edge
|-20%
|11,99€
|27-avr
|Aka
|-20%
|10,23€
|03-mai
|A Little to the Left
|-20%
|11,99€
|26-avr
|Lunistice
|-20%
|3,99€
|26-avr
|Dyadic
|-20%
|5,27€
|26-avr
|Escape First 3
|-20%
|3,99€
|16-mai
|The Experiment: Escape Room
|-20%
|3,19€
|16-mai
|Curious Cases
|-20%
|3,99€
|16-mai
|Escape 2088
|-20%
|2,80€
|16-mai
|Escape First
|-20%
|3,99€
|16-mai
|Escape First 2
|-20%
|3,99€
|16-mai
|The Knight Witch
|-20%
|15,99€
|16-mai
|Ship of Fools
|-20%
|11,99€
|16-mai
|Bravery and Greed
|-20%
|15,99€
|16-mai
Laisser un commentaire