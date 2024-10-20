Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch. Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
- Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut – 12.3GB
- Virche Evermore – EpiC: Lycoris – 9.4GB
- House of Horror – 7 Psychos – 3.4GB
- The Smurfs – Dreams – 3.2GB
- The Alchemist of Ars Magna – 3.2GB
- Card-en-Ciel – 3.1GB
- Ghost Assassin – Stealth Strike – 3.0GB
- Self-Delusion – 2.9GB
- Voidwrought – 2.8GB
- Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town – 2.6GB
- Let’s Sing 2025 – 2.5GB
- Debut Project: Cooking Café – 2.3GB
- Magical Bakery – 2.0GB
- Solomon Snow: First Contact – 1.9GB
- Tobla: Divine Path – 1.9GB
- Rogue Flight – 1.8GB
- The Coma 2B: Catacomb – 1.8GB
- Skater Bunny Simulator – 1.7GB
- Botworld Odyssey – 1.4GB
- Fear the Spotlight – 1.3GB
- Barbie Project Friendship – 1.3GB
- Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D – 1.2GB
- Space Planet Invader – Cosmic Power – 1.0GB
- Heretic’s Fork – 1023MB
- The Sun Shines Over Us – 972MB
- Monarchy – 879MB
- WolfFang 2001 SkullFang Saturn Tribute Boosted – 792MB
- Bioframe Outpost – 722MB
- Bookshop Wonderland: Supermarket Simulator – 701MB
- Angel at Dusk – 698MB
- Care Bears: To The Rescue – 645MB
- Cell Scientist: Beyond – 566MB
- The Bunny Graveyard – 533MB
- Santa’s Spot It – 510MB
- Bubble Riders – 478MB
- Easy Cute Clean Up Lesson – 472MB
- Popcorn Rocket – 471MB
- Don’t let him in – 455MB
- Tinkertown – 405MB
- Coloring Pixels: Collection 5 – 340MB
- Land of Mushrooms – 302MB
- SankakkuDoku – 293MB
- Backrooms: Partygoers – 247MB
- Pixel Game Maker Series Chrotopia – 232MB
- OnePunch – 230MB
- Crash Puzzle Hammer-San – 328MB
- Slam and Roll – 186MB
- Cute Bite – 133MB
- Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Deluxe – 117MB
- Zombies Crusher – 107MB
- O.W.L Projekt – 103MB
- Say Cheese – 98MB
- MiniGhost – 51MB
- Eggconsole Murder Club PC-8801 – 43MB
Laisser un commentaire