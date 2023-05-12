Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Dokapon Kingdom: Connect
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
TT Isle of Man: Ridge on the Edge 3
After You
A Western Drama
Cabin Escape: Alice’s Story
Demon Skin
Dessert DIY
Elemental War 2
Forever Lost: Episode 2
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
Garden Simulator
Gunvein
Heartbeat Hospital: Love, Lives, and Betrayal
Herodes
Horror Bundle: 3 in 1
King Jister 3
La-Mulana 1 & 2 Bundle
Leap From Hell
Little Disaster
Local News with Cliff Rockslide
Murderous Muses
Pixel Driver
Poosh XL
Pretty Girls 2048 Strike
Sakura Gamer
Scrap Bolts
Star Gagnant
Swordbreaker: Origins
Tiny Dragon Story
Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Stories
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook (Nippon Ichi Software) [Europe / USA]
- Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse (Rainy Frog) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Star Gagnant (Regista) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Fight in Tight Spaces (Mode 7) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Demon Sword: Incubus (Sanuk) [USA / Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|World Of Solitaire
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|SHAPE NEON CHAOS
|30,00 €
|-93%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Syndrome
|24,99 €
|-92%
|1,99€
|05-juin
|Blazing Beaks + Badland Game of the Year Edition
|20,99 €
|-91%
|1,99€
|04-juin
|Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|10-juin
|9 Clues 2: The Ward
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|10-juin
|Skyland: Heart of the Mountain
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|10-juin
|9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|10-juin
|King’s Heir: Rise to the Throne
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|10-juin
|Fear Effect Sedna
|19,95 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|17-mai
|LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories
|24,00 €
|-90%
|2,40€
|28-mai
|Bezier: Second Edition
|24,00 €
|-90%
|2,40€
|28-mai
|Lumo
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|28-mai
|Sherlock Purr
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|06-juin
|Football Cup 2021
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|05-juin
|Scrap Bolts
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|05-juin
|Steampunk Tower 2
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|Sweet Witches
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|Mech Rage
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|Genetic Disaster
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|04-juin
|Package Rush
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|10-juin
|Golf Club Wasteland / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle
|22,99 €
|-87%
|2,98€
|04-juin
|Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Magic code
|12,48 €
|-86%
|1,74€
|31-mai
|My Magic Florist
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|Squids Odyssey
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|25-mai
|Ice Cream Surfer
|8,00 €
|-85%
|1,20€
|31-mai
|Bit Dungeon Plus
|8,99 €
|-85%
|1,34€
|31-mai
|A Hole New World
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|31-mai
|Burn! SuperTrucks
|7,99 €
|-85%
|1,19€
|09-juin
|Heart&Slash
|13,99 €
|-85%
|2,09€
|21-mai
|Naught
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|Flying Soldiers
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|21-mai
|Get Ogre It
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|21-mai
|Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|Timothy vs the Aliens
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|21-mai
|Anima: Gate of Memories
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|80’s OVERDRIVE
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|13-mai
|Super Rebellion
|7,00 €
|-85%
|1,05€
|25-mai
|Dungeonoid
|6,99 €
|-85%
|1,04€
|02-juin
|SpellKeeper
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|21-mai
|Car Parking Madness School Drive Mechanic Car Games Simulator 2023
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|20-mai
|Arise + What Lies in the Multiverse Bundle
|34,98 €
|-83%
|5,99€
|04-juin
|Event Horizon
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|#pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream
|5,99 €
|-82%
|1,07€
|09-juin
|#NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream
|6,19 €
|-82%
|1,11€
|09-juin
|#Xmas, Super Puzzles Dream
|5,99 €
|-82%
|1,07€
|05-juin
|#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream
|5,99 €
|-82%
|1,07€
|05-juin
|Canceled! Super Puzzles Dream
|5,99 €
|-82%
|1,07€
|05-juin
|Snowball Collections Bubble
|5,99 €
|-82%
|1,07€
|05-juin
|Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now + The Hong Kong Massacre
|27,99 €
|-82%
|4,99€
|04-juin
|Sudoku Relax
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|10-juin
|A Ch’ti Bundle
|15,99 €
|-81%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|Goblin Sword
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-mai
|Fashion Princess
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-juin
|Spheroids
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|29-mai
|Legendary Eleven
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Tachyon Project
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Miles & Kilo
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|07-juin
|P.3
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|10-juin
|Astebreed
|11,59 €
|-80%
|2,31€
|06-juin
|TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition-
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|06-juin
|Oh My Godheads: Party Edition
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|17-mai
|Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|30-mai
|Discolored
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-mai
|Farming Real Simulation Tractor, Combine Trucks Farmer Land Game
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-mai
|UNBOX: Newbie’s Adventure
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|21-mai
|Vaporum
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|21-mai
|Battle Group 2
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-mai
|Bounty Battle
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|21-mai
|The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|21-mai
|Sparklite
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|21-mai
|The Long Reach
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|HoPiKo
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-mai
|The Count Lucanor
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|Solo: Islands of the Heart
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|21-mai
|Cast of the Seven Godsends
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|21-mai
|RIOT – Civil Unrest
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|21-mai
|Ponpu
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|Buildings Have Feelings Too!
