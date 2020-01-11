Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Cuphead
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Stardew Valley
- Minecraft
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Pokemon Sword
- Rocket League
- Untitled Goose Game
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Just Dance 2020
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Overcooked 2
- Mana Spark
- Pokemon Shield
- Super Mario Party
- Pan-Pan
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Super Mario Party
- Hello Neighbor
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Unravel Two
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Uno
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
Download-Only Games
- Cuphead
- Stardew Valley
- Untitled Goose Game
- Mana Spark
- Human: Fall Flat
- Pan-Pan
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Uno
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- REKT
- Hollow Knight
- 911 Operator
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY
- Koloro
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Wreckin’ Ball Adventure
- Final Fantasy VII
- Skee Ball
- Graveyard Keeper
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Street Basketball
- Baba Is You
- Terraria
- A Robot Named Fight!
- Puzzle Book
- Guts and Glory
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast