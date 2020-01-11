Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Cuphead
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Minecraft
  5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  6. Pokemon Sword
  7. Rocket League
  8. Untitled Goose Game
  9. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  10. Just Dance 2020
  11. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  13. Overcooked 2
  14. Mana Spark
  15. Pokemon Shield
  16. Super Mario Party
  17. Pan-Pan
  18. Castle Crashers Remastered
  19. Super Mario Party
  20. Hello Neighbor
  21. Super Mario Odyssey
  22. Unravel Two
  23. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
  24. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  25. Uno
  26. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  27. Overcooked: Special Edition
  28. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  29. The Jackbox Party Pack 6
  30. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Download-Only Games

  1. Cuphead
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Untitled Goose Game
  4. Mana Spark
  5. Human: Fall Flat
  6. Pan-Pan
  7. Castle Crashers Remastered
  8. Uno
  9. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  10. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  11. The Jackbox Party Pack 6
  12. REKT
  13. Hollow Knight
  14. 911 Operator
  15. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
  16. Koloro
  17. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  18. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  19. Wreckin’ Ball Adventure
  20. Final Fantasy VII
  21. Skee Ball
  22. Graveyard Keeper
  23. The Jackbox Party Pack 2
  24. Street Basketball
  25. Baba Is You
  26. Terraria
  27. A Robot Named Fight!
  28. Puzzle Book
  29. Guts and Glory
  30. Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
