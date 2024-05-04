Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Stardew Valley

2. Overcooked: Special Edition

3. Hollow Knight

4. NBA 2K24

5. Another Crab’s Treasure

6. Minecraft

7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Among Us

10. Just Dance 2024 Edition

11. Endless Ocean Luminous

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Hades

14. Mario Party Superstars

15. Overcooked 2

16. Princess Peach: Showtime

17. Grounded

18. Nintendo Switch Sports

19. EA Sports FC 24

20. Bendy and the Ink Machine

21. Balatro

22. It Takes Two

23. Hello Kitty Kruisers

24. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

25. Hogwarts Legacy

26. Untitled Goose Game

27. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

28. Unpacking

29. BioShock: The Collection

30. Little Kitty, Big City

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Hollow Knight

3. Another Crab’s Treasure

4. Among Us

5. Grounded

6. Balatro

7. Little Kitty, Big City

8. Color Road

9. To the Rescue

10. Hole io

11. Ori and the Blind Forest

12. SteamWorld Heist

13. The Game of Life 2

14. Vampire Survivors

15. Paper io 2

16. Tools Up

17. Sea of Stars

18. Ultimate Chicken Horse

19. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

20. Dave the Diver

21. Poppy Playtime

22. Final Fantasy VII

23. Tales of Kanzera: ZAU

24. A Little to the Left

25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

26. Witchy Life Story

27. Disco Elysium

28. Farm Land

29. Monster Truck Arena

30. Slime Rancher