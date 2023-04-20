Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

DNF Duel

God of Rock

Labyrinth of Zangetsu

Process of Elimination

Alicia Griffith: Lakeside Murder Collector’s Edition

Arcade Archivse Cosmo Gang the Video

Arcana of Paradise: The Tower

Backgammon Pro

Brave Dungeon: The Meaning of Justice

Castle of the Underdogs Ep 1

Cavity Busters

Coffee Talk Episode 2

Comic Coloring Book: Complete Edition

Disney Speedstorm

Drone Master Racing

Dude, Where Is My Beer?

Farmslider

Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Fortress Building Puzzle

Funny Sunny

Japanese Nekosama Games the Outlaws

Jigsaw Kitties

Just Xiangqi

Light of Life

Lost Dream Darkness

Lost Epic

Max Reckoning: A Criminal Thief Story with Shooter & Quest

Melonizard

Memory for Kids

Minecraft Legends

Mixx Island: Remix Plus

Molly Medusa

Mr. Sun’s Hatbox

Panic Porcupine

Park Story

Shadows Over Loathing

Summer Bubble Splash

Sunrise GP

Tales of the Neon Sea

TAPE: Unveil the Memories

Teslagrad 2

Teslagrad Power Pack

Teslagrad Remastered

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

Tin Hearts

Ultra Pixel Survive

Wild Dogs

Nintendo Switch Online :



Flicky (Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel)

(Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel) Kid Chameleon (Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel)

(Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel) Pulseman (Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel)

(Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel) Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition (Megadrive, Nintendo Switch Online + Pack additionnel)

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Démo de la semaine :

Les DLC de la semaine :

Les promotions de la semaine :

