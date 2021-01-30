Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 30 janvier aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  3. Minecraft
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  6. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  7. Just Dance 2021
  8. Hades
  9. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  10. Stardew Valley
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Contra Anniversary Collection
  13. Cooking Simulator
  14. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  15. Overcooked 2
  16. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  17. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  18. Monopoly
  19. Splatoon 2
  20. Cyber Shadow
  21. Super Mario Maker 2
  22. Super Mario Party
  23. Castle Crashers Remastered
  24. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  25. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  26. Pokemon Sword
  27. Super Mario Odyssey
  28. Cuphead
  29. Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King
  30. Mortal Kombat 11

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  3. Hades
  4. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  5. Stardew Valley
  6. Contra Anniversary Collection
  7. Cooking Simulator
  8. Cyber Shadiw
  9. Castle Crashers Remastered
  10. Cuphead
  11. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  12. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
  13. Hollow Knight
  14. Terraria
  15. Legrand Legacy
  16. Gris
  17. Good Job!
  18. Snipperclips
  19. Moto Rush GT
  20. Okami HD
  21. Wheel of Fortune
  22. Doom
  23. Minecraft Dungeons
  24. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  25. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
  26. Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
  27. Doom 64
  28. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
  29. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  30. Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition

 

