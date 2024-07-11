Le classement des ventes de jeux vidéo au Japon pour la semaine du 1er au 7 juillet 2024, publié par Famitsu, révèle quelques surprises et des tendances intéressantes dans le paysage vidéoludique nippon.
Top Software
01./01. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD <ACT> (Nintendo) {2024.06.27} (¥5.980) – 33.828 / 122.253 (-62%)
02./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 10.965 / 7.826.755 (+22%)
03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.112 / 5.892.324 (+9%)
04./08. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! <TBL> (Konami) {2023.11.16} (¥6.300) – 6.155 / 1.082.636 (+41%)
05./06. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.637 / 3.559.645 (+12%)
06./05. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door <RPG> (Nintendo) {2024.05.23} (¥5.980) – 4.962 / 198.104 (-23%)
07./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 4.147 / 5.536.767 (+13%)
08./09. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.10.20} (¥5.980) – 4.124 / 1.881.896 (+8%)
09./00. [NSW] Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum <RPG> (Nippon Columbia) {2024.07.04} (¥5.800) – 4.042 / NEW
10./04. [PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition <Elden Ring \ Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree> # <RPG> (From Software) {2024.06.21} (¥8.200) – 3.881 / 34.886 (-45%)
Top Hardware
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 52.725 | 46.265 | 86.450 | 1.443.118 | 2.135.030 | 33.229.774 |
| PS5 # | 29.724 | 27.505 | 48.858 | 821.221 | 1.523.946 | 5.786.078 |
| XBS # | 1.999 | 1.592 | 824 | 62.337 | 73.148 | 602.444 |
| PS4 # | 124 | 218 | 3.196 | 12.048 | 42.620 | 9.503.107 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 84.572 | 75.580 | 139.372 | 2.338.886 | 3.776.931 | 73.722.495 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 24.553 | 25.301 | 45.061 | 683.442 | 1.303.683 | 4.981.612 |
| PS5DE | 5.171 | 2.204 | 3.797 | 137.779 | 220.263 | 804.466 |
| XBS X | 1.612 | 1.154 | 769 | 41.642 | 30.613 | 286.626 |
| XBS S | 387 | 438 | 55 | 20.695 | 42.535 | 315.818 |
|NSWOLED| 33.231 | 30.743 | 54.879 | 1.060.453 | 1.444.078 | 7.488.611 |
| NSW L | 14.460 | 10.580 | 20.613 | 243.788 | 306.352 | 5.917.862 |
| NSW | 5.034 | 4.942 | 10.958 | 138.877 | 384.600 | 19.823.301 |
| PS4 | 124 | 218 | 3.196 | 12.048 | 42.620 | 7.927.384 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
