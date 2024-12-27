Au Japon, Nintendo partage régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. L’entreprise partage également des palmarès pour l’ensemble de l’année, et pour le premier semestre, et c’est le premier que nous avons reçu aujourd’hui !

Le Top 30 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop entre janvier et décembre 2024, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play, évidemment, mais aussi les jeux sans note CERO, et ceux avec une note CERO D ou Z). Voici le Top 30 annuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er janvier au 20 décembre 2024 :

01./01. [NSW] Suika Game (Aladdin X) [09.12.2021] {240¥}

02./00. [NSW] Exit 8 (PLAYISM) [17.4.2024] {470¥} / NEW

03./08. [NSW] Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750¥}

04./00. [NSW] DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake (Square-Enix) [14.11.2024] {7,678¥} / NEW

05./11. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {3 990¥}

06./00. [NSW] Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition (3goo) [24.11.2022] {6,578¥}

07./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) [26.9.2024] {7,600¥} / NEW

08./00. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo) [17.10.2024] {7,100¥} / NEW

09./18. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960¥}

10./00. [NSW] Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] {2,150¥}

11./17. [NSW] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.2.2019] {2 990¥}

12./16. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578¥}

13./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578¥}

14./00. [NSW] POWER PROS 2024-2025 (Konami) [18.7.2024] {8,470¥} / NEW

15./07. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] {6 500¥}

16./04. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {6 500¥}

17./22. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] {1 530¥}

18./00. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo) [23.5.2024] {6,500¥} / NEW

19./15. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] {4 378¥}

20./28. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {4 300¥}

21./21. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920¥}

22./24. [NSW] Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520¥}

23./00. [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike-Chunsoft) [25.1.2024] {6,985¥} / NEW

24./00. [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (WB Games) [14.11.2023] {8,778¥}

25./00. [NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Capcom) [25.8.2017] {4,063¥}

26./00. [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (Atlus) [08.3.2024] {8,778¥} / NEW

27./25. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami) [16.11.2023] {6 930¥}

28./00. [NSW] Dave the Diver (Nexon) [26.10.2023] {2,400¥}

29./00. [NSW] [New Price Version] DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] {5,478¥}

30./00. [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos) [20.12.2018] {999¥}