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin Overlanders 22,99 € -96% 0,99€ 18-mai Georifters 31,90 € -96% 1,43€ 12-mai Warlocks 2: God Slayers 17,99 € -94% 0,99€ 18-mai Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition 29,99 € -93% 1,99€ 04-mai Epistory – Typing Chronicles 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 18-mai DungeonTop 13,99 € -93% 0,99€ 18-mai Unit 4 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 18-mai Real Boxing 2 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 18-mai Door Kickers 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 18-mai Tharsis 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 18-mai Good Night, Knight 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 18-mai Jenny LeClue – Detectivu 20,99 € -91% 1,99€ 14-mai Dynamite Fishing – World Games 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 04-mai Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 04-mai MotoGP 18 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 04-mai Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection 13,99 € -90% 1,39€ 18-mai Pure Chase 80’s 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 20-mai Faraday Protocol 24,99 € -90% 2,49€ 26-avr Rimelands: Hammer of Thor 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai Koloro 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai #RaceDieRun 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai Space Pioneer 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai Coffee Crisis 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai CHOP 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai Multi Quiz 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai Old Man’s Journey 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai Flat Heroes 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-mai To Leave Deluxe Edition 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 18-mai Scribblenauts Showdown 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 01-mai Paradise Lost 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 14-mai Little Racer 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 14-mai Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 30-avr Red Wings: Aces of the Sky 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 14-mai War Titans 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 10-mai Extreme Trucks Simulator 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 10-mai Save Koch 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 05-mai Pro Gymnast Simulator 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 16-mai The Preschoolers: Season 1 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 15-mai Pixel Family Fun 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 15-mai Art Sqool 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 14-mai The Great Perhaps 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 14-mai Day of the Dead: Solitaire Collection 17,99 € -90% 1,79€ 27-avr FishWitch Halloween 16,99 € -90% 1,69€ 27-avr Storm Tale 2 17,99 € -90% 1,79€ 27-avr Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 18-mai Arcane Arts Academy 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 18-mai Akuto: Showdown 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 18-mai Timothy and the Mysterious Forest 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 18-mai Welcome to Primrose Lake 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 18-mai Space Cows 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 14-mai Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 04-mai Dr Smart Space Adventure 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 20-mai Cattails 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 09-mai LEGO The Incredibles 59,99 € -87% 7,79€ 01-mai NCL: USA Bowl 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 16-mai Crash Drive 3 16,99 € -87% 2,20€ 13-mai Crash Drive 2 7,99 € -87% 1,03€ 13-mai Marooners 12,99 € -87% 1,68€ 13-mai They Bleed Pixels 14,99 € -86% 2,09€ 20-mai Gravity Rider Zero 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 18-mai Galaxy Champions TV 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 30-avr Collapsed 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 09-mai Dimension Drive 12,99 € -85% 1,94€ 03-mai Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 20-mai I Hate Running Backwards 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 26-avr Crossing Souls 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 26-avr Mother Russia Bleeds 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 26-avr Snake Pass 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 26-avr Figment 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 19-mai LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game 59,99 € -85% 8,99€ 01-mai Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition 79,99 € -85% 11,99€ 30-avr MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 59,99 € -84% 9,59€ 30-avr ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition 59,99 € -84% 9,59€ 30-avr Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 20,00 € -84% 3,20€ 30-avr Mini Trains 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 18-mai LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition 74,99 € -83% 12,74€ 01-mai LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 59,99 € -82% 10,79€ 01-mai Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia 5,49 € -82% 0,99€ 17-mai LEGO Jurassic World 39,99 € -81% 7,59€ 01-mai Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos 7,99 € -81% 1,49€ 30-avr Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 04-mai Project Nimbus: Complete Edition 17,79 € -80% 3,55€ 03-mai Lumini 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-mai Super Toy Cars 2 11,99 € -80% 2,39€ 08-mai Super Toy Cars 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 08-mai Bamerang 6,49 € -80% 1,29€ 10-mai Uurnog Uurnlimited 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 01-mai Sumire 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 03-mai Luckslinger 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-mai Rainswept 