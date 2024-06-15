Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
All Games
1. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
2. Minecraft
3. Stardew Valley
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Overcooked: Special Edition
6. Little Kitty, Big City
7. Hogwarts Legacy
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Just Dance 2024 Edition
11. The Last Campfire
12. It Takes Two
13. Super Mario Odyssey
14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
16. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
17. Mario Party Superstars
18. Minecraft Deluxe Collection
19. Nintendo Switch Sports
20. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
21. Civilization VI
22. Nickelodeon Kart Racers: Grand Prix
23. Among Us
24. Overcooked 2
25. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
26. Celeste
27. NBA 2K24
28. My Universe: Pet Clinic Dog & Cats
29. Unravel Two
30. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Little Kitty, Big City
3. The Last Campfire
4. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
5. Among Us
6. Celeste
7. Color Water Sort
8. Ori and the Blind Forest
9. Hollow Knight
10. Duck Detective
11. Balatro
12. Minecraft Dungeons
13. Boomerang Fu
14. The Game of Life 2
15. Dave the Diver
16. Subnautica
17. Grounded
18. Suika Game
19. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
20. Another Crab’s Treasure
21. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
22. Tunic
23. Bread & Fred
24. Diablo II: Resurrected
25. A Little to the Left
26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
27. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
28. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
29. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
30. Truck Simulator: City Delivery
