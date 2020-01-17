Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 9 au 15 janvier 2020).

Un top classique est attendu, même si rythmé par les promotions de noel, on s’arrêtera donc sur la sortie de Puzzle & Dragons Gold qui débute bien, mais qui est bine loin de son succès d’antan sur mobile et, par la suite, 3DS. A peine annoncé, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX est déjà dans les hauteur du classement rien qu’en précommande. Comme quoi cette annonce a fait des heureux.

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./02. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (était en promotion à – 30%)

02./04. – Goonya Fighter (Mutan) [27.6.2019] (était en promotion à – 96%)

03./03. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] (était en promotion à – 30%)

04./01. – Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

05./07. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

06./09. – Pokémon Sword (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019]

07./05. – Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) [27.12.2019]

08./06. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (Ponos) [20.12.2018]

09./New. – Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (The Pokémon Company) [06.3.2020]

10./10. – New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) [11.1.2019] (était en promotion à – 30%)

11./New. – Puzzle & Dragons Gold (GungHo Online Entertainment) [15.1.2020]

12./08. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

13./00. – Death Mark (Experience) [28.6.2018] (était en promotion)

14./18. – Pokémon Shield (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019]

15./00. – Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Nintendo) [17.1.2020]

16./00. – Fitness Boxing (imagineer) [20.12.2018]

17./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]

18./00. – Mom Hid My Game! (hap) [21.12.2017] (actuellement en promotion à – 40%)

19./16. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

20./00. – Celeste (Matt Makes Games) [10.5.2018] (était en promotion)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./18. – Mom Hid My Game! (hap) [21.12.2017] (actuellement en promotion à – 40%)

02./01. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]

03./00. – Ice Station Z (Wobbly Tooth) [05.4.2017] (actuellement en promotion à 350 Yen, au lieu de 500 Yen)

04./07. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

05./00. – Battleminerz (Wobbly Tooth) [17.1.2018] (actuellement en promotion à 350 Yen, au lieu de 500 Yen)

06./05. – Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS (Microsoft Japan) [14.9.2017]

07./02. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]

08./00. – Bike Rider DX (Spicysoft) [26.12.2012]

09./10. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]

10./New. – DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) [23.12.2019]