Une nouvelle vague de promotions est désormais active sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch en Amérique du Nord, avec plusieurs centaines de jeux affichant des réductions significatives. Parmi les temps forts de cette salve, certains titres atteignent leurs prix les plus bas jamais observés sur la plateforme, notamment 20XX à 2,69 dollars (contre 17,99), 30XX à 8,99 dollars (contre 19,99), Coromon à 4,99 dollars (contre 19,99), Pepper Grinder à 4,99 dollars (contre 14,99), Tchia à 7,49 dollars (contre 29,99) et Ultros à 7,49 dollars (contre 24,99).

Les amateurs de RPG sont particulièrement gâtés. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night tombe à 9,99 dollars au lieu de 39,99. La Persona Collection passe à 26,99 dollars contre 89,99 habituellement, tandis que Persona 3 Portable, Persona 5 Strikers et Persona 5 Tactica sont respectivement à 9,99, 17,99 et 17,99 dollars. Unicorn Overlord est disponible à 20,99 dollars (contre 59,99), Eiyuden Chronicle à 14,99 dollars (contre 49,99), Divinity: Original Sin 2 à 24,99 dollars (contre 49,99), Disco Elysium à 11,99 dollars (contre 39,99), Farmagia à 9,99 dollars (contre 49,99), Atelier Marie Remake à 24,99 dollars (contre 49,99) et Raidou Remastered à 32,49 dollars (contre 49,99). Les trois épisodes Etrian Odyssey HD sont entre 11,99 et 15,99 dollars. Fairy Tail descend à 19,79 dollars et Fairy Tail 2 à 35,99 dollars.

Les fans de Capcom trouveront leur bonheur avec la Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection à 19,99 dollars (contre 59,99), la Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection à 9,99 dollars, Mega Man 11 à 9,99 dollars, la Capcom Fighting Collection à 14,99 dollars, la Capcom Fighting Collection 2 à 25,99 dollars et la Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics à 24,99 dollars. Les titres Resident Evil sont également en promotion : Resident Evil à 9,99 dollars, Resident Evil Revelations et Revelations 2 à 7,99 dollars chacun. La saga Ace Attorney bénéficie aussi de belles réductions avec Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy à 9,99 dollars, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy à 24,99 dollars, l’Ace Attorney Investigations Collection à 23,99 dollars et The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles à 15,99 dollars.

Les jeux d’action et de plateforme sont nombreux dans cette sélection. Celeste atteint 4,99 dollars (contre 19,99), Sifu 9,99 dollars (contre 39,99), Ghostrunner 7,49 dollars (contre 29,99), Penny’s Big Breakaway 11,99 dollars (contre 29,99), Another Crab’s Treasure 14,99 dollars (contre 29,99), Dragon’s Dogma 4,99 dollars (contre 29,99), Okami HD 9,99 dollars (contre 19,99) et Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 à 35,99 dollars (contre 59,99). La série SteamWorld est particulièrement accessible avec SteamWorld Dig et SteamWorld Dig 2 à 1,99 dollar chacun, SteamWorld Heist à 1,99 dollar et SteamWorld Quest à 2,49 dollars. Les deux No More Heroes sont à 9,99 dollars chacun, tandis que Volgarr the Viking 2 passe à 7,99 dollars.

Les jeux de combat ne sont pas en reste : Guilty Gear Strive descend à 29,99 dollars (contre 59,99), BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle à 3,99 dollars, la Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection à 9,99 dollars et The King of Fighters 13 Global Match à 9,99 dollars. La série Double Dragon est également soldée avec le Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle à 9,19 dollars et Double Dragon Gaiden à 7,49 dollars.

La collection SEGA Ages est disponible en intégralité à 2,39 dollars par titre au lieu de 7,99 dollars, couvrant Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Columns 2, Fantasy Zone, G-Loc Air Battle, Gain Ground, Herzog Zwei, Ichidant-R, Out Run, Phantasy Star, Puyo Puyo, Puyo Puyo 2, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Space Harrier, Thunder Force AC, Virtua Racing et Wonder Boy: Monster Land. Les jeux Sonic sont également en promotion avec Sonic Mania à 7,99 dollars, Sonic Origins à 8,99 dollars, Sonic Forces à 9,99 dollars et Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Digital Deluxe Edition à l’impressionnant prix de 7,99 dollars contre 79,99 habituellement.

Parmi les autres titres notables figurent Darkest Dungeon à 3,74 dollars (contre 24,99), Darkest Dungeon 2 à 12,39 dollars (contre 39,99), 1000xResist à 11,99 dollars (contre 19,99), Dredge à 9,99 dollars (contre 24,99), Lost in Random: The Eternal Die à 13,74 dollars, Guacamelee 2 à 4,99 dollars, Monster Hunter Rise à 7,99 dollars (contre 39,99), Monster Hunter Stories à 9,99 dollars, Monster Hunter Stories 2 à 14,99 dollars, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate à 9,99 dollars, Tokyo Xanadu eX+ à 24,99 dollars (contre 49,99), Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana à 19,49 dollars, Wavetale à 2,99 dollars (contre 29,99), Witch on the Holy Night à 23,99 dollars (contre 39,99), Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord à 13,99 dollars et Guilty Gear Strive à 29,99 dollars. Les séries Turok et Fatal Frame sont également soldées, tout comme Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons à 2,99 dollars, Gato Roboto à 1,99 dollar, Kill la Kill: IF à 1,99 dollar et Cursed to Golf à 1,99 dollar.

