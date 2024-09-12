Le classement des ventes de jeux vidéo au Japon pour la semaine du 2 au 8 septembre 2024, publié par Famitsu, révèle quelques surprises et des tendances intéressantes dans le paysage vidéoludique nippon.

Top Software

01./00. [NSW] Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost # <ACT> (Alliance Arts) {2024.09.05} (¥4.000) – 16.631 / NEW

02./00. [PS5] Astro Bot <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.09.06} (¥7.255) – 12.672 / NEW

03./00. [NSW] Ace Attorney Investigations Collection <Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth \ Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit> <ADV> (Capcom) {2024.09.06} (¥4.990) – 10.502 / NEW

04./10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.883 / 5.989.943 (-10%)

05./07. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 8.154 / 1.415.152 (-21%)

06./02. [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash # <ETC> (Cygames) {2024.08.30} (¥4.400) – 8.083 / 46.022 (-79%)

07./12. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 7.830 / 7.901.752 (-7%)

08./01. [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 # <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2024.08.29} (¥7.700) – 7.497 / 60.322 (-86%)

09./11. [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 <SPT> (Konami) {2024.07.18} (¥7.700) – 7.316 / 283.209 (-25%)

10./17. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 7.142 / 3.624.119 (+68%)

Top Hardware