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 03-mai I, Zombie 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mai Yet Another Zombie Defense HD 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mai #SinucaAttack 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-mai Pity Pit 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-mai Many Faces 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-mai Jettomero: Hero of the Universe 10,99 € -80% 2,19€ 27-avr 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure 16,99 € -80% 3,39€ 03-mai NOT A HERO: SUPER SNAZZY EDITION 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 26-avr Stories Untold 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 26-avr RUINER 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 26-avr Broforce 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 26-avr Super Squidlit 8,19 € -80% 1,63€ 26-avr Inside My Radio 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 26-avr Ethan: Meteor Hunter 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 26-avr Space Haters 5,59 € -80% 1,11€ 27-avr Sine Mora EX 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 26-avr Rad Rodgers Radical Edition 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 26-avr Battle Princess Madelyn 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 09-mai Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition 13,30 € -80% 2,66€ 09-mai Eufloria HD 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 18-mai Pocket Mini Golf 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai BIT.TRIP CORE 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai BIT.TRIP FLUX 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai BIT.TRIP FATE 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai Akane 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai BIT.TRIP VOID 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai BIT.TRIP RUNNER 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai BIT.TRIP BEAT 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai Death’s Hangover 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai Om Nom: Run 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai Street Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 02-mai Sit-Ups Workout 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai History 2048 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai Push-Ups Workout 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai Retro Game Pack 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-mai A Place for the Unwilling 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 18-mai Broken Universe – Tower Defense 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 18-mai reky 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 18-mai REZ PLZ 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 30-avr Bite the Bullet 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 30-avr Joggernauts 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 30-avr Cyber Hook 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 30-avr The King’s Bird 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 30-avr Mable & The Wood 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 30-avr Adventures of Chris 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 30-avr Double Cross 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 30-avr Nira 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-avr LEGO Worlds 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 01-mai The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 01-mai UNI 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 17-mai Deadlings 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 14-mai Child Run – City Surfers Runner 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 30-avr My Coloring Book 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 14-mai Narita Boy 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 16-mai Sheltered 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 16-mai Yoku’s Island Express 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 16-mai PLANET ALPHA 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 16-mai Overcooked Special Edition 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 16-mai Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 30-avr Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 30-avr NAMCO MUSEUM 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 30-avr Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack 49,99 € -80% 9,99€ 30-avr Farmer Sim 2020 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 10-mai She Wants Me Dead 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 16-mai Warplanes Bundle 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 15-mai OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 15-mai Prison Life Simulator 2022 – World FIGHT Battle GTA ULTIMATE 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 28-avr GRIDD: Retroenhanced 11,99 € -80% 2,39€ dans 6 heures. WeakWood Throne 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 14-mai Guards 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 14-mai Swordbreaker The Game 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 14-mai Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School 17,99 € -80% 3,59€ 27-avr Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master 17,99 € -80% 3,59€ 27-avr Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season 17,99 € -80% 3,59€ 27-avr FootGoal! Tiki Taka 4,99 € -78% 1,09€ 20-mai LocO-SportS 5,99 € -78% 1,31€ 20-mai Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble 5,99 € -78% 1,31€ 20-mai Halloween Snowball Bubble 5,99 € -78% 1,31€ 20-mai #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream 5,99 € -78% 1,31€ 20-mai #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream 6,19 € -78% 1,36€ 20-mai Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders 12,99 € -78% 2,89€ 14-mai Cube Blast: Match 18,00 € -75% 4,50€ 17-mai Martian Panic 27,99 € -75% 6,99€ 03-mai Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 01-mai Swim Out 5,99 € -75% 1,49€ 24-avr Kingdom: New Lands 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 