Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 30 décembre au 5 janvier) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

Sans aucune surprise, Super Mario Party: Jamboree est déjà million seller au Japon dès cette semaine et fera surement encore la course jusqu’à la sortie de la Switch 2. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake est proche aussi du million rien qu’avec la version Switch, ce qui est une belle réussite pour Square-Enix. On parle ici de ventes physiques, sans parler des ventes sur l’eShop qui sont de plus en plus importantes.

01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree <ETC> (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) – 117.307 / 1.071.568 <80-100%> (-2%)

02./02. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.11.14} (¥6.980) – 32.402 / 962.907 <80-100%> (-10%)

03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 29.937 / 6.197.554 <80-100%> (+40%)

04./04. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 16.895 / 3.779.481 <80-100%> (-6%)

05./08. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 15.777 / 8.038.212 <80-100%> (+12%)

06./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 15.055 / 5.699.074 <80-100%> (-3%)

07./05. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership <RPG> (Nintendo) {2024.11.07} (¥6.480) – 14.855 / 179.915 <60-80%> (-11%)

08./10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 13.813 / 1.528.599 <80-100%> (+21%)

09./06. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom <ADV> (Nintendo) {2024.09.26} (¥6.980) – 12.490 / 385.393 <80-100%> (-23%)

10./09. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 12.289 / 5.503.315 <80-100%> (-7%)

11./12. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! <TBL> (Konami) {2023.11.16} (¥6.300) – 12.003 / 1.219.090 <80-100%> (+40%)

12./14. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 11.954 / 3.073.570 <80-100%> (+78%)

13./13. [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch # <TBL> (Takara Tomy) {2023.10.06} (¥6.000) – 9.300 / 270.475 <80-100%> (+31%)

14./16. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.10.20} (¥5.980) – 8.340 / 1.977.595 <80-100%> (+34%)

15./11. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2022.09.22} (¥5.980) – 7.081 / 407.464 <80-100%> (-19%)

16./18. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 6.846 / 1.369.834 <80-100%> (+13%)

17./15. [NSW] Pikmin 4 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.047 / 1.289.749 <80-100%> (-6%)

18./17. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 6.003 / 4.410.978 <80-100%> (-3%)

19./21. [NSW] Suika Game: Special Edition <PZL> (Aladdin X) {2024.11.14} (¥2.700) – 5.080 / 27.921 <60-80%> (+8%)

20./00. [PS5] Astro Bot <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.09.06} (¥7.255) – 5.040 / 61.221 <80-100%>

21./20. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] <PZL> (Sega) {2022.11.17} (¥3.500) – 4.980 / 229.809 <80-100%> (-5%)

22./22. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.10.24} (¥6.200) – 4.512 / 123.538 <80-100%> (-1%)

23./29. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 4.332 / 3.682.451 <80-100%> (+20%)

24./19. [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 <SPT> (Konami) {2024.07.18} (¥7.700) – 4.145 / 346.053 <80-100%> (-31%)

25./24. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2023.05.12} (¥7.200) – 3.720 / 2.045.231 <80-100%> (-9%)

26./23. [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! <SLG> (Ponos) {2020.12.03} (¥2.200) – 3.715 / 318.001 <80-100%> (-12%)

27./00. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat <PZL> (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 3.639 / 438.932 <80-100%>

28./00. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.02.24} (¥5.980) – 3.631 / 589.026 <80-100%>

29./26. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 3.491 / 1.177.412 <80-100%> (-11%)

30./25. [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.11.14} (¥6.980) – 3.422 / 234.003 <80-100%> (-16%)

Top hardware