Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 20 au 26 janvier) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).
01./01. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD <ACT> (Nintendo) {2025.01.16} (¥5.980) – 35.256 / 142.349 (-67%)
02./04. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree <ETC> (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) – 18.444 / 1.139.854 (-20%)
03./02. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins # <ACT> (Koei Tecmo) {2025.01.17} (¥8.800) – 17.391 / 81.196 (-73%)
04./00. [NSW] Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist # <RPG> (Binary Haze Interactive) {2025.01.23} (¥3.980) – 9.586 / NEW
05./08. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.606 / 8.058.448 (-5%)
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 5.859 / 6.221.842 (-30%)
07./03. [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.01.16} (¥5.900) – 5.532 / 31.233 (-78%)
08./00. [PS5] Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist # <RPG> (Binary Haze Interactive) {2025.01.23} (¥3.980) – 5.290 / NEW
09./07. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.11.14} (¥6.980) – 4.605 / 984.585 (-38%)
10./09. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 4.553 / 3.796.855 (-27%)
Hardware
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 45.327 | 47.560 | 46.435 | 260.447 | 241.282 | 35.156.206 |
| PS5 # | 12.341 | 10.738 | 49.945 | 81.587 | 185.480 | 6.500.593 |
| XBS # | 1.087 | 785 | 3.905 | 3.861 | 7.654 | 661.562 |
| PS4 # | 31 | 29 | 655 | 126 | 2.574 | 9.504.913 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 58.786 | 59.112 | 100.955 | 346.021 | 437.047 | 51.823.274 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|PS5 Pro| 4.608 | 3.467 | | 16.630 | | 144.510 |
| PS5 | 6.372 | 5.908 | 41.188 | 55.312 | 149.396 | 5.446.090 |
| PS5DE | 1.361 | 1.363 | 8.757 | 9.645 | 36.084 | 909.993 |
|XBS XDE| 145 | 212 | | 1.522 | | 17.485 |
| XBS X | 353 | 250 | 2.158 | 742 | 4.497 | 314.888 |
| XBS S | 589 | 323 | 1.747 | 1.597 | 3.157 | 329.189 |
|NSWOLED| 31.816 | 30.518 | 33.288 | 163.217 | 167.295 | 8.682.778 |
| NSW L | 8.772 | 12.203 | 8.991 | 67.915 | 47.687 | 6.426.960 |
| NSW | 4.739 | 4.839 | 4.156 | 29.315 | 26.300 | 20.046.468 |
| PS4 | 31 | 29 | 655 | 126 | 2.574 | 7.929.190 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
Laisser un commentaire