01-mai Kingdom Two Crowns 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 01-mai Junior League Sports – Basketball 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 03-mai Road Fury 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 03-mai Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection 27,99 € -75% 6,99€ 03-mai Super Street: Racer 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 03-mai Witch Hunter 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 03-mai World Quiz 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 03-mai Vegas Party 21,99 € -75% 5,49€ 03-mai Terra Lander II – Rockslide Rescue 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 03-mai Gas Guzzlers Extreme 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 03-mai Horizon Shift ’81 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 03-mai Junior League Sports – Soccer 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 03-mai Dark Thrones 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 03-mai Terra Bomber 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 03-mai Junior League Sports – Ice Hockey 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 03-mai Terra Lander 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 03-mai Crash Dummy 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 03-mai Contraptions 8,99 € -75% 2,24€ 03-mai Santa’s Xmas Adventure 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 03-mai Chicken Range 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 03-mai Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince 34,99 € -75% 8,74€ 04-mai Nine Parchments 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 04-mai Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 04-mai BFF or Die 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 03-mai Lost Wing 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 03-mai Trine Enchanted Edition 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 04-mai Trine: Ultimate Collection 49,99 € -75% 12,49€ 04-mai Trine 2: Complete Story 16,99 € -75% 4,24€ 04-mai The Bug Butcher 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 03-mai Jack ‘n’ Hat 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 03-mai Mr. Shifty 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-mai Kill It With Fire 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-mai Punch Club 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-mai Clustertruck 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-mai Road to Ballhalla 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-mai Garage 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-mai Hello Neighbor 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 10-mai Community Inc 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-mai Phantom Trigger 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-mai SpeedRunners 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-mai Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 10-mai Undungeon 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 10-mai Guts & Glory 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-mai Fury Unleashed 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 19-mai Dyna Bomb 2 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 20-mai After Wave: Downfall 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 20-mai Metal Unit 12,19 € -75% 3,04€ 03-mai Hotline Miami Collection 24,99 € -75% 6,24€ 26-avr Ape Out 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 26-avr Pikuniku 12,99 € -75% 3,24€ 26-avr EARTH WARS 4,00 € -75% 1,00€ 10-mai Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition 13,99 € -75% 3,49€ 26-avr Guacamelee! 2 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 26-avr Severed 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 26-avr Jotun: Valhalla Edition 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 26-avr Sundered: Eldritch Edition 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 26-avr Spiritfarer 24,99 € -75% 6,24€ 26-avr Miniature – The Story Puzzle 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 18-mai Super Loop Drive 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 18-mai Zombie’s Cool 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 17-mai ALIEN WAR 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 17-mai Red Wings: Coloring Planes 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 14-mai RAD 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 30-avr Blasphemous 24,99 € -75% 6,24€ 16-mai Before We Leave 17,99 € -75% 4,49€ 16-mai Going Under 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 16-mai Super Magbot 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 16-mai NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 30-avr NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 30-avr Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 15-mai Fashion Girls 4,99 € -75% 1,24€ 14-mai Fashion Friends 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 14-mai Dark Burial 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 14-mai Logic Pic 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 14-mai Exertus: Redux 3,79 € -73% 1,02€ 06-mai Must Dash Amigos 5,59 € -72% 1,59€ 27-avr Röki 19,99 € -72% 5,59€ 30-avr BigChick 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 10-mai Star Renegades 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 01-mai Atomicrops 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 01-mai Pets No More 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 04-mai Devastator 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 03-mai Horned Knight 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 03-mai Glitch’s Trip 11,99 € -70% 3,59€ 10-mai Ghost Blade HD 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 04-mai Iro Hero 12,99 € -70% 3,89€ 04-mai GIGANTIC ARMY 8,99 € -70% 2,69€ 04-mai Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 04-mai SUPER TRENCH ATTACK 8,00 € -70% 2,40€ 04-mai Armed 7 DX 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 04-mai Satazius NEXT 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 04-mai Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition 8,99 € -70% 2,69€ 04-mai Shmup Collection 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 04-mai Wolflame 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 04-mai Strange Brigade 29,99 € -70% 8,99€ 26-avr Rogue Trooper Redux 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 26-avr Resolutiion 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 26-avr Castle Morihisa 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 26-avr LUMINES REMASTERED 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 26-avr Battlezone Gold Edition 34,99 € -70% 10,49€ 26-avr Kart Crazy Race Simulator Game 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 02-mai Area 86 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 26-avr Super Sports Blast 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 15-mai Spy Chameleon 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 15-mai Restless Soul 14,75 € -70% 4,42€ 30-avr Lila’s Sky Ark 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 30-avr Element 11,99 € -70% 3,59€ 01-mai Lumberhill 12,49 € -70% 3,74€ 14-mai Greak: Memories of Azur 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 16-mai NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 30-avr NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 30-avr NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 30-avr Shark Attack: Fish Predator Ocean Sea Adventure Survival 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 27-avr Super Cyborg 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 14-mai The Lost Labyrinth 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 27-avr My Downtown 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 27-avr Zombie Scrapper 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 10-mai The Red Strings Club 14,99 € -67% 4,94€ 26-avr Spitlings 14,99 € -67% 4,99€ 26-avr World Soccer Kid 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 17-mai Dragon Question 3,00 € -67% 0,99€ 17-mai Nature 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 17-mai Floating Farmer 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 30-avr There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 30-avr Upaon: A Snake’s Journey 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 30-avr BOT.vinnik Chess 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 30-avr Colorful Colore 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 14-mai Iconoclasts 19,99 € -66% 6,79€ 26-avr Darkest Dungeon 21,99 € -66% 7,47€ 27-avr Zombie Army Trilogy 34,99 € -66% 11,89€ 26-avr Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition 34,99 € -66% 11,89€ 26-avr Sniper Elite V2 Remastered 34,99 € -66% 11,89€ 26-avr Sniper Elite 4 39,99 € -66% 13,59€ 26-avr Gibbon: Beyond the Trees 13,99 € -66% 4,75€ 18-mai Grab the Bottle 4,99 € -66% 1,69€ 06-mai One Eyed Kutkh 4,99 € -66% 1,69€ 06-mai Energy Invasion 2,99 € -66% 1,01€ 06-mai Planet RIX-13 4,99 € -66% 1,69€ 06-mai Energy Cycle 2,99 € -66% 1,01€ 06-mai OVIVO 6,99 € -66% 2,37€ 06-mai Deep Ones 4,99 € -66% 1,69€ 06-mai Crashbots 9,99 € -66% 3,39€ 06-mai Sigi – A Fart for Melusina 4,99 € -66% 1,69€ 06-mai Energy Balance 2,99 € -66% 1,01€ 06-mai State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem 7,99 € -66% 2,71€ 06-mai Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns 6,99 € -66% 2,37€ 06-mai Metropolis: Lux Obscura 7,99 € -66% 2,71€ 06-mai Vasilis 4,99 € -66% 1,69€ 06-mai SkyTime 2,99 € -66% 1,01€ 06-mai Unbound: Worlds Apart 19,99 € -65% 6,99€ 27-avr Little Big Workshop 19,99 € -65% 6,99€ 04-mai Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack 9,99 € -65% 3,49€ 26-avr Absolute Drift 10,99 € -65% 3,84€ 26-avr Snooker 19 34,99 € -65% 12,24€ 01-mai Tails Of Iron 24,99 € -65% 8,74€ 30-avr Eldest Souls 19,99 € -65% 6,99€ 30-avr Don’t Be Afraid 9,99 € -65% 3,49€ 14-mai Let it roll slide puzzle 3,99 € -60% 1,59€ 10-mai Bring Honey Home 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai Memory Lane 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai Memory Lane 2 3,99 € -60% 1,59€ 10-mai War-Torn Dreams 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 10-mai BraveMatch 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai Dreaming Canvas 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai Color Dots Connect 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai Pipe Fitter 3,99 € -60% 1,59€ 10-mai Eat your letters 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai JigSaw Solace 3,99 € -60% 1,59€ 10-mai Puzzle Frenzy 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai Marbles Rush 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai Sweets Swap Classic 3,49 € -60% 1,39€ 10-mai Nerved 8,99 € -60% 3,59€ 10-mai Frightence 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 10-mai Blastful 3,99 € -60% 1,59€ 10-mai Fluxteria 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 10-mai NeonLore 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 10-mai Caretaker 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 10-mai Mahjong Masters 5,90 € -60% 2,36€ 10-mai Jigsaw Finale 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai Blocky Puzzle 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai Colors and Numbers 3,99 € -60% 1,59€ 10-mai JigSaw Abundance 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 10-mai Unruly Heroes 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 27-avr Innocence Island 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 27-avr The Longest Road on Earth 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 01-mai El Hijo – A Wild West Tale 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 04-mai Back to Bed 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 03-mai Batu Ta Batu 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 03-mai Inferno 2 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 03-mai Castle Of Pixel Skulls 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 03-mai A Pretty Odd Bunny 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 03-mai Party Hard 2 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 10-mai Hellpoint 34,99 € -60% 13,99€ 10-mai Totally Reliable Delivery Service 