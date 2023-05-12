Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

TT Isle of Man: Ridge on the Edge 3

After You

A Western Drama

Cabin Escape: Alice’s Story

Demon Skin

Dessert DIY

Elemental War 2

Forever Lost: Episode 2

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Garden Simulator

Gunvein

Heartbeat Hospital: Love, Lives, and Betrayal

Herodes

Horror Bundle: 3 in 1

King Jister 3

La-Mulana 1 & 2 Bundle

Leap From Hell

Little Disaster

Local News with Cliff Rockslide

Murderous Muses

Pixel Driver

Poosh XL

Pretty Girls 2048 Strike

Sakura Gamer

Scrap Bolts

Star Gagnant

Swordbreaker: Origins

Tiny Dragon Story

Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Stories

Nintendo Switch Online :



NC

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook (Nippon Ichi Software) [Europe / USA]

Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse (Rainy Frog) [Europe / USA / Japon]

Star Gagnant (Regista) [Europe / USA / Japon]

Fight in Tight Spaces (Mode 7) [Europe / USA / Japon]

Demon Sword: Incubus (Sanuk) [USA / Japon]

Les DLC de la semaine :

NC

Les promotions de la semaine :

Jeu Base % Prix Date fin World Of Solitaire 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 04-juin SHAPE NEON CHAOS 30,00 € -93% 1,99€ 25-mai Syndrome 24,99 € -92% 1,99€ 05-juin Blazing Beaks + Badland Game of the Year Edition 20,99 € -91% 1,99€ 04-juin Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 10-juin 9 Clues 2: The Ward 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 10-juin Skyland: Heart of the Mountain 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 10-juin 9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 10-juin King’s Heir: Rise to the Throne 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 10-juin Fear Effect Sedna 19,95 € -90% 1,99€ 17-mai LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories 24,00 € -90% 2,40€ 28-mai Bezier: Second Edition 24,00 € -90% 2,40€ 28-mai Lumo 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 28-mai Sherlock Purr 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 06-juin Football Cup 2021 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 05-juin Scrap Bolts 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 05-juin Steampunk Tower 2 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 04-juin Sweet Witches 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 04-juin Mech Rage 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 04-juin Genetic Disaster 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 04-juin Package Rush 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 10-juin Golf Club Wasteland / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle 22,99 € -87% 2,98€ 04-juin Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 31-mai Magic code 12,48 € -86% 1,74€ 31-mai My Magic Florist 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 04-juin Squids Odyssey 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 25-mai Ice Cream Surfer 8,00 € -85% 1,20€ 31-mai Bit Dungeon Plus 8,99 € -85% 1,34€ 31-mai A Hole New World 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 31-mai Burn! SuperTrucks 7,99 € -85% 1,19€ 09-juin Heart&Slash 13,99 € -85% 2,09€ 21-mai Naught 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 21-mai Flying Soldiers 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 21-mai Get Ogre It 11,99 € -85% 1,79€ 21-mai Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 21-mai Timothy vs the Aliens 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 21-mai Anima: Gate of Memories 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 21-mai 80’s OVERDRIVE 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 13-mai Super Rebellion 7,00 € -85% 1,05€ 25-mai Dungeonoid 6,99 € -85% 1,04€ 02-juin SpellKeeper 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 21-mai Car Parking Madness School Drive Mechanic Car Games Simulator 2023 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 20-mai Arise + What Lies in the Multiverse Bundle 34,98 € -83% 5,99€ 04-juin Event Horizon 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 04-juin #pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream 5,99 € -82% 1,07€ 09-juin #NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream 6,19 € -82% 1,11€ 09-juin #Xmas, Super Puzzles Dream 5,99 € -82% 1,07€ 05-juin #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream 5,99 € -82% 1,07€ 05-juin Canceled! Super Puzzles Dream 5,99 € -82% 1,07€ 05-juin Snowball Collections Bubble 5,99 € -82% 1,07€ 05-juin Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now + The Hong Kong Massacre 27,99 € -82% 4,99€ 04-juin Sudoku Relax 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 10-juin A Ch’ti Bundle 15,99 € -81% 2,99€ 21-mai Goblin Sword 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 31-mai Fashion Princess 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 08-juin Spheroids 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 29-mai Legendary Eleven 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 29-mai Tachyon Project 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 29-mai Miles & Kilo 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 07-juin P.3 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 10-juin Astebreed 11,59 € -80% 2,31€ 06-juin TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 06-juin Oh My Godheads: Party Edition 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 17-mai Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition 16,99 € -80% 3,39€ 30-mai Discolored 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 29-mai Farming Real Simulation Tractor, Combine Trucks Farmer Land Game 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 22-mai UNBOX: Newbie’s Adventure 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 21-mai Vaporum 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 21-mai Battle Group 2 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 21-mai Bounty Battle 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 21-mai The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 21-mai Sparklite 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 21-mai The Long Reach 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 21-mai HoPiKo 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 21-mai The Count Lucanor 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 21-mai Solo: Islands of the Heart 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 21-mai Cast of the Seven Godsends 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 21-mai RIOT – Civil Unrest 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 21-mai Ponpu 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 21-mai Buildings Have Feelings Too! 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 21-mai Mainlining 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 21-mai Hayfever 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 21-mai Candle: The Power of the Flame 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 21-mai Ellipsis 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 21-mai Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 21-mai Kids: ZOO Puzzle 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-juin Rogue Aces 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 28-mai Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon 12,00 € -80% 2,40€ 28-mai Death Ray Manta SE 12,00 € -80% 2,40€ 28-mai Rally Race Car Simulator Poly : World Driver Arcade Real Driving Games Sim 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 20-mai Deep Space:Action Fire Sci-Fi Game 2023 Shooter Strike Simulator Alien Death Ultimate Games 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 20-mai Drone Race Simulator Pilot Flight School Airplane Games Jet 2023 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mai World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 19-mai Doughlings: Arcade 6,99 € -80% 1,39€ dans 27 heures. Doughlings: Invasion 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ dans 27 heures. Road To Guangdong 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 25-mai Mad Carnage 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-juin Animated Jigsaws: Japonese Women 8,99 € -78% 1,99€ 25-mai Sudoku Classic 6,09 € -76% 1,49€ 10-juin Cyber Protocol RETRO MADNESS 4,15 € -76% 0,99€ 10-juin One Dog Story 12,99 € -75% 3,24€ 25-mai New Star Manager 16,99 € -75% 4,24€ 25-mai Star Sky 3,99 € -75% 1,00€ 06-juin Lotus Reverie: First Nexus 13,99 € -75% 3,49€ 21-mai Monster Harvest 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 21-mai Cloudpunk 24,99 € -75% 6,24€ 21-mai Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands 24,99 € -75% 6,24€ 21-mai Aragami: Shadow Edition 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 21-mai FORECLOSED 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 21-mai Morbid: The Seven Acolytes 24,99 € -75% 6,24€ 21-mai War Mines Collection 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 21-mai Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 06-juin Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality 4,49 € -75% 1,12€ 06-juin Panmorphia 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 06-juin Panmorphia: Enchanted 4,49 € -75% 1,12€ 06-juin 2048 Battles 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 04-juin 9-Ball Pocket 5,99 € -75% 1,49€ 02-juin BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 25-mai HardCube 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 25-mai Amazing Breaker 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 25-mai My Hidden Things 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 25-mai Maria The Witch 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 24-mai Iron Wings 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 24-mai The Golf 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 31-mai Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 09-juin Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-juin Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic 8,99 € -70% 2,69€ 09-juin Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 09-juin Jumpy Mia 8,99 € -70% 2,69€ 09-juin Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 09-juin Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 09-juin Pool: 8 Ball Billiards 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-juin Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 09-juin Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-juin Air Strike: WW2 Fighters Sky Combat 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-juin Road Racing: Highway Car Chase 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 09-juin Racing Xtreme 2 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 09-juin Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 09-juin Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 09-juin InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 09-juin Cow Rush: Water Adventure 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-juin Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 09-juin ZOMBIE Beyond Terror: FPS Survival 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 09-juin Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 09-juin Poker Legends: Omaha Champions 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 09-juin Poker World: Casino Game 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 09-juin Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 09-juin Zombie Call: Trigger 3D 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 09-juin Dead Age: Zombie Adventure & Shooting Game 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 09-juin Piratepoly Gold: Caribbean Treasure 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 09-juin Hollow World: Dark Knight 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 09-juin Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 09-juin Bike Clash 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 09-juin The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 09-juin Kero Blaster 9,99 € -70% 2,97€ 06-juin Croixleur Sigma 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 06-juin Project Starship X 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 25-mai Steamroll: Rustless Edition 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 21-mai The Savior’s Gang 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 21-mai Super Korotama 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 21-mai Depixtion 7,19 € -70% 2,15€ 23-mai The Lightbringer 