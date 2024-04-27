Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Stardew Valley

2. Hollow Knight

3. Overcooked: Special Edition

4. Minecraft

5. Bendy and the Ink Machine

6. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. NBA 2K24

9. Hades

10. Princess Peach: Showtime

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Among Us

13. Grounded

14. Balatro

15. Overcooked 2

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Mortal Kombat 11

18. Nintendo Switch Sports

19. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

20. Just Dance 2024 Edition

21. Just Dance 2023 Edition

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Untitled Goose Game

24. Unpacking

25. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

26. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

27. Cult of the Lamb

28. Spiritfarer

29. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

30. Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Hollow Knight

3. Among Us

4. Grounded

5. Balatro

6. Ori and the Blind Forest

7. Another Crab’s Treasure

8. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

9. Stitch

10. Sea of Stars

11. Vampire Survivors

12. The Game of Life 2

13. Poppy Playtime

14. Inside

15. Ultimate Chicken Horse

16. Airplane Flight Simulator

17. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

18. Color Road

19. Disco Elyisum

20. Tools Up

21. A Little to the Left

22. To the Rescue

23. Dave the Diver

24. Slime Rancher

25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

26. Castle Crashers Remastered

27. Suika Game

28. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

29. Witchy Little Story

30. Celeste