Jeu Prix actuel (€) Ancien prix (€) Réduction 9 Years of Shadows 7.99 19.99 –60% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim 14.99 59.99 –75% 20XX 2.69 17.99 –85% 30XX 8.99 19.99 –55% 1000xResist 11.99 19.99 –40% A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection 4.99 9.99 –50% Ace Attorney Investigations Collection 23.99 39.99 –40% Airborne Kingdom 6.19 24.99 –75% Among Us 3.00 5.00 –40% Another Crab’s Treasure 14.99 29.99 –50% Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy 24.99 49.99 –50% Astlibra Revision 17.49 24.99 –30% Atari 50 17.99 39.99 –55% Atelier Marie Remake 24.99 49.99 –50% Atelier Resleriana 38.99 59.99 –35% A Tiny Sticker Tale 4.99 9.99 –50% Ball x Pit 11.99 14.99 –20% Beacon Pines 5.99 19.99 –70% Biped 1.99 14.99 –85% Biped 2 11.99 19.99 –40% Black Legend 7.99 19.99 –60% BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle 3.99 19.99 –80% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night 9.99 39.99 –75% Blossom Tales 3.74 14.99 –75% Blossom Tales 2 6.74 14.99 –55% BPM: Bullets Per Minute 7.49 24.99 –70% Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons 2.99 14.99 –80% Bubsy: The Purrfect Collection 13.99 19.99 –30% Capcom Fighting Collection 14.99 29.99 –50% Capcom Fighting Collection 2 25.99 39.99 –35% Cat Cafe Manager 5.99 19.99 –70% Catherine: Full Body 9.99 49.99 –80% Cat Quest 3 9.99 19.99 –50% Celeste 4.99 19.99 –75% Coromon 4.99 19.99 –75% Corpse Party: Blood Drive 7.99 19.99 –60% Crysis Remastered Trilogy 19.99 49.99 –60% Cursed to Golf 1.99 19.99 –90% Dark Deity 4.99 24.99 –80% Dark Deity 2 16.24 24.99 –35% Darkest Dungeon 3.74 24.99 –85% Darkest Dungeon 2 12.39 39.99 –70% Demon Slayer 2 35.99 59.99 –40% Demon Turf 9.99 24.99 –60% Disco Elysium 11.99 39.99 –70% Dispatch 23.99 29.99 –20% Divinity Original Sin 2 24.99 49.99 –50% Double Dragon & Kunio-kun 9.19 39.99 –75% Double Dragon Gaiden 7.49 24.99 –70% Dragon’s Dogma 4.99 29.99 –85% Dredge 9.99 24.99 –60% Eastward 12.49 24.99 –50% Eiyuden Chronicle 14.99 49.99 –70% Etrian Odyssey 2 HD 15.99 39.99 –60% Etrian Odyssey 3 HD 15.99 39.99 –60% Etrian Odyssey HD 11.99 39.99 –70% Fairy Tail 19.79 59.99 –67% Fairy Tail 2 35.99 59.99 –40% Farmagia 9.99 49.99 –80% Fashion Police Squad 8.99 19.99 –55% Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water 27.99 39.99 –30% Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse 29.99 49.99 –40% Fate/Extella Link 14.99 49.99 –70% Fitness Boxing feat. Miku 34.99 49.99 –30% Forestrike 6.99 9.99 –30% Freedom Planet 4.49 14.99 –70% Gal Guardians 20.09 29.99 –33% Gang Beasts 11.99 39.99 –70% Gato Roboto 1.99 7.99 –75% Ghostbusters Remastered 7.49 29.99 –75% Ghostpia Season One 3.99 19.99 –80% Ghostrunner 7.49 29.99 –75% GigaBash 8.74 24.99 –65% Golden Tee Arcade Classics 19.49 29.99 –35% Gotta Protectors 7.49 14.99 –50% Guacamelee 2 4.99 19.99 –75% Guilty Gear Strive 29.99 59.99 –50% Hatsune Miku Mega Mix 19.69 39.39 –50% Heroland 4.49 14.99 –70% High On Life 27.99 39.99 –30% Hot Lap Racing 6.99 34.99 –80% Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 7.49 49.99 –85% I Have No Mouth 5.49 9.99 –45% Just Shapes & Beats 11.99 19.99 –40% Kao the Kangaroo 3.74 29.99 –87% Killing Time Resurrected 12.49 24.99 –50% Kill la Kill IF 1.99 19.99 –90% Koa and the Five Pirates 7.99 19.99 –60% Korg Gadget 24.00 48.00 –50% LEGO Horizon Adventures 19.99 39.99 –50% LEGO Party 29.99 39.99 –25% Let’s Build a Zoo 6.99 19.99 –65% Let’s School 7.99 19.99 –60% Lil Gator Game 9.99 19.99 –50% Llamasoft: Jeff Minter Story 10.49 29.99 –65% Lost in Random 13.74 24.99 –45% Mail Time 6.99 19.99 –65% Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection 24.99 49.99 –50% Mega Man 11 9.99 29.99 –67% Mega Man Battle