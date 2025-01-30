Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 20 au 26 janvier) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

01./01. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD <ACT> (Nintendo) {2025.01.16} (¥5.980) – 35.256 / 142.349 (-67%)

02./04. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree <ETC> (Nintendo) {2024.10.17} (¥6.480) – 18.444 / 1.139.854 (-20%)

03./02. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins # <ACT> (Koei Tecmo) {2025.01.17} (¥8.800) – 17.391 / 81.196 (-73%)

04./00. [NSW] Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist # <RPG> (Binary Haze Interactive) {2025.01.23} (¥3.980) – 9.586 / NEW

05./08. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.606 / 8.058.448 (-5%)

06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 5.859 / 6.221.842 (-30%)

07./03. [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2025.01.16} (¥5.900) – 5.532 / 31.233 (-78%)

08./00. [PS5] Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist # <RPG> (Binary Haze Interactive) {2025.01.23} (¥3.980) – 5.290 / NEW

09./07. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.11.14} (¥6.980) – 4.605 / 984.585 (-38%)

10./09. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 4.553 / 3.796.855 (-27%)

Hardware