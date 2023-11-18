Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Super Mario RPG

2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

3. Suika Game

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Hogwarts Legacy

6. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

7. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

8. Risk of Rain Returns

9. Dave the Diver

10. Minecraft

11. WarioWare: Move It

12. Stardew Valley

13. Fashion Dreamer

14. Among Us

15. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

16. Five Nights at Freddy’s

17. My Time at Portia

18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

19. Just Dance 2024 Edition

20. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

21. Mario Party Superstars

22. Overcooked: Special Edition

23. The House of the Dead: Remake

24. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Tracks Edition

25. Overcooked 2

26. Nintendo Switch Sports

27. Inside

28. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

29. Star Ocean: The Second Story R

30. Moonlighter

Download-Only Games

1. Suika Game

2. Risk of Rain Returns

3. Dave the Diver

4. Stardew Valley

5. Among Us

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s

7. The House of the Dead: Remake

8. Inside

9. Namco Museum

10. Rubber Bandits

11. Disney Dreamlight Valley

12. Creepy Tale

13. Limbo

14. Farm Tycoon

15. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

16. Stick Fight: The Game

17. Ultimate Chicken Horse

18. Retro Bowl

19. Spirittea

20. Hollow Knight

21. Terraria

22. One Night Burlesque

23. Real Boxing 2

24. Vampire Survivors

25. Modern Combat

26. Chants of Senaar

27. Grim Fandango Remastered

28. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

29. Pizza Possum

30. Police Simulator 2023