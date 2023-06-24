Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. NBA 2K23

3. Pikmin 1 + 2

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

6. Minecraft

7. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Among Us

10. Portal: Companion Collection

11. Super Mario Party

12. Stardew Valley

13. Just Dance 2023 Edition

14. Mario Party Superstars

15. Hades

16. Unpacking

17. Nintendo Switch Sports

18. Disney Dreamlight Valley

19. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

20. MLB The Show 23

21. Overcooked: SPecial Edition

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

24. Overcooked 2

25. Spiritfarer

26. Celeste

27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

28. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

29. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

30. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Disney Dreamlight Valley

4. Celeste

5. Hentai Girls

6. Don’t Starve Together

7. Super Meat Boy Forever

8. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

9. Smushi Come Home

10. Subnautica

11. Ultimate Chicken Horse

12. Hollow Knight

13. Rubber Bandits

14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario BRos.

15. Doom

16. Terraria

17. A Little to the Left

18. Goat Simulator

19. Castle Crashers Remastered

20. Tunic

21. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

23. Yooka-Laylee

24. Diablo II: Resurrected

25. Slime Rancher

26. Pico Park

27. Coffee Talk

28. Uno

29. Blasphemous

30. The Walking Dead