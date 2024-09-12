Le classement des ventes de jeux vidéo au Japon pour la semaine du 2 au 8 septembre 2024, publié par Famitsu, révèle quelques surprises et des tendances intéressantes dans le paysage vidéoludique nippon.
Top Software
01./00. [NSW] Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost # <ACT> (Alliance Arts) {2024.09.05} (¥4.000) – 16.631 / NEW
02./00. [PS5] Astro Bot <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.09.06} (¥7.255) – 12.672 / NEW
03./00. [NSW] Ace Attorney Investigations Collection <Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth \ Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit> <ADV> (Capcom) {2024.09.06} (¥4.990) – 10.502 / NEW
04./10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.883 / 5.989.943 (-10%)
05./07. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 8.154 / 1.415.152 (-21%)
06./02. [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash # <ETC> (Cygames) {2024.08.30} (¥4.400) – 8.083 / 46.022 (-79%)
07./12. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 7.830 / 7.901.752 (-7%)
08./01. [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 # <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2024.08.29} (¥7.700) – 7.497 / 60.322 (-86%)
09./11. [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 <SPT> (Konami) {2024.07.18} (¥7.700) – 7.316 / 283.209 (-25%)
10./17. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 7.142 / 3.624.119 (+68%)
Top Hardware
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 67.473 | 63.651 | 80.057 | 1.978.746 | 2.847.177 | 33.765.402 |
| PS5 # | 11.007 | 33.865 | 43.623 | 1.063.634 | 1.946.254 | 6.028.491 |
| XBS # | 1.482 | 778 | 4.375 | 84.797 | 98.416 | 624.904 |
| PS4 # | 23 | 91 | 828 | 13.065 | 54.324 | 9.504.124 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 79.985 | 98.385 | 128.918 | 3.140.404 | 4.948.741 | 74.524.013 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 9.097 | 26.912 | 40.104 | 880.233 | 1.690.103 | 5.178.403 |
| PS5DE | 1.910 | 6.953 | 3.519 | 183.401 | 256.151 | 850.088 |
| XBS X | 759 | 405 | 1.938 | 61.618 | 47.713 | 306.602 |
| XBS S | 723 | 373 | 2.437 | 23.179 | 50.703 | 318.302 |
|NSWOLED| 46.479 | 43.410 | 59.689 | 1.405.125 | 1.976.793 | 7.833.283 |
| NSW L | 15.271 | 13.580 | 10.296 | 365.578 | 384.562 | 6.039.652 |
| NSW | 5.723 | 6.661 | 10.072 | 208.043 | 485.822 | 19.892.467 |
| PS4 | 23 | 91 | 828 | 13.065 | 54.324 | 7.928.401 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
