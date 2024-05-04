Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Stardew Valley
2. Overcooked: Special Edition
3. Hollow Knight
4. NBA 2K24
5. Another Crab’s Treasure
6. Minecraft
7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Among Us
10. Just Dance 2024 Edition
11. Endless Ocean Luminous
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Hades
14. Mario Party Superstars
15. Overcooked 2
16. Princess Peach: Showtime
17. Grounded
18. Nintendo Switch Sports
19. EA Sports FC 24
20. Bendy and the Ink Machine
21. Balatro
22. It Takes Two
23. Hello Kitty Kruisers
24. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
25. Hogwarts Legacy
26. Untitled Goose Game
27. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
28. Unpacking
29. BioShock: The Collection
30. Little Kitty, Big City
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Hollow Knight
3. Another Crab’s Treasure
4. Among Us
5. Grounded
6. Balatro
7. Little Kitty, Big City
8. Color Road
9. To the Rescue
10. Hole io
11. Ori and the Blind Forest
12. SteamWorld Heist
13. The Game of Life 2
14. Vampire Survivors
15. Paper io 2
16. Tools Up
17. Sea of Stars
18. Ultimate Chicken Horse
19. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
20. Dave the Diver
21. Poppy Playtime
22. Final Fantasy VII
23. Tales of Kanzera: ZAU
24. A Little to the Left
25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
26. Witchy Life Story
27. Disco Elysium
28. Farm Land
29. Monster Truck Arena
30. Slime Rancher
Laisser un commentaire