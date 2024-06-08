Nintendo vient de lancer une nouvelle session de soldes Mega Extreme Fun sur l’eShop de la Switch, avec notamment le prix le plus bas jamais atteint pour Advance Wars 1+2 : Re-Boot Camp. De nombreux autres titres sont également inclus, comme Animal Crossing : New Horizons, Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze, Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3 et Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Notez qu’il y a également un grand nombre de titres tiers. Par exemple, Tomb Raider I-III Starring Lara Croft est à son prix le plus bas.
Les promotions sont tous disponible sur l’eShop US, certaines aussi chez nous en Europe. Le tableau ci-dessous répertorie les promotions US avec conversion et prix final en Europe, à vous de faire votre choix. (Taux de conversion utilisé: 1 dollar vaut environ 0.92 euro)
|Nom du jeu
|prix eShop US
|conversion prix en euro
|prix eShop Europe
|Advance Wars 1+2 : Re-Boot Camp
|41,99
|38,63
|39,99
|Animal Crossing : New Horizons
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise
|17,49
|16,09
|24,99
|Animal Crossing : New Horizons Bundle
|59,48
|54,72
|84,98
|Astral Chain
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Bayonetta 3
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Bayonetta Origins
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Bravely Default II
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Contra : Operation Galuga
|31,99
|29,43
|39,99
|Daemon X Machina
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Dark Souls : Remastered
|19,99
|18,39
|19,99
|DC Super Hero Girls : Teen Power
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Deadly Premonition 2
|24,99
|22,99
|24,99
|Diablo III : Eternal Collection
|19,79
|18,21
|19,79
|Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition
|45,49
|41,85
|45,49
|Disney Illusion Island
|27,99
|25,75
|39,99
|Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
|39,99
|36,79
|39,99
|Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition
|17,49
|16,09
|17,49
|Dragon’s Dogma : Dark Arisen
|4,99
|4,59
|5,09
|Dragon Ball FighterZ : FighterZ Edition
|14,39
|13,24
|89,99
|Dragon Quest Builders
|34,99
|32,19
|49,99
|Dragon Quest Builders 2
|34,99
|32,19
|59,99
|Dragon Quest XI
|34,99
|32,19
|59,99
|Fae Farm
|41,99
|38,63
|39,99
|Fashion Dreamer
|34,99
|32,19
|44,99
|Fire Emblem Engage
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Fire Emblem Engage Bundle
|62,98
|57,94
|89,98
|Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass
|20,99
|19,31
|29,99
|Good Job
|13,99
|12,87
|13,99
|GTA : The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|29,99
|27,59
|26,99
|Hogwarts Legacy
|29,99
|27,59
|35,99
|Hyrule Warriors : Age of Calamity
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Hyrule Warriors : Age of Calamity Expansion Pass
|13,99
|12,87
|19,99
|Hyrule Warriors : Age of Calamity + Expansion Pass
|55,98
|51,5
|79,98
|Just Dance 2024 Edition Ultimate Edition
|42,49
|39,09
|50,99
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|41,99
|38,63
|39,99
|Layton’s Mystery Journey Deluxe Edition
|23,99
|22,07
|19,99
|Live a Live
|34,99
|32,19
|24,99
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition
|35,99
|33,11
|35,99
|Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Expansion Pass
|13,99
|12,87
|19,99
|Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 + Expansion Pass
|55,98
|51,5
|79,98
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol.1
|19,99
|18,39
|19,99
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol.2
|19,99
|18,39
|19,99
|Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1
|47,99
|44,15
|41,99
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak
|19,99
|18,39
|19,79
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|39,99
|36,79
|39,99
|No More Heroes 3
|24,99
|22,99
|24,99
|Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 : The Official Video Game
|7,99
|7,35
|7,99
|Persona Collection
|49,99
|45,99
|49,48
|Red Dead Redemption
|34,99
|32,19
|34,99
|Samba de Amigo : Party Central
|15,99
|14,71
|19,99
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World : The Game
|4,89
|4,5
|4,89
|Sea of Stars
|26,24
|24,14
|30,59
|SNK Heroines : Tag Team Frenzy
|29,99
|27,59
|29,99
|Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition
|34,99
|32,19
|41,99
|Splatoon 3 Bundle
|66,98
|61,62
|84,98
|Splatoon 3
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|SpongeBob SquarePants : Battle ofr Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|11,99
|11,03
|13,49
|Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
|26,24
|24,14
|26,24
|Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023)
|39,99
|36,79
|30,28
|Super Bomberman R 2
|34,99
|32,19
|29,99
|Super Mario Odyssey
|39,99
|36,79
|39,99
|Sushi Striker
|34,99
|32,19
|24,99
|The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim
|29,99
|27,59
|23,99
|The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim Anniversary Edition
|34,99
|32,19
|27,99
|The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim Anniversary Edition Upgrade
|15,99
|14,71
|7,99
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
|41,99
|38,63
|39,99
|Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
|22,49
|20,69
|26,99
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|19,99
|18,39
|21,99
|Travis Strikes Again : No more Heroes
|14,99
|13,79
|14,99
|Triangle Strategy
|41,99
|38,63
|39,99
|Undertale
|10,04
|9,24
|14,99
|Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition
|52,49
|48,29
|69,98
|We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie
|7,49
|6,89
|7,49
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass
|20,99
|19,31
|29,99
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Expansion Pass
|62,98
|57,94
|89,98
|Xenoblade Chronicles : Definitive Edition
|41,99
|38,63
|59,99
|Zelda : Link’s Awakening
|41,99
|38,63
|39,99
Laisser un commentaire