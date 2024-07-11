Le classement des ventes de jeux vidéo au Japon pour la semaine du 1er au 7 juillet 2024, publié par Famitsu, révèle quelques surprises et des tendances intéressantes dans le paysage vidéoludique nippon.

Top Software

01./01. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD <ACT> (Nintendo) {2024.06.27} (¥5.980) – 33.828 / 122.253 (-62%)

02./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 10.965 / 7.826.755 (+22%)

03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.112 / 5.892.324 (+9%)

04./08. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! <TBL> (Konami) {2023.11.16} (¥6.300) – 6.155 / 1.082.636 (+41%)

05./06. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.637 / 3.559.645 (+12%)

06./05. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door <RPG> (Nintendo) {2024.05.23} (¥5.980) – 4.962 / 198.104 (-23%)

07./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 4.147 / 5.536.767 (+13%)

08./09. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.10.20} (¥5.980) – 4.124 / 1.881.896 (+8%)

09./00. [NSW] Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum <RPG> (Nippon Columbia) {2024.07.04} (¥5.800) – 4.042 / NEW

10./04. [PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition <Elden Ring \ Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree> # <RPG> (From Software) {2024.06.21} (¥8.200) – 3.881 / 34.886 (-45%)

Top Hardware