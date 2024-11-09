Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
1. Super Mario Party Jamboree
2. Mario & Luigi: Brothership
3. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
4. Stardew Valley
5. Hades
6. Oxenfree II
7. Minecraft
8. Overcooked 2
9. Hogwarts Legacy
10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
11. Sonic x Shadow Generations
12. Vampire Survivors
13. Cult of the Lamb
14. Boomerang Fu
15. Among Us
16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
17. Oxenfree
18. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
19. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
20. Nintendo Switch Sports
21. The Last Campfire
22. Little Friends: Puppy Island
23. It Takes Two
24. Strange Horticulture
25. Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition
26. Yakuza Kiwami
27. Dave the Diver
28. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
29. Metal Slug Tactics
30. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Oxenfree II
3. Sonic x Shadow Generations
4. Vampire Survivors
5. Boomerang Fu
6. Among Us
7. Oxenfree
8. The Last Campfire
9. Strange Horticulture
10. Yakuza Kiwami
11. Dave the Diver
12. Metal Slug Tactics
13. Hole io
14. Hollow Knight
15. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
16. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
17. Balatro
18. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
19. Giant Rush
20. Five Nights at Freddy’s
21. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
22. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl
23. Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
24. Afterparty
25. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
26. A Little to the Left
27. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
28. Death’s Door
29. Subnautica
30. Golf Story
Laisser un commentaire