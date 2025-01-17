Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
- Backrooms Inside the Escape
- Battle Royal: Battlegrounds Call
- Blade Chimera
- Blockxy Puzzle Adventure
- Bonk
- Bright Side: Quiz
- Burger Race
- Chaind Climb Together
- Creative Writing: Unlock Your Inner Author
- Detail Hunter
- District: Evolution
- Doll Style: Underground Design and Dress
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Dragons vs. Balloons TD
- DreadOut Remastered Collection
- Eggconsole Crimson PC-8801mkIISR
- Folk Hero
- Football Stars: Head Ball Soccer Co-op Battle
- Freedom Wars Remastered
- Gun Fire: AI Rebellion
- Hair Care: How to Maintain and Style Healthy Hair
- How to Start Yoga: A Beginner’s Guide
- Hynpytol
- Internet Cafe Simulator 2025
- Item Frenzy
- JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Pizza Pop
- Jewel Fever 3
- Jigsaw Puzzle Utopia
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Chuncheon City
- Let’s Aim Ring Toss
- Little Animals: The Wild Race
- MeeCalendar
- Penguin Helper
- PicoMix by NuSan
- Pixel House: Color by Number
- Professor Doctor Jetpack
- Puzzle Adventures: Forest Animals
- Ramp Bike Racing
- Riki 8Bit Game Collection
- Roller-Skating
- Shadows of Steam
- Sos Ops
- Starlair
- Still Joking: Visual Novel
- Taxion 2
- The Last Light
- The Mansion of Macabre
- Things Too Ugly
- Thinking of You Beyond Time
- Vacation Parking Collection
- Valhalla Mountain
- Warfront Tactics: Battlefield Chronicles Battle Simulator
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- NC
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 287 promos cette semaine !
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Extreme Race
|1,49€
|-34%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Hope’s Farm
|19,99€
|-95%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Truck Climb Racing
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Mysterious Retro Games Bundle
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Nirvana
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|30-janv
|Dininho Space Adventure
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Debtor
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Fatum Betula
|5,49€
|-82%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Pancake Bar Tycoon
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Girabox
|2,49€
|-60%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Diabolic
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Island Maze
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Shark Simulator : Ocean Predator Survival
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|30-janv
|Rejoinder – Procedural Roguelite
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-janv
|Neon Noir
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|30-janv
|Quick Golf
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Virus Rush
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Pocket Foosball
|5,99€
|-83%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Sudoku Relax
|5,09€
|-81%
|0,99€
|11-févr
|Trash Punk Deluxe Edition
|10,99€
|-91%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Gurgamoth
|8,91€
|-89%
|0,99€
|14-févr
|Almost There: The Platformer
|8,19€
|-88%
|0,99€
|14-févr
|Golf Peaks
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-févr
|Rolling Car
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|28-janv
|Cat’s Cosmic Atlas
|19,99€
|-95%
|0,99€
|27-janv
|A Building Full of Cats
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|BOT.vinnik Chess 2
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Floating Farmer
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|CATch the Stars
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Make the Burger
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Football Battle
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Romeow: in the cracked world
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Hextones
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Jelly Battle
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Ninja Shuriken Master
|5,99€
|-83%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Cyberpoly RPG – Dark City
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Dino Puzzler World
|14,99€
|-93%
|0,99€
|12-févr
|PAWfectly Designed
|19,99€
|-95%
|0,99€
|09-févr
|Destrobots
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|11-févr
|Ultreïa
|12,99€
|-92%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Stick Combat – Fighting Platformer
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Little Army
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Urban Trace: Parkour Simulator Pursuit
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Detail Hunter
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|10-févr
|Crash Drive 3
|16,99€
|-94%
|0,99€
|09-févr
|Crash Drive 2
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|09-févr
|Marooners
|12,99€
|-92%
|0,99€
|09-févr
|Sweet Survivors
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Bullet Rodeo
|11,99€
|-92%
|0,99€
|24-janv
|She Wants Me Dead
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|24-janv
|Sheep Patrol
|2,49€
|-60%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Candivity
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Simply Cubic
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|24-janv
|Battle Royal – Battlegrounds Call
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-janv
|Maze Blaze
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-févr
|Coffee, Plis
|10,00€
|-90%
|1,00€
|03-févr
|DobbyxEscape: Pirate Adventure
|4,49€
|-75%
|1,12€
|09-févr
|DobbyxEscape: Spooky Adventure
|4,49€
|-75%
|1,12€
|09-févr
|Panmorphia: Enchanted
|4,49€
|-75%
|1,12€
|09-févr
|Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
|4,49€
|-75%
|1,12€
|09-févr
|The Bridge
|9,99€
|-87%
|1,29€
|14-févr
|Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts
|12,99€
|-90%
|1,29€
|26-janv
|Tumblestone
|12,99€
|-89%
|1,42€
|14-févr
|Akinofa
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|06-févr
|Purrfect Rescue
|2,99€
|-50%
|1,49€
|26-janv
|Beat Cop
|14,99€
|-90%
|1,49€
|10-févr
|Operate Now: Hospital
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|11-févr
|Football Cup 2023
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|11-févr
|Space Commander: War and Trade
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|11-févr
|Tiny Treasure Hunt
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|06-févr
|Pipe Line Puzzle
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|06-févr
|Spot the Difference Ukiyo-e Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|06-févr
|Spinning Puzzle Compare the Universe
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|06-févr
|Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Animal Kids Photos
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|06-févr
|Super kawaii! Finding mistakes in panda photos
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|06-févr
|Find the cat
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|06-févr
|Uncover the Triad of Terror
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|06-févr
|Karma Knight
|7,70€
|-80%
|1,54€
|05-févr
|Miles & Kilo
|7,99€
|-80%
|1,59€
|12-févr
|Family Tree
|7,99€
|-80%
|1,59€
|30-janv
|Coffee Pack
|4,99€
|-67%
|1,66€
|08-févr
|Giant Rush
|4,99€
|-67%
|1,66€
|08-févr
|Ecchi Memories
|2,69€
|-37%
|1,69€
|14-févr
|Ecchi Oppai
|4,69€
|-64%
|1,69€
|08-févr
|RunBean Galactic
|4,99€
|-65%
|1,74€
|30-janv
|Panmorphia: Awakened
|6,99€
|-75%
|1,74€
|09-févr
|Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape
|6,99€
|-75%
|1,74€
|09-févr
|Panmorphia
|6,99€
|-75%
|1,74€
|09-févr
|Breakpoint
|4,99€
|-63%
|1,84€
|14-févr
|Notes + Stickers
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Boreal Tenebrae
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Inukari – Chase of Deception
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Circa Infinity
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|nPool
|10,99€
|-82%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|nZen
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Deflector
|22,99€
|-91%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Barbearian
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-janv
|Spooky Bundle: From Shadows & Apocalipsis
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Betomis
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Color Pals
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Alive Paint
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Blue Rider
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Neko Bento
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|28-janv
|EvoMon
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-janv
|Coloring book series Aquarium
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|02-févr
|Premium Pool Arena
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-janv
|Cats and Seek : Osaka
|2,99€
|-33%
|1,99€
|26-janv
|This War of Mine: Complete Edition
|39,99€
|-95%
|1,99€
|10-févr
|Isle of Jura Fishing Trip
|13,99€
|-86%
|1,99€
|26-janv
|Rogue Bit
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|09-févr
|Truck Simulator City Delivery
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|24-janv
|Swords & Bones 2
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-janv
|The Blind Prophet
|24,99€
|-92%
|1,99€
|24-janv
|BIT.TRIP COLLECTION
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Mojito the Cat
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-janv
|EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match!
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|24-janv
|Swords & Bones
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|24-janv
|Puzzle Galaxy: Complete Bundle – 165 puzzles
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-janv
|Mars Survivor
|5,99€
|-67%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Lost Artifacts: Time Machine
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|30-janv
|Loot Box Simulator – Heroes of the Dark Age
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|02-févr
|Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|02-févr
|Poly Link – Battle Heroes
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|02-févr
|Poly Link – Origins
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|02-févr
|Loot Box Simulator – RPG Anime Girls
|2,99€
|-30%
|2,09€
|02-févr
|KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era
|4,39€
|-50%
|2,19€
|15-févr
|Dex & Akane
|21,99€
|-90%
|2,19€
|08-févr
|FRACTER
|5,99€
|-63%
|2,20€
|14-févr
|Super Blood Hockey
|14,99€
|-85%
|2,24€
|02-févr
|The Unexpected Quest
|14,99€
|-85%
|2,24€
|31-janv
|Escape 2088
|3,50€
|-35%
|2,27€
|06-févr
|Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|30-janv
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|30-janv
|Wind of Shuriken
|7,99€
|-70%
|2,39€
|30-janv
|OctaFight
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-janv
|Car Parking Multiplayer
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,49€
|30-janv
|Master Maker 3D Ultimate
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-janv