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 21-mai Ping Pong Arcade 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 21-mai Timelie 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 21-mai Shovel Knight: King of Cards 8,99 € -70% 2,69€ 15-mai Wall of insanity 6,50 € -70% 1,95€ 31-mai Mindcell 4,30 € -70% 1,29€ 31-mai Karma Knight 7,70 € -70% 2,31€ 25-mai Monster Prom: XXL 15,99 € -69% 4,95€ 31-mai Very Very Valet 14,99 € -67% 4,99€ 21-mai Tank Battle Heroes 2,99 € -67% 1,00€ 09-juin Romeow: to the cracked Mars 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 21-mai Zumba Aqua 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 21-mai Vaporum: Lockdown 21,99 € -66% 7,47€ 25-mai DEATHRUN TV 13,99 € -66% 4,75€ 21-mai Spirit of the North 20,99 € -66% 7,13€ 21-mai Slaycation Paradise 19,99 € -66% 6,79€ 21-mai Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX 19,99 € -66% 6,79€ 21-mai Time on Frog Island 24,99 € -66% 8,49€ 21-mai The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love 11,99 € -65% 4,19€ 31-mai Oxide Room 104 24,99 € -65% 8,74€ 21-mai Summer Paws 3,99 € -63% 1,49€ 21-mai Basketball Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 02-juin Mainframe Defenders 10,39 € -60% 4,15€ 25-mai Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again 4,20 € -60% 1,68€ 25-mai BORIS THE ROCKET 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 25-mai Omega Labyrinth Life 59,99 € -60% 23,99€ 31-mai ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 31-mai THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 31-mai Crazy Gravity 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-mai GLO 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-mai VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 06-juin YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY- 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 06-juin Orangeblood 16,79 € -60% 6,71€ 06-juin 890B 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-mai Mastho is Together 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-mai Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 25-mai Rogue Explorer 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 25-mai Youtubers Life OMG Edition 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 23-mai Death Road to Canada 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 23-mai The Red Lantern 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 22-mai Cardful Planning 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 28-mai Millie and Molly 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 28-mai Destructivator SE 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 28-mai Word Forward 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 28-mai Sports & Adventure Pinball 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 02-juin Detective Driver: Miami Files 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 01-juin Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1) 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 04-juin Move or Die: Unleashed 14,99 € -55% 6,74€ 31-mai Mystery Mine 3,29 € -50% 1,64€ 25-mai Urban Cards 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 14-mai Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2 3,79 € -50% 1,89€ 25-mai Galaxy Squad 8,49 € -50% 4,24€ 25-mai Batman – The Telltale Series 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 15-mai Batman: The Enemy Within 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 15-mai Alice in Wonderland – A jigsaw Puzzle 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-mai Doomed to Hell 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-mai Box Align 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 25-mai 99Vidas – Definitive Edition 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 25-mai Dog’s Donuts 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Damn Dolls 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Dungeon Color 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Bricky to Me 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai ASMR Journey – Jigsaw Puzzle 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Cat Slide Tiles 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Chameneon 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Dininho Adventures 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 25-mai Chess Knights: Shinobi 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Daylife in Japon – Pixel Art Jigsaw Puzzle 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 25-mai Aldred Knight 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 25-mai Dracula Frames 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai 8 Ball Clash 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Dungeon Solver 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Chess Brain: Dark Troops 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Dogurai 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-mai Chess Brain 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 25-mai Chess Knights: Viking Lands 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 25-mai KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! 4,39 € -50% 2,19€ 02-juin THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 31-mai The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 31-mai The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 31-mai Abyss of the Sacrifice 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 31-mai My Secret Pets! 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 31-mai Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 31-mai Funghi Explosion 17,00 € -50% 8,50€ 31-mai My Butler 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 31-mai The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 31-mai Heroes of the Monkey Tavern 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 23-mai The Sealed Ampoule 16,79 € -50% 8,39€ 06-juin Noel the Mortal Fate 21,99 € -50% 10,99€ 06-juin Hakoniwa Explorer Plus 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 06-juin Legal Dungeon 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 06-juin REPLICA 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 06-juin Mighty Goose 16,79 € -50% 8,39€ 06-juin Strange Telephone 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 06-juin Crisis Wing 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 25-mai The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 25-mai Black Legend 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 18-mai SUPERHOT 22,99 € -50% 11,49€ 07-juin Kingdom Rush 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 14-mai Kingdom Rush Origins 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 14-mai Kingdom Rush Frontiers 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 14-mai Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 14-mai Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 14-mai The Oregon Trail 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 28-mai The House of Da Vinci 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-mai Superliminal 17,99 € -50% 8,99€ 14-mai Steam Tactics 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-mai I, AI 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-mai Dungeons & Bombs 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-mai My Aunt is a Witch 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-mai Mask of Mists 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 26-mai Need a packet? 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 26-mai Norman’s Great Illusion 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-mai In rays of the Light 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 26-mai Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-mai Aircraft Evolution 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-mai Alveole 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-mai RiffTrax: The Game 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 15-mai City Stunt Driver 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 01-juin Camper Van Simulator 2 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 01-juin Car Racing Trials 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 01-juin Ski Resort Driver 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 01-juin Animal Super Craft – Maker Word Simulator Deluxe Game 2023 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 18-mai FunBox Party 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 04-juin Collab Ball 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 25-mai QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 25-mai Radical Rex (QUByte Classics) 7,99 € -40% 4,79€ 25-mai QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO 7,99 € -40% 4,79€ 25-mai SAOMI 3,99 € -40% 2,39€ 25-mai Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite 3,99 € -40% 2,39€ 25-mai Fluffy Cubed 3,99 € -40% 2,39€ 25-mai Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats 3,99 € -40% 2,39€ 25-mai Fuga: Melodies of Steel 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 21-mai Nightshade/百花百狼 47,99 € -40% 28,79€ 31-mai EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 31-mai Demoniaca: Everlasting Night 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 25-mai Super Chicken Jumper 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 25-mai The Good Life 33,99 € -40% 20,39€ 06-juin DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game 16,79 € -40% 10,07€ 06-juin Mad Father 8,99 € -40% 5,39€ 06-juin One Way Heroics Plus 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 06-juin LiEat 8,99 € -40% 5,39€ 06-juin TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight 16,79 € -40% 10,07€ 06-juin Rule No.1 5,99 € -40% 3,59€ 25-mai OUT OF THE BOX 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 23-mai Shadow Gangs 23,99 € -40% 14,39€ 27-mai Best Day Ever 12,49 € -40% 7,49€ dans 3 heures. MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 49,99 € -40% 29,99€ 21-mai Mayhem Brawler 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ dans 27 heures. Night Book 12,99 € -35% 8,44€ 18-mai Aragami 2 39,99 € -33% 26,79€ 21-mai Sudocats 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 21-mai Geometric Sniper 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 21-mai Elderand 19,99 € -33% 13,39€ 28-mai Buddy Simulator 1984 9,99 € -33% 6,66€ 07-juin FUR Squadron 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 18-mai Baila Latino 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 10-juin Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 25-mai THO Simulator 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 18-mai Bridge! 3 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 18-mai Truck and Logistics Simulator 39,99 € -30% 27,99€ 18-mai Autobahn Police Simulator 2 39,99 € -30% 27,99€ 18-mai Samurai Bringer 8,19 € -30% 5,73€ 06-juin Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- 20,99 € -30% 14,69€ 06-juin Gnosia 24,99 € -30% 17,49€ 06-juin SUBWAY MIDNIGHT 10,99 € -30% 7,69€ 06-juin Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS 6,99 € -30% 4,89€ 25-mai Youtubers Life 2 39,99 € -30% 27,99€ 23-mai Esports Life Tycoon 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 23-mai Among Us 4,29 € -30% 3,00€ 07-juin Penko Park 12,99 € -30% 9,09€ 14-mai Railway Islands – Puzzle 3,99 € -25% 2,99€ 25-mai Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey 15,99 € -25% 11,99€ 24-mai Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse 14,99 € -25% 11,24€ 25-mai Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection 39,99 € -25% 29,99€ 17-mai Figment 2: Creed Valley 24,99 € -25% 18,74€ 08-juin Hentai RPG: Isekai Journey 8,29 € -20% 6,63€ 25-mai Frido 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 25-mai My Little Prince – A jigsaw puzzle tale 3,99 € -20% 3,19€ 25-mai Silver Falls – Ghoul Busters 11,99 € -20% 9,59€ 25-mai SAMURAI MAIDEN 59,99 € -20% 47,99€ 31-mai Silver Falls Episode Prelude 6,99 € -20% 5,59€ 25-mai TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 06-juin Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 06-juin Idol Manager 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 06-juin PowerWash Simulator 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 17-mai Sakura Gamer 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 30-mai Like Dreamer 10,49 € -20% 8,39€ 21-mai RAILGRADE 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 04-juin Gruta 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 25-mai Local News with Cliff Rockslide 9,99 € -10% 8,99€ 17-mai Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist 14,99 € -10% 13,49€ 29-mai