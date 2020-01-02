Nintendo dévoile le top 20 des jeux les plus joués en 2019 en Europe sur Nintendo Switch

Nintendo clôture l’année 2019 avec un autre classement de données. Cette fois-ci, nous vous présentons le top 20 des jeux Switch les plus joués de l’année en Europe.
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee
- Super Mario Odyssey
- FIFA 19
- Splatoon 2
- Pokemon Sword
- Pokemon Shield
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- FIFA 18
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Produits disponibles sur Amazon.fr
-
Prix: EUR 44,99Ancien prix: EUR 69,99
-
Prix: EUR 44,49Ancien prix: EUR 64,99
-
Prix: EUR 44,39Ancien prix: EUR 64,99
-
Prix: Consulter sur Amazon.fr
-
Prix: EUR 59,99
-
Prix: EUR 44,99
-
Prix: EUR 44,49Ancien prix: EUR 64,99
-
Prix: EUR 44,99Ancien prix: EUR 59,99
-
Prix: EUR 23,99
Man Uto
pas de surprise dans la liste, ce sont (quasi) tous de très bon jeux.
Fortnite 1er, c’était assez prévisible