|Fluffy Milo
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-janv
|Glyphs of Gitzan
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-janv
|Hell Well
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-janv
|Electronics Puzzle Lab
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-janv
|Ratyrinth
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-janv
|The Traveler’s Path
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-janv
|Moonlighter
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,49€
|10-févr
|Warplanes Bundle
|14,99€
|-83%
|2,49€
|11-févr
|The Experiment: Escape Room
|3,99€
|-35%
|2,59€
|06-févr
|My Bakery Empire
|7,99€
|-67%
|2,66€
|08-févr
|Bard’s Gold
|8,99€
|-70%
|2,69€
|06-févr
|Best Mobile Games 5-in-1
|19,99€
|-86%
|2,79€
|08-févr
|Cape’s Escape Game 8th Room
|9,27€
|-69%
|2,87€
|05-févr
|Cape’s Escape Game 7th Room
|9,27€
|-69%
|2,87€
|05-févr
|Cape’s Escape Game 6th Room
|9,27€
|-69%
|2,87€
|05-févr
|Through the Darkest of Times
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|Moe Waifu H Genius
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|SokoPenguin
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|Alpha Particle
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|Doug’s Nightmare
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|DROS
|24,99€
|-88%
|2,99€
|27-janv
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
|29,99€
|-90%
|2,99€
|26-janv
|Rogue Lords
|29,99€
|-90%
|2,99€
|31-janv
|Cape’s Escape Game 9th Room
|9,80€
|-69%
|3,03€
|05-févr
|Hell Blasters
|12,49€
|-75%
|3,12€
|23-janv
|Mr. DRILLER DrillLand
|19,99€
|-84%
|3,19€
|02-févr
|Block Buster Billy
|7,99€
|-60%
|3,19€
|09-févr
|Escape First 3
|4,99€
|-35%
|3,24€
|06-févr
|Escape First 2
|4,99€
|-35%
|3,24€
|06-févr
|Escape First
|4,99€
|-35%
|3,24€
|06-févr
|Curious Cases
|4,99€
|-35%
|3,24€
|06-févr
|Deleveled
|8,99€
|-63%
|3,31€
|14-févr
|Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
|16,99€
|-80%
|3,39€
|31-janv
|Moorhuhn Remake
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-févr
|Sokorobot
|4,99€
|-30%
|3,49€
|21-janv
|Spellagis
|4,99€
|-30%
|3,49€
|30-janv
|10-Second Ghost
|8,99€
|-60%
|3,59€
|11-févr
|Bridges & Docks
|4,49€
|-20%
|3,59€
|23-janv
|Soulblight
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|05-févr
|3000th Duel
|12,49€
|-70%
|3,74€
|28-janv
|Cat Quest II
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|12-févr
|Ravva and the Phantom Library
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-janv
|Another Sight
|39,99€
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-janv
|Zorro The Chronicles
|39,99€
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-janv
|Triple Zombie Collection
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|08-févr
|Super Onion Boy+
|4,99€
|-20%
|3,99€
|30-janv
|Kirakira stars idol project Reika
|8,00€
|-50%
|4,00€
|15-févr
|Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa
|8,00€
|-50%
|4,00€
|15-févr
|Kirakira stars idol project Ai
|8,00€
|-50%
|4,00€
|15-févr
|Mutant Express
|10,99€
|-60%
|4,39€
|11-févr
|Children of Morta
|21,99€
|-80%
|4,39€
|10-févr
|Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
|29,99€
|-85%
|4,49€
|30-janv
|Sine Mora EX
|29,99€
|-85%
|4,49€
|30-janv
|Thunder Ray
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|30-janv
|Farmer’s Dynasty
|44,99€
|-90%
|4,49€
|31-janv
|Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition
|29,99€
|-85%
|4,49€
|26-janv
|Barn Finders
|18,99€
|-75%
|4,74€
|16-févr
|Lamentum
|15,99€
|-70%
|4,79€
|02-févr
|Valhalla Mountain
|7,99€
|-38%
|4,99€
|27-janv
|Pile Up! Box by Box
|14,99€
|-67%
|4,99€
|30-janv
|Little Big Workshop
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-janv
|Chasm: The Rift
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|05-févr
|FAMILY TRAINER
|49,99€
|-90%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|RAD
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|10-févr
|PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|10-févr
|Iconoclasts
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|30-janv
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|10-févr
|Hunting Simulator 2
|49,99€
|-90%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Clue
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-janv
|HammerHelm
|14,99€
|-67%
|4,99€
|26-janv
|Cat Clean Ocean
|7,49€
|-33%
|4,99€
|27-janv
|#Funtime
|14,99€
|-66%
|5,04€
|14-févr
|Freshly Frosted
|8,19€
|-37%
|5,14€
|14-févr
|Son of a Witch
|12,99€
|-60%
|5,19€
|09-févr
|Escape First Alchemist
|7,99€
|-35%
|5,19€
|06-févr
|Ginger – The Tooth Fairy
|6,99€
|-25%
|5,24€
|30-janv
|Dungeon Arsenal
|6,99€
|-25%
|5,24€
|30-janv
|Monster Panic
|10,90€
|-50%
|5,45€
|11-févr
|Burst Hero
|10,99€
|-50%
|5,49€
|11-févr
|AO Tennis 2
|54,99€
|-90%
|5,49€
|31-janv
|The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines
|14,99€
|-63%
|5,52€
|14-févr
|Path to Purge
|13,89€
|-60%
|5,55€
|11-févr
|Roundguard
|16,99€
|-67%
|5,57€
|14-févr
|Defense Master
|13,99€
|-60%
|5,59€
|11-févr
|Sunwards
|14,00€
|-60%
|5,60€
|05-févr
|Yeah！Fighting Girl
|14,00€
|-60%
|5,60€
|05-févr
|Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|16-févr
|My Lovely Daughter: ReBorn
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|02-févr
|CHARRUA SOCCER – Pro Edition
|11,99€
|-50%
|5,99€
|26-janv
|Speed Overflow
|11,99€
|-50%
|5,99€
|11-févr
|NAMCO MUSEUM
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|02-févr
|MotoGP 23
|39,99€
|-85%
|5,99€
|26-janv
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
|39,99€
|-85%
|5,99€
|26-janv
|Aidan In Danger
|7,99€
|-25%
|5,99€
|30-janv
|MasterChef: Learn to Cook!
