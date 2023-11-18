Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Super Mario RPG
2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
3. Suika Game
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Hogwarts Legacy
6. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
7. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
8. Risk of Rain Returns
9. Dave the Diver
10. Minecraft
11. WarioWare: Move It
12. Stardew Valley
13. Fashion Dreamer
14. Among Us
15. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
16. Five Nights at Freddy’s
17. My Time at Portia
18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
19. Just Dance 2024 Edition
20. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
21. Mario Party Superstars
22. Overcooked: Special Edition
23. The House of the Dead: Remake
24. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Tracks Edition
25. Overcooked 2
26. Nintendo Switch Sports
27. Inside
28. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
29. Star Ocean: The Second Story R
30. Moonlighter
Download-Only Games
1. Suika Game
2. Risk of Rain Returns
3. Dave the Diver
4. Stardew Valley
5. Among Us
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s
7. The House of the Dead: Remake
8. Inside
9. Namco Museum
10. Rubber Bandits
11. Disney Dreamlight Valley
12. Creepy Tale
13. Limbo
14. Farm Tycoon
15. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
16. Stick Fight: The Game
17. Ultimate Chicken Horse
18. Retro Bowl
19. Spirittea
20. Hollow Knight
21. Terraria
22. One Night Burlesque
23. Real Boxing 2
24. Vampire Survivors
25. Modern Combat
26. Chants of Senaar
27. Grim Fandango Remastered
28. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
29. Pizza Possum
30. Police Simulator 2023
