Nintendo Europe partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console.

Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en octobre 2023, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop. Voici le dernier Top 15 mensuel des logiciels du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 31 octobre :

01./00. – Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99} / NEW

02./00. – Suika Game (Aladdin X) [20.10.2023] {2.99€ / £2.69} / NEW

03./02. – EA SPORTS FC 24 (Electronic Arts) [29.9.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

04./03. – Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

05./05. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

06./00. – DAVE THE DIVER (NEXON) [25.10.2023] {19.99€ / £16.99} / NEW

07./06. – Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

08./00. – Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) [06.09.2022] {29.99€ / £24.99}

09./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [15.12.2020] {4.29€ / £3.89}

10./11. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

11./01. – Fae Farm (Phoenix Labs) [08.9.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

12./07. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {69.99€ / £59.99}

13./13. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {59.99€ / £49.99}

14./00. – Detective Pikachu Returns (Nintendo) [06.10.2023] {49.99€ / £39.99}

15./14. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}