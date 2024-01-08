Nintendo Europe partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console.

Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en décembre 2023, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop. Voici le dernier Top 15 mensuel des jeux du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 31 décembre :

01./01. – Suika Game (Aladdin X) [20.10.2023] {2.99€ / £2.69}

02./02. – Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

03./06. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

04./05. – Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

05./09. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

06./08. – Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

07./13. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}

08./15. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {59.99€ / £49.99}

09./00. – DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (Square-Enix) [01.12.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99} / NEW

10./03. – Hogwarts Legacy (WB Games) [14.11.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

11./00. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] {59.99€ / £49.99}

12./14. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {69.99€ / £59.99}

13./10. – Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) [06.09.2022] {29.99€ / £24.99}

14./00. – EA SPORTS FC 24 (Electronic Arts) [29.9.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

15./00. – Pokémon Violet (Nintendo) [18.11.2022] {59.99€ / £49.99}