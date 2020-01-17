Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 9 au 15 janvier 2020).
Un top classique est attendu, même si rythmé par les promotions de noel, on s’arrêtera donc sur la sortie de Puzzle & Dragons Gold qui débute bien, mais qui est bine loin de son succès d’antan sur mobile et, par la suite, 3DS. A peine annoncé, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX est déjà dans les hauteur du classement rien qu’en précommande. Comme quoi cette annonce a fait des heureux.
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch
01./02. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (était en promotion à – 30%)
02./04. – Goonya Fighter (Mutan) [27.6.2019] (était en promotion à – 96%)
03./03. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] (était en promotion à – 30%)
04./01. – Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]
05./07. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
06./09. – Pokémon Sword (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019]
07./05. – Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) [27.12.2019]
08./06. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (Ponos) [20.12.2018]
09./New. – Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (The Pokémon Company) [06.3.2020]
10./10. – New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) [11.1.2019] (était en promotion à – 30%)
11./New. – Puzzle & Dragons Gold (GungHo Online Entertainment) [15.1.2020]
12./08. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
13./00. – Death Mark (Experience) [28.6.2018] (était en promotion)
14./18. – Pokémon Shield (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2019]
15./00. – Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Nintendo) [17.1.2020]
16./00. – Fitness Boxing (imagineer) [20.12.2018]
17./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017]
18./00. – Mom Hid My Game! (hap) [21.12.2017] (actuellement en promotion à – 40%)
19./16. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]
20./00. – Celeste (Matt Makes Games) [10.5.2018] (était en promotion)
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS
01./18. – Mom Hid My Game! (hap) [21.12.2017] (actuellement en promotion à – 40%)
02./01. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]
03./00. – Ice Station Z (Wobbly Tooth) [05.4.2017] (actuellement en promotion à 350 Yen, au lieu de 500 Yen)
04./07. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
05./00. – Battleminerz (Wobbly Tooth) [17.1.2018] (actuellement en promotion à 350 Yen, au lieu de 500 Yen)
06./05. – Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS (Microsoft Japan) [14.9.2017]
07./02. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]
08./00. – Bike Rider DX (Spicysoft) [26.12.2012]
09./10. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]
10./New. – DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) [23.12.2019]
Man Uto
Les promos ont bien marchées