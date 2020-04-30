Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires C'est Chaud !, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Moving Out
    911 Operator Deluxe Edition
    Active Neurons: Puzzle Game
    Book of Demons
    Bubble
    Dread Nautical
    Enchanted in the Moonlight: Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo
    Enchanted in the Moonlight: Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon
    Fairy Knights
    Flatland Vol.1
    Gates of Hell
    Gun Crazy
    Indivisible
    Levelhead
    Ministry of Broadcast
    Mushroom Heroes
    My Secret Pets!
    Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1
    Pocket Arcade Story
    SEGA Ages G-LOC Air Battle
    SNK Gals’ Fighters
    StarCrossed
    Streets of Rage 4
    Swapperoo
    Telling Lies
    War-Torn Dreams
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    Burnout Paradise Remastered
    The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Démo de la semaine :

  • Splatoon 2: Special Demo 2020

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!!
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA)
  • My Secret Pets!
  • Save Your Nuts

Les promotions de la semaine:

Game Title Saving Until
The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) -80% Sun 10th May
X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) -75% Sun 31st May
Yooka-Laylee (Team17) -66% Sun 10th May
Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) -50% Thu 7th May
Northgard (Shiro Games) -50% Mon 11th May
SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) -50% Mon 11th May
Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild Games) -50% Mon 11th May
Beholder 2 (Alawar Premium) -50% Fri 15th May
Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) -33% Sun 10th May
Star Wars Pinball (Zen Studios) -30% Wed 6th May
Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo) -25% Sun 10th May
Kingdom Two Crowns (Raw Fury) -25% Mon 4th May
Baba Is You (Hempuli) -25% Sun 3rd May
Cuphead (StudioMDHR) -25% Wed 6th May
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire