Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Zombie Army Trilogy
Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche
Chapeau
Curious Expedition
Drift Zone Arcade
Horror Bundle Vol. 1
HyperParasite
In Other Waters
Junk Jack
Lost Artifacts
MazM: Jekyll and Hyde
Nirvana Pilot Yume
Operencia: The Stolen Sun
Pocket Harvest
Random Heroes: Gold Edition
Rascal Fight
Snakeybus
Stones of the Revenant
The Complex
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
WordHerd
Wurroom
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
?
Démo de la semaine :
- Dandy Dungeon
- Fury Unleashed
- Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition
Les DLC de la semaine :
- SAMURAI SHODOWN
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
Les promotions de la semaine (Nintendo n’a pas fourni la liste des 300 jeux hors):
|Darkest Dungeon
(Red Hook Studios)
|Game – Digital Only
|40% off
|30/03/2020, 15:00 CEST
|06/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Thimbleweed Park
(Terrible Toybox)
|Game – Digital Only
|60% off
|30/03/2020, 15:00 CEST
|05/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
(Modus Games)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|60% off
|31/03/2020, 15:00 CEST
|14/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
(Modus Games)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|50% off
|31/03/2020, 15:00 CEST
|14/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Mutant Mudds Collection
(Atooi)
|Game – Digital Only
|90% off
|01/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|21/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
(Yacht Club Games)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|01/04/2020, 16:00 CEST
|15/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Iconoclasts
(Bifrost Ent.)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Full Metal Furies
(Cellar Door Games)
|Game – Digital Only
|66% off
|02/04/2020, 00:00 CEST
|15/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Torchlight II
(Perfect World)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
|Axiom Verge
(Thomas Happ Games)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST
|16/04/2020, 23:59 local time