Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters
AdventureQuest 8-Bit: Dungeons & Doomknights
Anomoly Agent
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
Arcade Tycoon
Boaty Tanks 2
Buddy & Friends: Santa’s Workshop Animal Party
Chip’s Challenge
Connected Hearts: Fortune Play Collector’s Edition
Death Motel
Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil
Eggconsole Yokai Tantei PC-8801
Evil Nun: The Broken Mask
Fantasy Blacksmith Shop Simulator
Fastest Finger First 3 Hint Quiz
Gnarbike Trials 2
Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic
Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal
Jett Rider
Kobolok
Lil’ Guardsman
Machinarium & Creaks
MeowMatch
Onion Force
Oops, I Said Yes
Point’n’Click Lovers: Daedalic Adventure Bundle
Post-apocalytptic Old Man
PuzzlePet: Feed Your Cat
Rescue Dropkick On My Devil
Saga of the Moon Priestesss
Santa’s Workshop Challenge
Selling Souls
Silver Falls: Guardians and Metal Exterminators S
Snap Together + Pool Together Bundle
Starward Rogue
Sudoku Game for Kids
Sunset Racer
Sweets Drop
Swingers
Tennis 2024 Simulator
The Legend of Steel Empire
Tibetan QUest: Beyond the World’s End
UFO: Henfield
Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes
XMas Toy Merge
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Fae Farm
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – DLC Pack 1
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 178 promos cette semaine !
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Toki Tori 2+
|14,99 €
|-93%
|1,04€
|18-févr
|RIVE: Ultimate Edition
|14,99 €
|-93%
|1,04€
|18-févr
|Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|03-févr
|Rocket Car : Ultimate Ball League Machines
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Sudoku for Kids
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-févr
|Anime Clock
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|21-févr
|To Leave
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|21-févr
|Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-févr
|Drag Racing Car Simulator
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|Journey To The Blue Mountain
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|Car Parking Simulator 2024
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|Destrobots
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|Gurgamoth
|8,91 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|19-févr
|Tumblestone
|12,99 €
|-89%
|1,48€
|19-févr
|D-Corp
|17,99 €
|-89%
|1,99€
|22-févr
|Almost There: The Platformer
|8,19 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|19-févr
|3 in 1: Fashion Games!
|24,99 €
|-88%
|2,99€
|20-févr
|MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|19-févr
|The Smurfs: Learn and Play
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|24-févr
|The Bridge
|9,99 €
|-87%
|1,34€
|19-févr
|Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|21-févr
|Swords & Soldiers
|7,49 €
|-87%
|1,00€
|18-févr
|Roman Empire Simulator
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|18-févr
|They Bleed Pixels
|14,99 €
|-86%
|2,09€
|23-févr
|Farming Simulator – Farm, Tractor, Experience Logic Games Nintendo Switch Edition
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|10-févr
|Bridge Strike
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|The Treflik Family
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|24-févr
|Space Raiders in Space
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|24-févr
|Memorrha
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|20-févr
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|20-févr
|Fury Fight: Gangsters of City
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|21-févr
|Cute And Creepy
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|20-févr
|Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet Deluxe Edition
|13,49 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|19-févr
|SpellKeeper
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Chalk Gardens
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|21-févr
|Car Parking Madness School Drive Mechanic Car Games Simulator 2023
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|03-févr
|Extreme Skyway Racer Simulator
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|Grizzland
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Kayko & Kokosh Coloring Book
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-févr
|VENGEFUL HEART
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Potion Party
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Into A Dream
|11,59 €
|-80%
|2,31€
|30-janv
|Guardian of Lore
|13,99 €
|-80%
|2,79€
|30-janv
|Rally Rock ‘N Racing
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-févr
|Ellipsis
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Kart Crazy Race Simulator Game
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-févr
|It’s Kooky
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-févr
|Fluffy Horde
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-févr
|Drone Race Simulator Pilot Flight School Airplane Games Jet 2023
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Operate Now: Hospital
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-févr
|Narita Boy
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|15-févr
|PLANET ALPHA
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|15-févr
|Sheltered
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-févr
|Yoku’s Island Express
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|15-févr
|Overcooked Special Edition
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|15-févr
|The Serpent Rogue
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|15-févr
|Darts
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Sniper
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Guitar
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Chef
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Calculator
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Drums
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Hunt
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Monkey Business
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|15-févr
|Fight
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Dogfight
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Teddy Gangs
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Checkers
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-févr
|Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|Breathing Fear
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|Burger Chef Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|Bubble Shoot Farm
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|18-févr
|Toki Tori
|4,99 €
|-79%
|1,04€
|18-févr
|Swap This!