Network Collection 19.99 59.99 –67% Mega Man Legacy Collection 7.99 14.99 –47% Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 7.99 19.99 –60% Mega Man X Legacy Collection 7.99 19.99 –60% Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 7.99 19.99 –60% Mega Man Zero/ZX Collection 9.99 29.99 –67% Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 19.24 34.99 –45% Mika and the Witch’s Mountain 9.99 19.99 –50% Monster Boy 9.99 39.99 –75% Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate 9.99 39.99 –75% Monster Hunter Rise 7.99 39.99 –80% Monster Hunter Stories 9.99 29.99 –67% Monster Hunter Stories 2 14.99 39.99 –62% My Friend Peppa Pig 11.99 39.99 –70% My Time at Sandrock 15.99 39.99 –60% Needy Streamer Overload 6.79 19.99 –66% NeoGeo Pocket Color Vol.1 19.99 39.99 –50% Nobody Saves the World 7.49 24.99 –70% No More Heroes 9.99 19.99 –50% No More Heroes 2 9.99 19.99 –50% Oceanhorn 3.74 14.99 –75% Oceanhorn 2 10.49 29.99 –65% Okami HD 9.99 19.99 –50% One Lonely Outpost 6.99 19.99 –65% Onimusha 2 19.49 29.99 –35% Outlaws Remaster 22.49 29.99 –25% Overcooked 2 6.24 24.99 –75% Pac-Man Museum+ 9.99 19.99 –50% Pac-Man World Re-Pac 5.99 29.99 –80% Paradise Killer 4.99 19.99 –75% Peglin 9.99 19.99 –50% Penny’s Big Breakaway 11.99 29.99 –60% Pepper Grinder 4.99 14.99 –67% Peppy Pig World Adventures 11.99 39.99 –70% Persona 3 Portable 9.99 19.99 –50% Persona 5 Strikers 17.99 59.99 –70% Persona 5 Tactica 17.99 59.99 –70% Persona Collection 26.99 89.99 –70% Phoenix Wright Trilogy 9.99 29.99 –67% Pocket Bravery 12.99 19.99 –35% Potion Permit 6.99 19.99 –65% Power Rangers Battle for the Grid 3.99 19.99 –80% PowerSlave Exhumed 4.99 19.99 –75% Raidou Remastered 32.49 49.99 –35% Railgrade 8.99 29.99 –70% Resident Evil 9.99 19.99 –50% Resident Evil Revelations 7.99 19.99 –60% Resident Evil Revelations 2 7.99 19.99 –60% Rise of the Triad 5.99 19.99 –70% Rugrats Adventures 9.99 19.99 –50% Samba de Amigo Party Central 7.99 39.99 –80% Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection 9.99 39.99 –75% Senran Kagura Reflexions 2.99 9.99 –70% Serious Sam Collection 3.99 29.99 –87% Shadow Man Remastered 4.99 19.99 –75% Shin Megami Tensei III HD 20.99 29.99 –30% Shinobi: Art of Vengeance 14.99 29.99 –50% Sifu 9.99 39.99 –75% Silent Hope 8.99 29.99 –70% Slime Rancher 6.24 24.99 –75% Sonic Forces 9.99 19.99 –50% Sonic Mania 7.99 19.99 –60% Sonic Origins 8.99 29.99 –70% Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Deluxe 7.99 79.99 –90% Spirit Hunter: Death Mark 19.99 49.99 –60% Spirit Hunter: NG 19.99 49.99 –60% SteamWorld Build 7.49 29.99 –75% SteamWorld Dig 1.99 9.99 –80% SteamWorld Dig 2 1.99 19.99 –90% SteamWorld Heist 1.99 19.99 –90% SteamWorld Quest 2.49 24.99 –90% Sticky Business 3.99 9.99 –60% Superhot 7.49 24.99 –70% Superliminal 7.99 19.99 –60% Super Meat Boy 8.99 14.99 –40% Super Meat Boy Forever 1.99 4.99 –60% Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD 5.99 29.99 –80% System Shock 29.99 39.99 –25% Tchia 7.49 29.99 –75% Team Sonic Racing + SMB Banana Blitz 14.99 49.99 –70% TMNT Mutants Unleashed 13.99 39.99 –65% TMNT Arcade Wrath of the Mutants 7.49 29.99 –75% Tempest 4000 3.99 19.99 –80% Tetris Forever 19.24 34.99 –45% The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles 15.99 39.99 –60% The House of the Dead Remake 2.49 24.99 –90% The King of Fighters XIII Global Match 9.99 19.99 –50% The Making of Karateka 6.99 19.99 –65% The Missing 5.99 29.99 –80% The Thing Remastered 17.99 29.99 –40% They Bleed Pixels 2.09 14.99 –86% Tokyo Xanadu eX+ 24.99 49.99 –50% Touhou Luna Nights 10.79 17.99 –40% Trinity Trigger 8.99 29.99 –70% Trover Saves the Universe 5.99 29.99 –80% Tunche 2.39 19.99 –88% Turok 3.99 19.99 –80% Turok 2 4.99 19.99