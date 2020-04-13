Top des ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque début de semaine, tournons-nous vers les meilleures ventes de la semaine en France sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Just Dance 2020
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Monopoly
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Rayman Legends : Definitive Edition
- Thief Simulator
- Minecraft
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Uno
- Just Dance 2019
- Super Mario Party
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Bastion
- Good Job!
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
- Pocket Mini Golf
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Pokémon Epee
- Agent A
- Fifa 20
- Worms W.M.D
- Gris
- Degrees of Separation
- Sonic Mania
Top eShop Only
- Thief Simulator
- Uno
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Bastion
- Good Job!
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
- Pocket Mini Golf
- Agent A
- Worms W.M.D
- Gris
- Degrees of Separation
- Broforce
- Violett
- The Room
- Transistor
- Conduct Together
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
- Hellblade
- The Escapist
- Divinity : Original Sin II – Definitive Edition
- CMS
- Goetia
- Final Fantasy VII
- My Brother Rabbit
- Heave Ho
- Food Truck Tycoon
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 PLUS
Man Uto
la nouveauté, les grosses promos
L’eshop tourne bien. Cela donnera des idées a plus de gens de sauter le pas 🙂