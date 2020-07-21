Atelier Ryza 2 se confirme avec une vidéo de Gameplay

We are pleased to reveal that Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy will be coming this Winter. Keep your eyes peeled on our official website for more information. #WelcomeBackRyza

Visit: https://t.co/AvwlshKZ3q#AtelierRyza2 #KTFamily #GUSTStudios #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/WwDlBYpSqR

— KOEI TECMO EUROPE (@koeitecmoeurope) July 20, 2020