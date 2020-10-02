Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires 3DS, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 24 au 30 septembre 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./New. – Kirby Fighters 2 (Nintendo) [24.9.2020]
02./01. – Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) [18.9.2020]
03./03. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (30% de promotion actuellement)
04./04. – Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Capcom) [25.8.2017] (26% % de promotion actuellement)
05./00. – Final Fantasy IX (Square-Enix) [14.2.2019] (50% de promotion actuellement)
06./02. – Monster Rancher 2 (Koei-Tecmo) [17.9.2020]
07./06. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
08./00. – Gear.Club Unlimited (3 g o o) [14.12.2017] (93% de promotion actuellement)
09./00. – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2017] (43% de promotion actuellement)
10./07. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020]
11./00. – Untitled Goose Game (Panic) [20.9.2019] (25% de promotion actuellement)
12./08. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
13./00. – Final Fantasy VII (Square-Enix) [26.3.2019] (50% de promotion actuellement)
14./14. – Okami HD (Capcom) [09.8.2018] (51% de promotion actuellement)
15./09. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]
16./00. – Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Square-Enix) [11.4.2019] (50% de promotion actuellement)
17./00. – Dungreed (Pikii) [24.9.2020]
18./12. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
19./New. – Unrailed! (bilibili) [23.9.2020]
20./13. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Monster Hunter XX (Capcom) [18.3.2017] (en promotion à 990 Yens, au lieu de 4 063 Yens)
02./02. – Dai Gyakuten Saiban 2: Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo (Capcom) [03.8.2017] (En promotion à 990 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)
03./03. – Dai Gyakuten Saiban: Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Bouken (Capcom) [09.7.2015] (En promotion à 990 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)
04./04. – Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom) [08.10.2016] (currently en promotion à 990 Yens, au lieu de 4 063 Yens)
05./05. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice (Capcom) [09.6.2016] (currently en promotion à 990 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)
06./07. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [17.4.2014] (currently en promotion à 990 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)
07./06. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
08./10. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies (Capcom) [25.7.2013] (currently en promotion à 990 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)
09./08. – Charisou DX3: Time Rider (spicysoft) [17.12.2014] (currently en promotion à 100 Yens, au lieu de 600 Yens)
10./09. – Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (Capcom) [22.11.2017] (currently en promotion à 990 Yens, au lieu de 3 046 Yens)

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire