En Europe, Nintendo partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console. Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en décembre 2024, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop.

Voici le dernier Top 15 mensuel des jeux sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 décembre 2024 !

01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo) [17.10.2024] {59.99€ / £49.99}

02./05. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

03./04. [NSW] Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

04./02. [NSW] MySims: Cozy Bundle (Electronic Arts) [19.11.2024] [39.99€ / £34.99}

05./12. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

07./00. [NSW] Balatro (Playstack) [20.2.2024] {13.99€ / £12.79}

08./07. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

09./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) [26.9.2024] {59.99€ / £49.99}

10./00. [NSW] Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) [06.9.2022] {39.99€ / £33.49}

11./00. [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) [04.11.2022] {39.99€ / £34.99}

12./03. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) [07.11.2024] {59.99€ / £49.99}

13./13. [NSW] Pokémon Violet (Nintendo) [18.11.2022] {59.99€ / £49.99}

14./00. [NSW] Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered (Aspyr) [10.12.2024] {29.99€ / £24.99} / NEW

15./00. [NSW] Stray (Annapurna Interactive) [19.11.2024] {27.99€ / £23.99}