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|21-mai
|Mainlining
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|Hayfever
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|Candle: The Power of the Flame
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|21-mai
|Ellipsis
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-mai
|Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|21-mai
|Kids: ZOO Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|Rogue Aces
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|28-mai
|Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon
|12,00 €
|-80%
|2,40€
|28-mai
|Death Ray Manta SE
|12,00 €
|-80%
|2,40€
|28-mai
|Rally Race Car Simulator Poly : World Driver Arcade Real Driving Games Sim
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|20-mai
|Deep Space:Action Fire Sci-Fi Game 2023 Shooter Strike Simulator Alien Death Ultimate Games
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|20-mai
|Drone Race Simulator Pilot Flight School Airplane Games Jet 2023
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-mai
|World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-mai
|Doughlings: Arcade
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|dans 27 heures.
|Doughlings: Invasion
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|dans 27 heures.
|Road To Guangdong
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|25-mai
|Mad Carnage
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|Animated Jigsaws: Japonese Women
|8,99 €
|-78%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Sudoku Classic
|6,09 €
|-76%
|1,49€
|10-juin
|Cyber Protocol RETRO MADNESS
|4,15 €
|-76%
|0,99€
|10-juin
|One Dog Story
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|25-mai
|New Star Manager
|16,99 €
|-75%
|4,24€
|25-mai
|Star Sky
|3,99 €
|-75%
|1,00€
|06-juin
|Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
|13,99 €
|-75%
|3,49€
|21-mai
|Monster Harvest
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-mai
|Cloudpunk
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|21-mai
|Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|21-mai
|Aragami: Shadow Edition
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|21-mai
|FORECLOSED
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-mai
|Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|21-mai
|War Mines Collection
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|21-mai
|Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|06-juin
|Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|06-juin
|Panmorphia
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|06-juin
|Panmorphia: Enchanted
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|06-juin
|2048 Battles
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|9-Ball Pocket
|5,99 €
|-75%
|1,49€
|02-juin
|BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|25-mai
|HardCube
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|25-mai
|Amazing Breaker
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|25-mai
|My Hidden Things
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|25-mai
|Maria The Witch
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|24-mai
|Iron Wings
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|24-mai
|The Golf
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|31-mai
|Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|09-juin
|Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|09-juin
|Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|09-juin
|Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|09-juin
|Jumpy Mia
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|09-juin
|Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|09-juin
|Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|09-juin
|Pool: 8 Ball Billiards
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|09-juin
|Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|09-juin
|Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|09-juin
|Air Strike: WW2 Fighters Sky Combat
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|09-juin
|Road Racing: Highway Car Chase
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|09-juin
|Racing Xtreme 2
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|09-juin
|Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|09-juin
|Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|09-juin
|InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|09-juin
|Cow Rush: Water Adventure
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|09-juin
|Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|09-juin
|ZOMBIE Beyond Terror: FPS Survival
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|09-juin
|Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|09-juin
|Poker Legends: Omaha Champions
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|09-juin
|Poker World: Casino Game
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|09-juin
|Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|09-juin
|Zombie Call: Trigger 3D
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|09-juin
|Dead Age: Zombie Adventure & Shooting Game
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|09-juin
|Piratepoly Gold: Caribbean Treasure
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|09-juin
|Hollow World: Dark Knight
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|09-juin
|Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|09-juin
|Bike Clash
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|09-juin
|The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|09-juin
|Kero Blaster
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,97€
|06-juin
|Croixleur Sigma
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|06-juin
|Project Starship X
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|25-mai
|Steamroll: Rustless Edition
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-mai
|The Savior’s Gang
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|21-mai
|Super Korotama
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|21-mai
|Depixtion
|7,19 €
|-70%
|2,15€
|23-mai
|The Lightbringer
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|21-mai
|Ping Pong Arcade
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|21-mai
|Timelie
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|21-mai
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|15-mai
|Wall of insanity
|6,50 €
|-70%
|1,95€
|31-mai
|Mindcell
|4,30 €
|-70%
|1,29€
|31-mai
|Karma Knight
|7,70 €
|-70%
|2,31€
|25-mai
|Monster Prom: XXL
|15,99 €
|-69%
|4,95€
|31-mai
|Very Very Valet
|14,99 €
|-67%
|4,99€
|21-mai
|Tank Battle Heroes
|2,99 €
|-67%
|1,00€
|09-juin
|Romeow: to the cracked Mars
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|21-mai
|Zumba Aqua
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|21-mai
