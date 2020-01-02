Nintendo dévoile le top 20 des jeux les plus joués en 2019 en Europe sur Nintendo Switch

Nintendo clôture l’année 2019 avec un autre classement de données. Cette fois-ci, nous vous présentons le top 20 des jeux Switch les plus joués de l’année en Europe.

  1. Fortnite
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  4. Minecraft
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
  7. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee
  8. Super Mario Odyssey
  9. FIFA 19
  10. Splatoon 2
  11. Pokemon Sword
  12. Pokemon Shield
  13. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  14. Super Mario Party
  15. Super Mario Maker 2
  16. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  17. FIFA 18
  18. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  19. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  20. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

  Man Uto

    pas de surprise dans la liste, ce sont (quasi) tous de très bon jeux.
    Fortnite 1er, c'était assez prévisible

    Répondre

