Top des ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma 1 Comment Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque début de semaine, tournons-nous vers les meilleures ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Top Nintendo Switch:

  1. Unravel Two
  2. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  3. Doom 3
  4. Super Mario Odyssey
  5. Doom
  6. Fifa 20
  7. Ori and the Blind Forest
  8. Super Mario Maker 2
  9. Minecraft
  10. Doom 2
  11. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  12. Rayman Legends: Définitive Édition
  13. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  14. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  15. Two Point Hospital
  16. Rocket League
  17. Lego City Undercover
  18. Uno
  19. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  20. Moto Rush GT
  21. The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt
  22. Civilization VI
  23. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  24. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  25. Worms W.M.D
  26. Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch
  27. Goblin Sword
  28. Cat Quest
  29. Fe
  30. Mortal Kombat 11

Uniquement en téléchargement:

  1. Doom 3
  2. Doom
  3. Ori and the Blind Forest
  4. Doom 2
  5. Uno
  6. Moto Rush GT
  7. Worms W.M.D
  8. Goblin Sword
  9. Fe
  10. Toby: The Secret Mine
  11. Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
  12. Cuphead
  13. Stardew Valley
  14. The Room
  15. Sonic 2
  16. Hungry Shark World
  17. Devil May Cry 3
  18. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  19. Trivial Pursuit Live!
  20. Burger Chef Tycoon
  21. Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 : La malédiction du serpent
  22. Trine 2
  23. Torchlight II
  24. Forgotton Anne
  25. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
  26. Goonya Fighter
  27. Heave Ho
  28. Graveyard Keeper
  29. 911 Operator
  30. Trine

1 Comment

  1. Man Uto

    comme toujours, les promos marchent fort

    Répondre