|Vaporum: Lockdown
|21,99 €
|-66%
|7,47€
|25-mai
|DEATHRUN TV
|13,99 €
|-66%
|4,75€
|21-mai
|Spirit of the North
|20,99 €
|-66%
|7,13€
|21-mai
|Slaycation Paradise
|19,99 €
|-66%
|6,79€
|21-mai
|Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|19,99 €
|-66%
|6,79€
|21-mai
|Time on Frog Island
|24,99 €
|-66%
|8,49€
|21-mai
|The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love
|11,99 €
|-65%
|4,19€
|31-mai
|Oxide Room 104
|24,99 €
|-65%
|8,74€
|21-mai
|Summer Paws
|3,99 €
|-63%
|1,49€
|21-mai
|Basketball Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|02-juin
|Mainframe Defenders
|10,39 €
|-60%
|4,15€
|25-mai
|Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again
|4,20 €
|-60%
|1,68€
|25-mai
|BORIS THE ROCKET
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|25-mai
|Omega Labyrinth Life
|59,99 €
|-60%
|23,99€
|31-mai
|ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-mai
|THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|31-mai
|Crazy Gravity
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|GLO
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|06-juin
|YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY-
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|06-juin
|Orangeblood
|16,79 €
|-60%
|6,71€
|06-juin
|890B
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Mastho is Together
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|25-mai
|Rogue Explorer
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|25-mai
|Youtubers Life OMG Edition
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|23-mai
|Death Road to Canada
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|23-mai
|The Red Lantern
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|22-mai
|Cardful Planning
|6,00 €
|-60%
|2,40€
|28-mai
|Millie and Molly
|6,00 €
|-60%
|2,40€
|28-mai
|Destructivator SE
|6,00 €
|-60%
|2,40€
|28-mai
|Word Forward
|6,00 €
|-60%
|2,40€
|28-mai
|Sports & Adventure Pinball
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|02-juin
|Detective Driver: Miami Files
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|01-juin
|Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1)
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|04-juin
|Move or Die: Unleashed
|14,99 €
|-55%
|6,74€
|31-mai
|Mystery Mine
|3,29 €
|-50%
|1,64€
|25-mai
|Urban Cards
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|14-mai
|Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2
|3,79 €
|-50%
|1,89€
|25-mai
|Galaxy Squad
|8,49 €
|-50%
|4,24€
|25-mai
|Batman – The Telltale Series
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|15-mai
|Batman: The Enemy Within
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|15-mai
|Alice in Wonderland – A jigsaw Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-mai
|Doomed to Hell
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-mai
|Box Align
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-mai
|99Vidas – Definitive Edition
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|25-mai
|Dog’s Donuts
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Damn Dolls
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Dungeon Color
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Bricky to Me
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|ASMR Journey – Jigsaw Puzzle
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Cat Slide Tiles
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Chameneon
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Dininho Adventures
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-mai
|Chess Knights: Shinobi
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Daylife in Japon – Pixel Art Jigsaw Puzzle
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-mai
|Aldred Knight
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-mai
|Dracula Frames
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|8 Ball Clash
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Dungeon Solver
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Chess Brain: Dark Troops
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Dogurai
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-mai
|Chess Brain
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|25-mai
|Chess Knights: Viking Lands
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-mai
|KUUKIYOMI: Consider It!
|4,39 €
|-50%
|2,19€
|02-juin
|THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|31-mai
|The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-mai
|The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-mai
|Abyss of the Sacrifice
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|31-mai
|My Secret Pets!
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-mai
|Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|31-mai
|Funghi Explosion
|17,00 €
|-50%
|8,50€
|31-mai
|My Butler
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-mai
|The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat-
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-mai
|Heroes of the Monkey Tavern
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|23-mai
|The Sealed Ampoule
|16,79 €
|-50%
|8,39€
|06-juin
|Noel the Mortal Fate
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|06-juin
|Hakoniwa Explorer Plus
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|06-juin
|Legal Dungeon
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|06-juin
|REPLICA
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|06-juin
|Mighty Goose
|16,79 €
|-50%
|8,39€
|06-juin
|Strange Telephone
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|06-juin
|Crisis Wing
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|25-mai
|The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-mai
|Black Legend
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|18-mai
|SUPERHOT
|22,99 €
|-50%
|11,49€
|07-juin
|Kingdom Rush
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|14-mai
|Kingdom Rush Origins
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|14-mai
|Kingdom Rush Frontiers
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|14-mai
|Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|14-mai
|Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|14-mai
|The Oregon Trail
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|28-mai
|The House of Da Vinci
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-mai
|Superliminal
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|14-mai
|Steam Tactics
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-mai
|I, AI
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-mai
|Dungeons & Bombs
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-mai
|My Aunt is a Witch
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-mai
|Mask of Mists
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-mai
|Need a packet?
