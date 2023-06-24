Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2. NBA 2K23
3. Pikmin 1 + 2
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
6. Minecraft
7. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Among Us
10. Portal: Companion Collection
11. Super Mario Party
12. Stardew Valley
13. Just Dance 2023 Edition
14. Mario Party Superstars
15. Hades
16. Unpacking
17. Nintendo Switch Sports
18. Disney Dreamlight Valley
19. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
20. MLB The Show 23
21. Overcooked: SPecial Edition
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
24. Overcooked 2
25. Spiritfarer
26. Celeste
27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
28. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
29. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
30. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Disney Dreamlight Valley
4. Celeste
5. Hentai Girls
6. Don’t Starve Together
7. Super Meat Boy Forever
8. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
9. Smushi Come Home
10. Subnautica
11. Ultimate Chicken Horse
12. Hollow Knight
13. Rubber Bandits
14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario BRos.
15. Doom
16. Terraria
17. A Little to the Left
18. Goat Simulator
19. Castle Crashers Remastered
20. Tunic
21. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
23. Yooka-Laylee
24. Diablo II: Resurrected
25. Slime Rancher
26. Pico Park
27. Coffee Talk
28. Uno
29. Blasphemous
30. The Walking Dead
