Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Pikmin 4

2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Minecraft

6. Stardew Valley

7. Disney Illusion Island

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Overcooked 2

10. Little Nightmares

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. Nintendo Switch Sports

13. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15. Just Dance 2023 Edition

16. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

17. Little Nightmares II

18. Among Us

19. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

20. NBA 2K23

21. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

22. Gang Beasts

23. Untitled Goose Game

24. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

25. Hollow Knight

26. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

27. Pikmin 1 + 2

28. Pokemon Violet

29. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

30. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Little Nightmares

3. Among Us

4. Hollow Knight

5. Disney Dreamlight Valley

6. Madshot

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

8. Stick Fight: The Game

9. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

10. Pico Park

11. Florence

12. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

13. Storyteller

14. Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara

15. Old Man’s Journey

16. Kanjozuku Game

17. Real Boxing 2

18. Cattails

19. Brotato

20. Final Fantasy VII

21. Resident Evil 6

22. Rubber Bandits

23. Human: Fall Flat

24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

25. Figment

26. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

27. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

28. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bulet

29. Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus

30. Hungry Shark World