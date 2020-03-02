Top des ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque début de semaine, tournons-nous vers les meilleures ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Top Nintendo Switch:
- Unravel Two
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Doom 3
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Doom
- Fifa 20
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Minecraft
- Doom 2
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Rayman Legends: Définitive Édition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Two Point Hospital
- Rocket League
- Lego City Undercover
- Uno
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Moto Rush GT
- The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt
- Civilization VI
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Worms W.M.D
- Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch
- Goblin Sword
- Cat Quest
- Fe
- Mortal Kombat 11
Uniquement en téléchargement:
- Doom 3
- Doom
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Doom 2
- Uno
- Moto Rush GT
- Worms W.M.D
- Goblin Sword
- Fe
- Toby: The Secret Mine
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
- Cuphead
- Stardew Valley
- The Room
- Sonic 2
- Hungry Shark World
- Devil May Cry 3
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Burger Chef Tycoon
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 : La malédiction du serpent
- Trine 2
- Torchlight II
- Forgotton Anne
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- Goonya Fighter
- Heave Ho
- Graveyard Keeper
- 911 Operator
- Trine
Man Uto
comme toujours, les promos marchent fort