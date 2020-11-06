Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 29 octobre au 5 novembre 2020).
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch
01./New. – Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) [30.10.2020]
02./00. – Octopath Traveler (Square-Enix) [13.7.2018]
03./05. – A Magical High School Girl (Sekai Games) [07.6.2020]
04./New. – Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (Atlus) [29.10.2020]
05./06. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
06./04. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
07./03. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]
08./07. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
09./08. – Diablo III Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) [27.12.2018]
10./02. – Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) [18.9.2020]
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS
01./02. – Bike Rider DX (spicysoft) [26.12.2012]
02./01. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
03./05. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]
04./07. – Pokémon Dream Radar (Nintendo) [23.6.2012]
05./04. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]
06./03. – Digimon World Re:Digitize Decode (Bandai-Namco) [27.6.2013]
07./00. – Brave Dungeon (INSIDE SYSTEM) [30.11.2016]
08./06. – Adventure Bar Story (Rideon Japan) [25.6.2014]
09./00. – Pokémon Silver Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017]
10./00. – Pokémon Gold Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017]