|4,99 €
|-79%
|1,04€
|18-févr
|Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|24-févr
|War Mines Collection
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Before We Leave
|17,99 €
|-75%
|4,49€
|15-févr
|Going Under
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|15-févr
|Greak: Memories of Azur
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|15-févr
|Super Magbot
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|15-févr
|Thunder Kid II: Null Mission
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|08-févr
|Roundguard
|16,99 €
|-67%
|5,67€
|19-févr
|Romeow: to the cracked Mars
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Zumba Aqua
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Midnight Runner – Blade Galaxy Beat Puzzle Legacy 3D Games Ultimate Edition
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|10-févr
|Tuk Tuk Extreme – Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2023 Car Games 3D Vehicle
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|#Funtime
|14,99 €
|-66%
|5,13€
|19-févr
|The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines
|14,99 €
|-63%
|5,61€
|19-févr
|Deleveled
|8,99 €
|-63%
|3,36€
|19-févr
|Breakpoint
|4,99 €
|-63%
|1,87€
|19-févr
|FRACTER
|5,99 €
|-63%
|2,24€
|19-févr
|Verdict Guilty
|8,99 €
|-60%
|3,59€
|08-févr
|Alice Sisters
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|08-févr
|Slap the Rocks
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Ball laB
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|08-févr
|Seduction: A Monk’s Fate
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|08-févr
|The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|08-févr
|Z-Warp
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|08-févr
|Sofiya and the Ancient Clan
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|08-févr
|Marble Maid
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|08-févr
|20 Ladies
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine
|8,99 €
|-60%
|3,59€
|08-févr
|Tanuki Justice
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|08-févr
|Okinawa Rush
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-févr
|Astebros
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|08-févr
|GIGANTIC ARMY
|8,99 €
|-60%
|3,59€
|08-févr
|Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|08-févr
|SUPER TRENCH ATTACK
|8,00 €
|-60%
|3,20€
|08-févr
|Satazius NEXT
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|08-févr
|Armed 7 DX
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|08-févr
|Wallachia: Reign of Dracula
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|08-févr
|Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition
|8,99 €
|-60%
|3,59€
|08-févr
|Wolflame
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|08-févr
|Guns N’ Runs
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|08-févr
|Golden Force
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|08-févr
|Shmup Collection
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|08-févr
|Merrily Perilly
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-janv
|GUNKID 99
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|30-janv
|GUNGUNGUN
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Big Dipper
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|KARGAST
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-janv
|Mindcell
|4,30 €
|-60%
|1,72€
|05-févr
|Wall of insanity
|6,50 €
|-60%
|2,60€
|05-févr
|Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) vol.2
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|18-févr
|Space Otter Charlie
|13,99 €
|-53%
|6,63€
|19-févr
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|08-févr
|Until the Last Plane
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|08-févr
|Promesa
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 26 heures.
|Cuccchi
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|dans 26 heures.
|A Sketchbook About Her Sun
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 26 heures.
|Will Die Alone
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 26 heures.
|99Moves
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|20-févr
|Abyss
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|20-févr
|99Seconds
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|20-févr
|PopSlinger
|13,19 €
|-50%
|6,59€
|29-janv
|Elderand
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|11-févr
|Geometric Sniper
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|04-févr
|Sudocats
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|04-févr
|The Knight Witch
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|15-févr
|Thymesia – Cloud Version
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|15-févr
|Batora: Lost Haven
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|15-févr
|Bravery and Greed
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|15-févr
|Moorhuhn Wanted
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|18-févr
|Moorhuhn Pirates – Crazy Chicken Pirates
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|18-févr
|Summer Daze: Tilly’s Tale
|14,99 €
|-47%
|7,99€
|04-févr
|Timore Redo
|17,99 €
|-45%
|9,89€
|08-févr
|Timore 5
|11,99 €
|-45%
|6,59€
|08-févr
|Daardoa
|2,99 €
|-45%
|1,64€
|08-févr
|Parasomnia Verum
|2,99 €
|-45%
|1,64€
|08-févr
|Daemonum
|3,99 €
|-45%
|2,19€
|08-févr
|Cozy Grove
|13,99 €
|-41%
|8,24€
|19-févr
|Agriculture
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|08-févr
|Color Pals
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|08-févr
|Sissa’s Path
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|08-févr
|Pretty Girls 2048 Strike
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|08-févr
|Forest Guardian
|8,99 €
|-40%
|5,39€
|30-janv
|The Lost and The Wicked
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|30-janv
|Vision Soft Reset
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|30-janv
|Freshly Frosted
|8,19 €
|-34%
|5,43€
|19-févr
|Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle
|44,99 €
|-33%
|30,14€
|15-févr
|The Traveler’s Path
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|08-févr
|Rayland 2
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|08-févr
|Kumamon Run
|5,00 €
|-30%
|3,50€
|23-févr
|Raid on Taihoku
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|06-févr
|Game of Dragons
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|21-févr
|Sail Forth
|19,49 €
|-26%
|14,38€
|19-févr
|My Time at Sandrock
|35,76 €
|-20%
|28,60€
|31-janv
|RichMan 4 Fun
|10,99 €
|-20%
|8,79€
|06-févr
|Hidden Cats in London
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|04-févr
|Cattails: Wildwood Story
|18,99 €
|-20%
|15,19€
|31-janv
|Witch Rise
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|08-févr
|Choice Clash: What Would You Rather?
|2,49 €
|-10%
|2,24€
|15-févr
