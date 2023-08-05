Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Pikmin 4
2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
3. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Minecraft
6. Stardew Valley
7. Disney Illusion Island
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Overcooked 2
10. Little Nightmares
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Nintendo Switch Sports
13. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
15. Just Dance 2023 Edition
16. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
17. Little Nightmares II
18. Among Us
19. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
20. NBA 2K23
21. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
22. Gang Beasts
23. Untitled Goose Game
24. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
25. Hollow Knight
26. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
27. Pikmin 1 + 2
28. Pokemon Violet
29. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
30. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Little Nightmares
3. Among Us
4. Hollow Knight
5. Disney Dreamlight Valley
6. Madshot
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
8. Stick Fight: The Game
9. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
10. Pico Park
11. Florence
12. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
13. Storyteller
14. Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara
15. Old Man’s Journey
16. Kanjozuku Game
17. Real Boxing 2
18. Cattails
19. Brotato
20. Final Fantasy VII
21. Resident Evil 6
22. Rubber Bandits
23. Human: Fall Flat
24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
25. Figment
26. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
27. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
28. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bulet
29. Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus
30. Hungry Shark World
