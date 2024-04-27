Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Stardew Valley
2. Hollow Knight
3. Overcooked: Special Edition
4. Minecraft
5. Bendy and the Ink Machine
6. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. NBA 2K24
9. Hades
10. Princess Peach: Showtime
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Among Us
13. Grounded
14. Balatro
15. Overcooked 2
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Mortal Kombat 11
18. Nintendo Switch Sports
19. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
20. Just Dance 2024 Edition
21. Just Dance 2023 Edition
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Untitled Goose Game
24. Unpacking
25. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
26. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
27. Cult of the Lamb
28. Spiritfarer
29. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
30. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Hollow Knight
3. Among Us
4. Grounded
5. Balatro
6. Ori and the Blind Forest
7. Another Crab’s Treasure
8. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
9. Stitch
10. Sea of Stars
11. Vampire Survivors
12. The Game of Life 2
13. Poppy Playtime
14. Inside
15. Ultimate Chicken Horse
16. Airplane Flight Simulator
17. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
18. Color Road
19. Disco Elyisum
20. Tools Up
21. A Little to the Left
22. To the Rescue
23. Dave the Diver
24. Slime Rancher
25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
26. Castle Crashers Remastered
27. Suika Game
28. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
29. Witchy Little Story
30. Celeste
Laisser un commentaire