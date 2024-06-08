Nintendo vient de lancer une nouvelle session de soldes Mega Extreme Fun sur l’eShop de la Switch, avec notamment le prix le plus bas jamais atteint pour Advance Wars 1+2 : Re-Boot Camp. De nombreux autres titres sont également inclus, comme Animal Crossing : New Horizons, Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze, Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3 et Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Notez qu’il y a également un grand nombre de titres tiers. Par exemple, Tomb Raider I-III Starring Lara Croft est à son prix le plus bas.

Les promotions sont tous disponible sur l’eShop US, certaines aussi chez nous en Europe. Le tableau ci-dessous répertorie les promotions US avec conversion et prix final en Europe, à vous de faire votre choix. (Taux de conversion utilisé: 1 dollar vaut environ 0.92 euro)