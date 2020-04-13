Top des ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma 1 Comment Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque début de semaine, tournons-nous vers les meilleures ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Just Dance 2020
  3. Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Monopoly
  7. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  8. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  9. Rayman Legends : Definitive Edition
  10. Thief Simulator
  11. Minecraft
  12. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  13. Uno
  14. Just Dance 2019
  15. Super Mario Party
  16. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  17. Trivial Pursuit Live!
  18. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  19. Bastion
  20. Good Job!
  21. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
  22. Pocket Mini Golf
  23. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  24. Pokémon Epee
  25. Agent A
  26. Fifa 20
  27. Worms W.M.D
  28. Gris
  29. Degrees of Separation
  30. Sonic Mania

Top eShop Only

  1. Thief Simulator
  2. Uno
  3. Trivial Pursuit Live!
  4. Bastion
  5. Good Job!
  6. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
  7. Pocket Mini Golf
  8. Agent A
  9. Worms W.M.D
  10. Gris
  11. Degrees of Separation
  12. Broforce
  13. Violett
  14. The Room
  15. Transistor
  16. Conduct Together
  17. Ori and the Blind Forest
  18. Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
  19. Hellblade
  20. The Escapist
  21. Divinity : Original Sin II – Definitive Edition
  22. CMS
  23. Goetia
  24. Final Fantasy VII
  25. My Brother Rabbit
  26. Heave Ho
  27. Food Truck Tycoon
  28. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM
  29. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  30. PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 PLUS
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

1 Comment

  1. Man Uto

    la nouveauté, les grosses promos
    L’eshop tourne bien. Cela donnera des idées a plus de gens de sauter le pas 🙂

    Répondre

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire