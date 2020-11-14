Physicality Games, éditeur de jeu en boite à tirages limités pour Nintendo Switch, annule et rembourse ses derniers titres

Entré tardivement sur le ring des éditeurs de jeux en édition limité avec un business modèle pas forcément optimum ni sans fonds : le Texan, Physicality Games ferme donc sa branche de jeux boites exclusifs. Les pré-commandes pour certains de ses titres n’ayant pas atteint les minima espérés pour passer à l’édition de ceux-ci et achevant de ruiner la confiance de développeurs tiers dans leur société pour obtenir des contrats d’édition limités.

Ceux qui auront pré-commandé certains de leurs titres ne tarderont pas à recevoir le mail que d’autres ont déjà reçus. Chacun d’eux étant envoyé individuellement au moment du remboursement (selon les propos de l’éditeur sur Twitter). Rolling Gunner et les autres jeux ne seront donc peut-être jamais édité en boite, au moins pas chez Physicality Games qui, tel un kickstarter, attendait pour chaque pré-commande d’atteindre un certain pallié pour le passage en production.

Notez néanmoins que leurs produits « non limités » restent en vente, ce n’est donc pas la fin de la société d’édition, mais la fin de sa première plongée dans le monde des jeux à tirages limités. Peut-être se relanceront-ils via financement participatif cette-fois, ou après avoir stabilisé les finances de leur boite. En tous les cas, c’est une page qui se tourne, y compris sur notre page de sélection des éditeurs à tirages limités sur Nintendo Switch, ou le relatif anonymat de Physicality l’avait conduit à être ajouté récemment et dont il va quitter le listing dans les prochaines minutes.

We started Physicality Games with the idea of differently providing pre-order exclusive physical video games. We didn’t want the artificial scarcity of limited-print runs to prevent fans from getting the game they wanted. We wanted Deluxe Editions that any fan, gamer, or collector would be proud to display on their shelves, packaged in beautiful, metal, display boxes and containing items meaningful to the game. We wanted a site that would facilitate communities by allowing gamers to easily share their gamer IDs and favorite games across the internet. We wanted something true to our key values of kindness, community, quality, and charity.

In many ways we succeeded. We are proud of the site we created. We are proud of the Deluxe Editions we put together and the high-level of detail that went into every aspect of them. And we are proud to announce that we, from our own pockets, have already made all charitable donations earned through pre-orders.

However, after eight months of sustained effort we failed to achieve sufficient pre-orders for any of our exclusive pre-order titles. We have therefore decided to cancel our exclusive pre-order titles and will begin processing full refunds to our customers per our guarantee. This was a painful decision to make but we can no longer, in good consciousness, ask our customers to continue waiting.

We offer a sincere apology that we are unable to ship and would like to thank each and every one of our fans from the bottom of our hearts for the patience and understanding they’ve shown.

The Physicality Games website will remain open. Non pre-order games and apparel will remain available for purchase with quick shipment. Community functions will remain active and new accounts and profiles can still be created and shared online. However, exclusive pre-order titles will no longer be available.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding during this transition.

– The Physicality Games Team