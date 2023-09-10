Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 3 au 9 septembre 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Sea of Stars
- Faefarm
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- LEGO City Undercover
- Unravel two
- Storyteller
- Rayman Legends
- Overcooked! Special Edition
- A Little to the Left
- Fort Boyard
- Among Us
- Astérix & Obélix XXL2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Monopoly
- Red Dead Redemption
- Mario Party Superstar
- Minecraft
- Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Bus Simulator – City Driving Ultimate
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Vampire Survivors
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- No Man’s Sky
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Metro 2033 Redux
- LEGO Jurassic World
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Sea of Stars
- Storyteller
- A Little to the Left
- Among Us
- Bus Simulator – City Driving Ultimate
- Vampire Survivors
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Prison Life Simulator Jail – Gangster Escape Games Scary
- Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games
- The Thief Simulator 2023 – From Crook to Boss
- Green Hell
- Farm Tycoon
- The Last Campfire
- Thief Simulator
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Don’t Starve Together
- Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat: The Game Simulator
- The Room
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
- Rocket Car: Ultimate Ball League Machines
- Chants of Sennaar
- The Room Two
- The Messenger
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Big Farm Story
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Chained Echoes
- Farming Tractor Simulator 2023 : Drive Combine & Trucks
- unpacking
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
