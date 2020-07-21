Atelier Ryza 2 se confirme avec une vidéo de Gameplay

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy officiellement annoncé par Koei Tecmo Europe, il n’aura donc pas fallu une semaine après les fuites pour que l’annonce soit faite en parallèle du Nintendo Direct mini et indé’ du 20 Juillet 2020 où on vous invitera à suivre le résumé via la news déjà disponible.
We are pleased to reveal that Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy will be coming this Winter. Keep your eyes peeled on our official website for more information. #WelcomeBackRyza
Visit: https://t.co/AvwlshKZ3q#AtelierRyza2 #KTFamily #GUSTStudios #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/WwDlBYpSqR
— KOEI TECMO EUROPE (@koeitecmoeurope) July 20, 2020