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|26-mai
|Norman’s Great Illusion
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-mai
|In rays of the Light
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-mai
|Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-mai
|Aircraft Evolution
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-mai
|Alveole
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-mai
|RiffTrax: The Game
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|15-mai
|City Stunt Driver
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|01-juin
|Camper Van Simulator 2
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|01-juin
|Car Racing Trials
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|01-juin
|Ski Resort Driver
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|01-juin
|Animal Super Craft – Maker Word Simulator Deluxe Game 2023
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|18-mai
|FunBox Party
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-juin
|Collab Ball
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|25-mai
|QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|25-mai
|Radical Rex (QUByte Classics)
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|25-mai
|QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|25-mai
|SAOMI
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|25-mai
|Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|25-mai
|Fluffy Cubed
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|25-mai
|Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|25-mai
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|21-mai
|Nightshade/百花百狼
|47,99 €
|-40%
|28,79€
|31-mai
|EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|31-mai
|Demoniaca: Everlasting Night
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|25-mai
|Super Chicken Jumper
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|25-mai
|The Good Life
|33,99 €
|-40%
|20,39€
|06-juin
|DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
|16,79 €
|-40%
|10,07€
|06-juin
|Mad Father
|8,99 €
|-40%
|5,39€
|06-juin
|One Way Heroics Plus
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|06-juin
|LiEat
|8,99 €
|-40%
|5,39€
|06-juin
|TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight
|16,79 €
|-40%
|10,07€
|06-juin
|Rule No.1
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|25-mai
|OUT OF THE BOX
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|23-mai
|Shadow Gangs
|23,99 €
|-40%
|14,39€
|27-mai
|Best Day Ever
|12,49 €
|-40%
|7,49€
|dans 3 heures.
|MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
|49,99 €
|-40%
|29,99€
|21-mai
|Mayhem Brawler
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|dans 27 heures.
|Night Book
|12,99 €
|-35%
|8,44€
|18-mai
|Aragami 2
|39,99 €
|-33%
|26,79€
|21-mai
|Sudocats
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|21-mai
|Geometric Sniper
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|21-mai
|Elderand
|19,99 €
|-33%
|13,39€
|28-mai
|Buddy Simulator 1984
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,66€
|07-juin
|FUR Squadron
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|18-mai
|Baila Latino
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|10-juin
|Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|25-mai
|THO Simulator
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|18-mai
|Bridge! 3
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|18-mai
|Truck and Logistics Simulator
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|18-mai
|Autobahn Police Simulator 2
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|18-mai
|Samurai Bringer
|8,19 €
|-30%
|5,73€
|06-juin
|Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
|20,99 €
|-30%
|14,69€
|06-juin
|Gnosia
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|06-juin
|SUBWAY MIDNIGHT
|10,99 €
|-30%
|7,69€
|06-juin
|Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|25-mai
|Youtubers Life 2
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|23-mai
|Esports Life Tycoon
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|23-mai
|Among Us
|4,29 €
|-30%
|3,00€
|07-juin
|Penko Park
|12,99 €
|-30%
|9,09€
|14-mai
|Railway Islands – Puzzle
|3,99 €
|-25%
|2,99€
|25-mai
|Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey
|15,99 €
|-25%
|11,99€
|24-mai
|Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|25-mai
|Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|17-mai
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|08-juin
|Hentai RPG: Isekai Journey
|8,29 €
|-20%
|6,63€
|25-mai
|Frido
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|25-mai
|My Little Prince – A jigsaw puzzle tale
|3,99 €
|-20%
|3,19€
|25-mai
|Silver Falls – Ghoul Busters
|11,99 €
|-20%
|9,59€
|25-mai
|SAMURAI MAIDEN
|59,99 €
|-20%
|47,99€
|31-mai
|Silver Falls Episode Prelude
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|25-mai
|TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|06-juin
|Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|06-juin
|Idol Manager
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|06-juin
|PowerWash Simulator
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|17-mai
|Sakura Gamer
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|30-mai
|Like Dreamer
|10,49 €
|-20%
|8,39€
|21-mai
|RAILGRADE
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|04-juin
|Gruta
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|25-mai
|Local News with Cliff Rockslide
|9,99 €
|-10%
|8,99€
|17-mai
|Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist
|14,99 €
|-10%
|13,49€
|29-mai
