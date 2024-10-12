Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

1. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

2. Super Mario Party Jamboree

3. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

4. Minecraft

5. Stardew Valley

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

8. Overcooked 2

9. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Hogwarts Legacy

12. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

13. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

14. Inside

15. EA Sports FC 25

16. Among Us

17. Nintendo Switch Sports

18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

19. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

20. Overcooked: Special Edition

21. Mario Party Superstars

22. Dust & Neon

23. Undertale

24. Little Kitty, Big City

25. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

26. Gang Beasts

27. Thank Goodness You’re Here

28. Pico Park 2

29. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

30. Limbo

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise

3. Inside

4. Among Us

5. Dust & Neon

6. Little Kitty, Big City

7. Thank Goodness You’re Here

8. Pico Park 2

9. Limbo

10. Airplane Flight Simulator

11. Hollow Knight

12. Stick Fight: The Game

13. Don’t Starve Together

14. Escape: Backrooms Horror

15. BloomTown: A Different Story

16. Pizza Tower

17. Little Nightmares

18. Human: Fall Flat

19. Hide N Seek

20. The Game of Life 2

21. Boomerang Fu

22. Death and Taxes

23. The House of the Dead: Remake

24. Truck Simulator City Delivery

25. Clue

26. Pico Park

27. Castlevania Dominus Collection

28. Ultimate Chicken Horse

29. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

30. The Plucky Squire