Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters

AdventureQuest 8-Bit: Dungeons & Doomknights

Anomoly Agent

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Arcade Tycoon

Boaty Tanks 2

Buddy & Friends: Santa’s Workshop Animal Party

Chip’s Challenge

Connected Hearts: Fortune Play Collector’s Edition

Death Motel

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil

Eggconsole Yokai Tantei PC-8801

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask

Fantasy Blacksmith Shop Simulator

Fastest Finger First 3 Hint Quiz

Gnarbike Trials 2

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic

Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal

Jett Rider

Kobolok

Lil’ Guardsman

Machinarium & Creaks

MeowMatch

Onion Force

Oops, I Said Yes

Point’n’Click Lovers: Daedalic Adventure Bundle

Post-apocalytptic Old Man

PuzzlePet: Feed Your Cat

Rescue Dropkick On My Devil

Saga of the Moon Priestesss

Santa’s Workshop Challenge

Selling Souls

Silver Falls: Guardians and Metal Exterminators S

Snap Together + Pool Together Bundle

Starward Rogue

Sudoku Game for Kids

Sunset Racer

Sweets Drop

Swingers

Tennis 2024 Simulator

The Legend of Steel Empire

Tibetan QUest: Beyond the World’s End

UFO: Henfield

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

XMas Toy Merge

Nintendo Switch Online :

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Démo de la semaine :

Fae Farm

Les DLC de la semaine :

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – DLC Pack 1

Les promotions de la semaine :

Il y a 178 promos cette semaine !

Jeu Base % Prix Date fin Toki Tori 2+ 14,99 € -93% 1,04€ 18-févr RIVE: Ultimate Edition 14,99 € -93% 1,04€ 18-févr Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 03-févr Rocket Car : Ultimate Ball League Machines 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 08-févr Sudoku for Kids 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-févr Anime Clock 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 21-févr To Leave 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 21-févr Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 09-févr Drag Racing Car Simulator 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-févr Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-févr Journey To The Blue Mountain 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-févr Car Parking Simulator 2024 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 01-févr Destrobots 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-févr Gurgamoth 8,91 € -89% 0,99€ 19-févr Tumblestone 12,99 € -89% 1,48€ 19-févr D-Corp 17,99 € -89% 1,99€ 22-févr Almost There: The Platformer 8,19 € -88% 0,99€ 19-févr 3 in 1: Fashion Games! 24,99 € -88% 2,99€ 20-févr MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 19-févr The Smurfs: Learn and Play 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 24-févr The Bridge 9,99 € -87% 1,34€ 19-févr Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 21-févr Swords & Soldiers 7,49 € -87% 1,00€ 18-févr Roman Empire Simulator 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 18-févr They Bleed Pixels 14,99 € -86% 2,09€ 23-févr Farming Simulator – Farm, Tractor, Experience Logic Games Nintendo Switch Edition 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 10-févr Bridge Strike 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 18-févr The Treflik Family 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 24-févr Space Raiders in Space 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 24-févr Memorrha 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 30-janv Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 20-févr Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 20-févr Fury Fight: Gangsters of City 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 21-févr Cute And Creepy 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 20-févr Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet Deluxe Edition 13,49 € -85% 1,99€ 19-févr SpellKeeper 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 04-févr Chalk Gardens 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 21-févr Car Parking Madness School Drive Mechanic Car Games Simulator 2023 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 03-févr Extreme Skyway Racer Simulator 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 18-févr Grizzland 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 08-févr The Pillar: Puzzle Escape 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 08-févr Kayko & Kokosh Coloring Book 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 24-févr VENGEFUL HEART 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-janv Potion Party 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-janv Into A Dream 11,59 € -80% 2,31€ 30-janv Guardian of Lore 13,99 € -80% 2,79€ 30-janv Rally Rock ‘N Racing 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 20-févr Ellipsis 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-févr Kart Crazy Race Simulator Game 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 05-févr It’s Kooky 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 21-févr Fluffy Horde 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 21-févr Drone Race Simulator Pilot Flight School Airplane Games Jet 2023 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-févr World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-févr Operate Now: Hospital 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 20-févr Narita Boy 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 15-févr PLANET ALPHA 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 15-févr Sheltered 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 15-févr Yoku’s Island Express 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 15-févr Overcooked Special Edition 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 15-févr The Serpent Rogue 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 15-févr Darts 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Sniper 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Guitar 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Chef 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Calculator 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Drums 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Hunt 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Monkey Business 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 15-févr Fight 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Dogfight 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Teddy Gangs 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Checkers 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 15-févr Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-févr Breathing Fear 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-févr Burger Chef Tycoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 18-févr Bubble Shoot Farm 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 18-févr Toki Tori 4,99 € -79% 1,04€ 18-févr Swap This! 4,99 € -79% 1,04€ 18-févr Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 24-févr War Mines Collection 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 04-févr Before We Leave 17,99 € -75% 4,49€ 15-févr Going Under 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 15-févr Greak: Memories of Azur 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 15-févr Super Magbot 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 15-févr Thunder Kid II: Null Mission 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 08-févr Roundguard 16,99 € -67% 5,67€ 19-févr Romeow: to the cracked Mars 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 04-févr Zumba Aqua 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 04-févr Midnight Runner – Blade Galaxy Beat Puzzle Legacy 3D Games Ultimate Edition 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 10-févr Tuk Tuk Extreme – Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2023 Car Games 3D Vehicle 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 08-févr #Funtime 14,99 € -66% 5,13€ 19-févr The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines 14,99 € -63% 5,61€ 19-févr Deleveled 8,99 € -63% 3,36€ 19-févr Breakpoint 4,99 € -63% 1,87€ 19-févr FRACTER 5,99 € -63% 2,24€ 19-févr Verdict Guilty 8,99 € -60% 3,59€ 08-févr Alice Sisters 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 08-févr Slap the Rocks 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 08-févr Ball laB 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 08-févr Drizzlepath: Deja Vu 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 08-févr Seduction: A Monk’s Fate 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 08-févr The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 08-févr Z-Warp 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 08-févr Sofiya and the Ancient Clan 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 08-févr Marble Maid 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 08-févr 20 Ladies 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 08-févr FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine 8,99 € -60% 3,59€ 08-févr Tanuki Justice 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 08-févr Okinawa Rush 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 08-févr Astebros 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 08-févr GIGANTIC ARMY 8,99 € -60% 3,59€ 08-févr Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 08-févr SUPER TRENCH ATTACK 8,00 € -60% 3,20€ 08-févr Satazius NEXT 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 08-févr Armed 7 DX 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 08-févr Wallachia: Reign of Dracula 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 08-févr Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition 8,99 € -60% 3,59€ 08-févr Wolflame 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 08-févr Guns N’ Runs 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 08-févr Golden Force 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 08-févr Shmup Collection 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 08-févr Merrily Perilly 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 30-janv Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 30-janv GUNKID 99 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 30-janv GUNGUNGUN 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 30-janv Big Dipper 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 30-janv KARGAST 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 30-janv Mindcell 4,30 € -60% 1,72€ 05-févr Wall of insanity 6,50 € -60% 2,60€ 05-févr Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) vol.2 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 18-févr Space Otter Charlie 13,99 € -53% 6,63€ 19-févr Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 08-févr Until the Last Plane 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 08-févr Promesa 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 26 heures. Cuccchi 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ dans 26 heures. A Sketchbook About Her Sun 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 26 heures. Will Die Alone 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 26 heures. 99Moves 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 20-févr Abyss 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 20-févr 99Seconds 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 20-févr PopSlinger 13,19 € -50% 6,59€ 29-janv Elderand 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 11-févr Geometric Sniper 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 04-févr Sudocats 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 04-févr The Knight Witch 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 15-févr Thymesia – Cloud Version 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 15-févr Batora: Lost Haven 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 15-févr Bravery and Greed 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 15-févr Moorhuhn Wanted 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 18-févr Moorhuhn Pirates – Crazy Chicken Pirates 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 18-févr Summer Daze: Tilly’s Tale 14,99 € -47% 7,99€ 04-févr Timore Redo 17,99 € -45% 9,89€ 08-févr Timore 5 11,99 € -45% 6,59€ 08-févr Daardoa 2,99 € -45% 1,64€ 08-févr Parasomnia Verum 2,99 € -45% 1,64€ 08-févr Daemonum 3,99 € -45% 2,19€ 08-févr Cozy Grove 13,99 € -41% 8,24€ 19-févr Agriculture 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 08-févr Color Pals 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 08-févr Sissa’s Path 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 08-févr Pretty Girls 2048 Strike 6,99 € -40% 4,19€ 08-févr Forest Guardian 8,99 € -40% 5,39€ 30-janv The Lost and The Wicked 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 30-janv Vision Soft Reset 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 30-janv Freshly Frosted 8,19 € -34% 5,43€ 19-févr Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle 44,99 € -33% 30,14€ 15-févr The Traveler’s Path 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 08-févr Rayland 2 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 08-févr Kumamon Run 5,00 € -30% 3,50€ 23-févr Raid on Taihoku 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 06-févr Game of Dragons 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 21-févr Sail Forth 19,49 € -26% 14,38€ 19-févr My Time at Sandrock 35,76 € -20% 28,60€ 31-janv RichMan 4 Fun 10,99 € -20% 8,79€ 06-févr Hidden Cats in London 2,99 € -20% 2,39€ 04-févr Cattails: Wildwood Story 18,99 € -20% 15,19€ 31-janv Witch Rise 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 08-févr Choice Clash: What Would You Rather? 2,49 € -10% 2,24€ 15-févr