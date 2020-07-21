Atelier Ryza 2 se confirme avec une vidéo de Gameplay

PikaKhan Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy officiellement annoncé par Koei Tecmo Europe, il n’aura donc pas fallu une semaine après les fuites pour que l’annonce soit faite en parallèle du Nintendo Direct mini et indé’ du 20 Juillet 2020 où on vous invitera à suivre le résumé via la news déjà disponible.

PikaKhan
Ecrit par
Guerre des consoles ? Je laisse ca aux autres ! Un test reste forcément subjectif, alors n'hésitez pas à donner votre avis en commentaire ! Twitter: @OignonKnight @NintendoTown

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire