Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Zombie Army Trilogy
    Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche
    Chapeau
    Curious Expedition
    Drift Zone Arcade
    Horror Bundle Vol. 1
    HyperParasite
    In Other Waters
    Junk Jack
    Lost Artifacts
    MazM: Jekyll and Hyde
    Nirvana Pilot Yume
    Operencia: The Stolen Sun
    Pocket Harvest
    Random Heroes: Gold Edition
    Rascal Fight
    Snakeybus
    Stones of the Revenant
    The Complex
    Totally Reliable Delivery Service
    WordHerd
    Wurroom
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    ?

Démo de la semaine :

  • Dandy Dungeon
  • Fury Unleashed
  • Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • SAMURAI SHODOWN
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine (Nintendo n’a pas fourni la liste des 300 jeux hors):

Darkest Dungeon
(Red Hook Studios)		 Game – Digital Only 40% off 30/03/2020, 15:00 CEST 06/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Thimbleweed Park
(Terrible Toybox)		 Game – Digital Only 60% off 30/03/2020, 15:00 CEST 05/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Trine: Ultimate Collection
(Modus Games)		 Game – Dual Distribution 60% off 31/03/2020, 15:00 CEST 14/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
(Modus Games)		 Game – Dual Distribution 50% off 31/03/2020, 15:00 CEST 14/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Mutant Mudds Collection
(Atooi)		 Game – Digital Only 90% off 01/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 21/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
(Yacht Club Games)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 01/04/2020, 16:00 CEST 15/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Iconoclasts
(Bifrost Ent.)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Full Metal Furies
(Cellar Door Games)		 Game – Digital Only 66% off 02/04/2020, 00:00 CEST 15/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Torchlight II
(Perfect World)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 19/04/2020, 23:59 local time
Axiom Verge
(Thomas Happ Games)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 02/04/2020, 15:00 CEST 16/04/2020, 23:59 local time
