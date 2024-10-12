Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
1. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
2. Super Mario Party Jamboree
3. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
4. Minecraft
5. Stardew Valley
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
8. Overcooked 2
9. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Hogwarts Legacy
12. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
13. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
14. Inside
15. EA Sports FC 25
16. Among Us
17. Nintendo Switch Sports
18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
19. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
20. Overcooked: Special Edition
21. Mario Party Superstars
22. Dust & Neon
23. Undertale
24. Little Kitty, Big City
25. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
26. Gang Beasts
27. Thank Goodness You’re Here
28. Pico Park 2
29. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
30. Limbo
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise
3. Inside
4. Among Us
5. Dust & Neon
6. Little Kitty, Big City
7. Thank Goodness You’re Here
8. Pico Park 2
9. Limbo
10. Airplane Flight Simulator
11. Hollow Knight
12. Stick Fight: The Game
13. Don’t Starve Together
14. Escape: Backrooms Horror
15. BloomTown: A Different Story
16. Pizza Tower
17. Little Nightmares
18. Human: Fall Flat
19. Hide N Seek
20. The Game of Life 2
21. Boomerang Fu
22. Death and Taxes
23. The House of the Dead: Remake
24. Truck Simulator City Delivery
25. Clue
26. Pico Park
27. Castlevania Dominus Collection
28. Ultimate Chicken Horse
29. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
30. The Plucky Squire
