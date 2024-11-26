Koei Tecmo a annoncé sur X que son jeu récemment dévoilé, Atelier Resleriana : The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian, prévu sur Nintendo Switch l’année prochaine, sera entièrement hors ligne et, heureusement, sans système de gacha. Le jeu a été annoncé par Koei Tecmo et Gust au Tokyo Game Show. Deux jeux sont donc prévus pour 2025 : Atelier Resleriana : The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian et Atelier Yumia : The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land.

Selon Koei Tecmo, le projet est un RPG promettant une nouvelle aventure, de nouveaux protagonistes et une histoire originale. Il est également décrit comme un titre « complètement hors ligne ». La description indique également ce qui suit : « En s’appuyant sur les expériences de la série Atelier tout en évoluant, nous vous invitons à découvrir une nouvelle histoire de ‘Resleriana’ ».

Atelier Resleriana : The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian :

Propose une histoire originale dans l’univers d’Atelier Resleriana.

Peut être apprécié hors ligne, sans avoir joué à Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator .

. Ne comprend aucun système de gacha.