|11,99€
|-50%
|5,99€
|08-févr
|Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|08-févr
|HunterX
|12,49€
|-50%
|6,24€
|28-janv
|Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator
|15,99€
|-60%
|6,39€
|09-févr
|South of the Circle
|12,99€
|-50%
|6,49€
|10-févr
|Space Otter Charlie
|13,99€
|-53%
|6,55€
|14-févr
|Titanium Hound
|14,99€
|-55%
|6,74€
|31-janv
|The Legend of Tianding
|19,99€
|-66%
|6,79€
|02-févr
|Shop Simulator: Pet Shop
|9,99€
|-30%
|6,99€
|03-févr
|Shop Simulator: Supermarket
|9,99€
|-30%
|6,99€
|03-févr
|DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition
|29,99€
|-75%
|7,49€
|10-févr
|Slime Girl Smoothies
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|30-janv
|Siralim 3
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|20-janv
|Terror of Hemasaurus
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|02-févr
|Idle Devils
|10,99€
|-30%
|7,69€
|11-févr
|PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC
|39,99€
|-80%
|7,99€
|02-févr
|Immortal Redneck
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|23-janv
|Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition
|39,99€
|-80%
|7,99€
|31-janv
|My Little Universe + God of Light Remastered Bundle
|16,99€
|-50%
|8,49€
|05-févr
|Silver Axe – The Honest Elf
|17,49€
|-50%
|8,74€
|11-févr
|Cyber Hunters
|19,99€
|-55%
|8,99€
|31-janv
|HunterX: code name T
|15,39€
|-40%
|9,23€
|28-janv
|Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence
|18,99€
|-50%
|9,49€
|24-janv
|Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission
|59,99€
|-84%
|9,59€
|02-févr
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|02-févr
|PAC-MAN MUSEUM+
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|02-févr
|Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
|49,99€
|-80%
|9,99€
|02-févr
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|02-févr
|WRC Generations
|49,99€
|-80%
|9,99€
|31-janv
|Siralim Ultimate
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|20-janv
|Crystal Breaker
|14,79€
|-20%
|11,83€
|03-févr
|Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
|39,99€
|-70%
|11,99€
|31-janv
|KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
|49,99€
|-75%
|12,49€
|10-févr
|Sail Forth
|19,49€
|-35%
|12,63€
|14-févr
|Mystery Escape Room Bundle
|18,99€
|-30%
|13,29€
|21-janv
|Cat Quest III
|19,99€
|-30%
|13,99€
|10-févr
|Digimon Survive
|49,99€
|-70%
|14,99€
|02-févr
|Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator
|39,99€
|-60%
|15,99€
|31-janv
|Mortal Kombat 1
|39,99€
|-60%
|15,99€
|02-févr
|Risky Business Bundle: Weedcraft Inc + Moonshine Inc
|33,99€
|-50%
|16,99€
|05-févr
|The Magic and Murder Bundle
|26,49€
|-30%
|18,54€
|02-févr
|BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia
|49,99€
|-60%
|19,99€
|29-janv
|TT Collection
|99,99€
|-80%
|19,99€
|31-janv
|Cat Rescue Story
|39,99€
|-50%
|19,99€
|31-janv
|Miraculous: Paris Under Siege
|49,99€
|-50%
|24,99€
|29-janv
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|59,99€
|-50%
|29,99€
|27-janv
|GUNDAM BREAKER 4
|59,99€
|-30%
|41,99€
|02-févr
