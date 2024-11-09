Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

1. Super Mario Party Jamboree

2. Mario & Luigi: Brothership

3. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

4. Stardew Valley

5. Hades

6. Oxenfree II

7. Minecraft

8. Overcooked 2

9. Hogwarts Legacy

10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

11. Sonic x Shadow Generations

12. Vampire Survivors

13. Cult of the Lamb

14. Boomerang Fu

15. Among Us

16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

17. Oxenfree

18. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

19. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

20. Nintendo Switch Sports

21. The Last Campfire

22. Little Friends: Puppy Island

23. It Takes Two

24. Strange Horticulture

25. Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition

26. Yakuza Kiwami

27. Dave the Diver

28. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

29. Metal Slug Tactics

30. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Oxenfree II

3. Sonic x Shadow Generations

4. Vampire Survivors

5. Boomerang Fu

6. Among Us

7. Oxenfree

8. The Last Campfire

9. Strange Horticulture

10. Yakuza Kiwami

11. Dave the Diver

12. Metal Slug Tactics

13. Hole io

14. Hollow Knight

15. Outlast: Bundle of Terror

16. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3

17. Balatro

18. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

19. Giant Rush

20. Five Nights at Freddy’s

21. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2

22. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl

23. Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business

24. Afterparty

25. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat

26. A Little to the Left

27. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky

28. Death’s Door

29. Subnautica

30. Golf Story