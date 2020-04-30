Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
- Les sorties de la semaine :
Moving Out
911 Operator Deluxe Edition
Active Neurons: Puzzle Game
Book of Demons
Bubble
Dread Nautical
Enchanted in the Moonlight: Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo
Enchanted in the Moonlight: Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon
Fairy Knights
Flatland Vol.1
Gates of Hell
Gun Crazy
Indivisible
Levelhead
Ministry of Broadcast
Mushroom Heroes
My Secret Pets!
Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1
Pocket Arcade Story
SEGA Ages G-LOC Air Battle
SNK Gals’ Fighters
StarCrossed
Streets of Rage 4
Swapperoo
Telling Lies
War-Torn Dreams
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
Burnout Paradise Remastered
The Wonderful 101: Remastered
Démo de la semaine :
- Splatoon 2: Special Demo 2020
Les DLC de la semaine :
- CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!!
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA)
- My Secret Pets!
- Save Your Nuts
Les promotions de la semaine:
|Game Title
|Saving
|Until
|The Count Lucanor (Merge Games)
|-80%
|Sun 10th May
|X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios)
|-75%
|Sun 31st May
|Yooka-Laylee (Team17)
|-66%
|Sun 10th May
|Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase)
|-50%
|Thu 7th May
|Northgard (Shiro Games)
|-50%
|Mon 11th May
|SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games)
|-50%
|Mon 11th May
|Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild Games)
|-50%
|Mon 11th May
|Beholder 2 (Alawar Premium)
|-50%
|Fri 15th May
|Splatoon 2 (Nintendo)
|-33%
|Sun 10th May
|Star Wars Pinball (Zen Studios)
|-30%
|Wed 6th May
|Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo)
|-25%
|Sun 10th May
|Kingdom Two Crowns (Raw Fury)
|-25%
|Mon 4th May
|Baba Is You (Hempuli)
|-25%
|Sun 3rd May
|Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
|-25%
|Wed 6th May