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 10-mai Graveyard Keeper 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 10-mai Secret Neighbor 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 10-mai The Final Station 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 10-mai Happy’s Humble Burger Farm 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 10-mai Streets of Rogue 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 10-mai Party Hard 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 10-mai Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 18-mai Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 18-mai Olija 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 26-avr The Messenger 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 26-avr Witcheye 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 26-avr Panzer Paladin 18,00 € -60% 7,20€ 26-avr Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition 15,99 € -60% 6,39€ 26-avr Flinthook 12,25 € -60% 4,90€ 26-avr Zombie Army 4: Dead War 49,99 € -60% 19,99€ 26-avr Wizorb 4,50 € -60% 1,80€ 26-avr Hidden Through Time 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 26-avr Thumper 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 26-avr Guns, Gore and Cannoli 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 26-avr War Party 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 26-avr Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 26-avr Steel Assault 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 26-avr Tricky Towers 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 26-avr Eyes: The Horror Game 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 18-mai Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 30-avr Blue Fire 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 30-avr Munchkin: Quacked Quest 24,99 € -60% 9,99€ 26-avr Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 26-avr Calturin 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 30-avr PUSS! 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 30-avr Katana Kata 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 30-avr Titan Chaser 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 30-avr Tribal Pass 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 30-avr Rooten 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 30-avr Fort Triumph 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 14-mai Little Nightmares I & II Bundle 49,99 € -60% 19,99€ 30-avr The Serpent Rogue 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 16-mai Rise: Race The Future 17,99 € -60% 7,19€ 06-mai A Sketchbook About Her Sun 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ dans 30 heures. Promesa 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ dans 30 heures. Cuccchi 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ dans 30 heures. Will Die Alone 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ dans 30 heures. Toodee and Topdee 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 22-avr Golf Peaks 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 15-mai Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator, real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 28-avr Space Invaders Forever 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 30-avr Darius Cozmic Collection Console 54,99 € -60% 21,99€ 30-avr G-DARIUS HD 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 30-avr Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 30-avr TAITO Milestones 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 30-avr Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 30-avr Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 30-avr The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 30-avr Space Invaders Invincible Collection 59,99 € -60% 23,99€ 30-avr Labyrinth Runner – Horror Escape Survive Simulator 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 27-avr Fusion SHIFT 3,49 € -50% 1,74€ 30-avr Red Siren: Space Defense 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-mai Nyan Cat: Lost in Space 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-mai Smash Rush 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-mai Dead Z Meat 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-mai To the Top, Mammoth! 10,00 € -50% 5,00€ 17-mai Paper Train 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-mai Polyroll 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 09-mai Mushroom Wars 2 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 04-mai The Cube 38,99 € -50% 19,49€ 03-mai tERRORbane 15,99 € -50% 7,99€ 16-mai Temple of Horror 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai Antarctica 88 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 07-mai Aery – Sky Castle 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai One Last Memory – Reimagined 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai Techno Tanks 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 07-mai Evasion From Hell 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai Life of Fly 2 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai Chicken Police – Paint it RED! 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 04-mai Backbone 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 01-mai Wolfstride 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 01-mai Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 01-mai Neighbours back From Hell 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 04-mai Alwa’s Awakening 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 27-avr Alwa’s Legacy 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 27-avr Cathedral 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 27-avr One Hand Clapping 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 04-mai From Heaven To Earth 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 07-mai Pile Up! Box by Box 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 04-mai Sushi Bar Express 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 03-mai W.A.R.P. 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mai Boreal Blade 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 04-mai Dead by Daylight 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 01-mai Ghosts and Apples 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 20-mai Last Beat Enhanced 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 20-mai Treasures of The Roman Empire 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-mai Dyna Bomb 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 20-mai Sudoku Zenkai 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 30-avr Ghost Sweeper 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-mai The Skylia Prophecy 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-mai Metaloid: Origin 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-mai Escape String 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-mai Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 20-mai Space Warrior 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 20-mai Hoplegs 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 27-avr Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 04-mai Trigger Witch 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 04-mai Maggie the Magnet 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 04-mai Book Quest 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 04-mai Wind of Shuriken 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 04-mai Reigns: Game of Thrones 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 26-avr Exit the Gungeon 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-avr Heave Ho 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-avr Disc Room 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-avr Reigns: Kings & Queens 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 26-avr Sludge Life 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-avr Boomerang X 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 26-avr Dropsy 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-avr Serious Sam Collection 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 26-avr Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 26-avr Spelunky 2 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 26-avr Spelunky 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-avr Memorrha 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 26-avr Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle 35,98 € -50% 17,99€ 26-avr The Jackbox Party Pack 4 21,99 € -50% 10,99€ 26-avr Knights and Bikes 21,99 € -50% 10,99€ 26-avr Crysis 3 Remastered 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 07-mai Crysis 2 Remastered 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 07-mai Ocean’s Heart 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-avr Hatchwell 8,19 € -50% 4,09€ 26-avr River City Girls 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 26-avr Tetris Effect: Connected 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 26-avr Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-avr Buissons 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 26-avr Cosmic Express 8,19 € -50% 4,09€ 30-avr Sokobond 8,19 € -50% 4,09€ 30-avr A Good Snowman is Hard to Build 8,19 € -50% 4,09€ 30-avr Grapple Dog 13,29 € -50% 6,64€ 26-avr Hollow Knight 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-avr Shadow Fight 2 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-avr Just Black Jack 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 18-mai Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-mai The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 26-avr Catan 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-avr Carcassonne 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 26-avr Nullum 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 30-avr Would you like to run an idol cafe? 2 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai Sakura Succubus 3 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai Highschool Romance 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 07-mai Sable’s Grimoire 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 07-mai Would you like to run an idol cafe? 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai Double Shot Gals 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 07-mai Sakura Angels 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai Sakura Succubus 5 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai Sakura Succubus 2 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-mai DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 30-avr Drag Sim 2020 9,90 € -50% 4,95€ 10-mai VEREDA – Escape Room Adventure 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 25-avr Summer in Mara 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 14-mai Car Driver Ultimate 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 11-mai Multilevel Parking Driver 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 11-mai Race Track Driver 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 11-mai 4×4 Dirt Track 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 11-mai Truck Simulator 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 11-mai City Driving Simulator 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 11-mai Truck Simulator 3 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 11-mai City Traffic Driver 2 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 11-mai Paradise Island Driver 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 11-mai Age of Heroes: The Beginning 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 27-avr Santa’s Holiday 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 27-avr Madorica Real Estate 12,99 € -42% 7,59€ 09-mai Red Colony 6,99 € -40% 4,19€ 10-mai KnifeBoy Rebooted 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 10-mai Menseki: Area Maze puzzles 5,00 € -40% 3,00€ 10-mai Crazy BMX World 3,00 € -40% 1,80€ 10-mai Red Colony 2 6,99 € -40% 4,19€ 10-mai Menseki Genius 5,00 € -40% 3,00€ 10-mai Red Colony 3 6,99 € -40% 4,19€ 10-mai BeatTalk 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 09-mai Five Dates 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 27-avr Pretty Girls Breakers! 6,99 € -40% 4,19€ 04-mai Pretty Girls Speed 5,99 € -40% 3,59€ 04-mai Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 04-mai Wife Quest 7,99 € -40% 4,79€ 04-mai Like No Other: The Legend Of The Twin Books 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 28-avr Wind Peaks 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 28-avr Card Shark 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 26-avr Skul: The Hero Slayer 16,99 € -40% 10,19€ 03-mai CrossCode 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 26-avr Nobody Saves the World 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 26-avr art of rally 20,99 € -40% 12,59€ 26-avr Dead Cells 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 26-avr Hidden Paws 3,99 € -40% 2,39€ 30-avr STONE 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 26-avr Animal Puzzle Cats 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 15-mai Railways 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 05-mai 4×4 Offroad Driver 2 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 11-mai Attentat 1942 13,99 € -35% 9,09€ 27-avr JUSTICE SUCKS 19,99 € -35% 12,99€ 10-mai Tinykin 24,99 € -35% 16,24€ 10-mai Rhythm Sprout 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 10-mai SpiderHeck 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 10-mai Cult of the Lamb 24,99 € -35% 16,24€ 26-avr A Monster’s Expedition 16,79 € -35% 10,91€ 30-avr Bonfire Peaks 16,79 € -35% 10,91€ 30-avr Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition 54,99 € -35% 35,74€ 30-avr LIT: Bend the Light 7,99 € -35% 5,19€ 05-mai Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? 29,99 € -33% 19,99€ 04-mai Skydrift Infinity 14,99 € -33% 9,99€ 04-mai Endling – Extinction is Forever 29,99 € -33% 19,99€ 04-mai Super Mario Odyssey 59,99 € -33% 39,99€ 04-mai New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 59,99 € -33% 39,99€ 04-mai Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 59,99 € -33% 39,99€ 04-mai Downwell 2,99 € -33% 2,00€ 26-avr Ooblets 29,99 € -33% 19,99€ 26-avr Along the Edge 16,99 € -33% 11,38€ 26-avr Seers Isle 16,99 € -33% 11,38€ 26-avr Across the Grooves 16,99 € -33% 11,38€ 26-avr 15in1 Solitaire 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 30-avr Sakura MMO 2 9,99 € -33% 6,69€ 07-mai Sakura Fantasy 9,99 € -33% 6,69€ 07-mai Witch College Bundle 8,99 € -33% 6,02€ 07-mai Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle 2,99 € -33% 2,00€ 07-mai Arcane Vale 6,52 € -30% 4,56€ 04-mai Kirakira stars idol project Memories 20,00 € -30% 14,00€ 20-mai JDM Racing – 2 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 20-mai My Dangerous Life 12,99 € -30% 9,09€ 27-avr Hermitage: Strange Case Files 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 27-avr SUBNET – Escape Room Adventure 5,99 € -30% 4,19€ 30-avr TaniNani 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 27-avr Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 39,99 € -30% 27,99€ 04-mai Falling Out 12,49 € -30% 8,74€ 27-avr Sissa’s Path 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 04-mai Dawn of the Monsters 26,19 € -30% 18,33€ 26-avr Spidersaurs 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 26-avr Lone Ruin 13,99 € -30% 9,79€ 26-avr Blind Fate: Edo no Yami 24,99 € -30% 17,49€ 26-avr The Darkest Tales 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 26-avr Haiku, the Robot 18,99 € -30% 13,29€ 24-avr Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 15-mai Madorica Real Estate 2 -The mystery of the new property- 18,99 € -25% 14,20€ 09-mai eSports Legend 10,99 € -25% 8,24€ 04-mai Chinese Parents 10,99 € -25% 8,24€ 04-mai Rascal Fight 10,99 € -25% 8,24€ 04-mai Shio 10,49 € -25% 7,86€ 04-mai LUNA The Shadow Dust 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 04-mai Necrobarista – Final Pour – 17,99 € -25% 13,49€ 04-mai Christmas Tina 22,99 € -25% 17,24€ 04-mai Rhythm Fighter 14,99 € -25% 11,24€ 04-mai DYING: Reborn – Nintendo Switch Edition 8,39 € -25% 6,29€ 04-mai Wobbledogs 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 26-avr Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 26-avr Thymesia – Cloud Version 29,99 € -25% 22,49€ 16-mai PICROSS S8 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 03-mai Football Run 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 30-avr Rise of Fox Hero 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 03-mai Chasing Light 18,00 € -20% 14,40€ 14-mai Debris Infinity 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 30-avr PICROSS S6 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 03-mai PICROSS S2 8,99 € -20% 7,19€ 03-mai PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 03-mai PICROSS S 7,99 € -20% 6,39€ 03-mai KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 03-mai PICROSS S5 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 03-mai PICROSS S3 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 03-mai PICROSS X : PICBITS VS UZBOROSS 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 03-mai PICROSS S7 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 03-mai PICROSS S4 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 03-mai PICROSS S GENESIS & Master System edition 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 03-mai Vernal Edge 21,99 € -20% 17,59€ 27-avr WorldWide FlightSimulator 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 30-avr Planet Cube: Edge 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 27-avr Aka 12,79 € -20% 10,23€ 03-mai A Little to the Left 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 26-avr Lunistice 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 26-avr Dyadic 6,59 € -20% 5,27€ 26-avr Escape First 3 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 16-mai The Experiment: Escape Room 3,99 € -20% 3,19€ 16-mai Curious Cases 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 16-mai Escape 2088 3,50 € -20% 2,80€ 16-mai Escape First 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 16-mai Escape First 2 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 16-mai The Knight Witch 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 16-mai Ship of Fools 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 16-mai Bravery and Greed 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 16-mai