Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch. Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).

Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut – 12.3GB

Virche Evermore – EpiC: Lycoris – 9.4GB

House of Horror – 7 Psychos – 3.4GB

The Smurfs – Dreams – 3.2GB

The Alchemist of Ars Magna – 3.2GB

Card-en-Ciel – 3.1GB

Ghost Assassin – Stealth Strike – 3.0GB

Self-Delusion – 2.9GB

Voidwrought – 2.8GB

Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town – 2.6GB

Let’s Sing 2025 – 2.5GB

Debut Project: Cooking Café – 2.3GB

Magical Bakery – 2.0GB

Solomon Snow: First Contact – 1.9GB

Tobla: Divine Path – 1.9GB

Rogue Flight – 1.8GB

The Coma 2B: Catacomb – 1.8GB

Skater Bunny Simulator – 1.7GB

Botworld Odyssey – 1.4GB

Fear the Spotlight – 1.3GB

Barbie Project Friendship – 1.3GB

Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D – 1.2GB

Space Planet Invader – Cosmic Power – 1.0GB

Heretic’s Fork – 1023MB

The Sun Shines Over Us – 972MB

Monarchy – 879MB

WolfFang 2001 SkullFang Saturn Tribute Boosted – 792MB

Bioframe Outpost – 722MB

Bookshop Wonderland: Supermarket Simulator – 701MB

Angel at Dusk – 698MB

Care Bears: To The Rescue – 645MB

Cell Scientist: Beyond – 566MB

The Bunny Graveyard – 533MB

Santa’s Spot It – 510MB

Bubble Riders – 478MB

Easy Cute Clean Up Lesson – 472MB

Popcorn Rocket – 471MB

Don’t let him in – 455MB

Tinkertown – 405MB

Coloring Pixels: Collection 5 – 340MB

Land of Mushrooms – 302MB

SankakkuDoku – 293MB

Backrooms: Partygoers – 247MB

Pixel Game Maker Series Chrotopia – 232MB

OnePunch – 230MB

Crash Puzzle Hammer-San – 328MB

Slam and Roll – 186MB

Cute Bite – 133MB

Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Deluxe – 117MB

Zombies Crusher – 107MB

O.W.L Projekt – 103MB

Say Cheese – 98MB

MiniGhost – 51MB

Eggconsole Murder Club PC-8801 – 43MB