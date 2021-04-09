Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 1er avril – 7 avril 2021).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990¥)

02./02. – Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (8 990¥)

03./04. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)

04./05. – Kuukiyomi 3 (G-mode) [19.3.2021] (510¥)

05./00. – Unrailed! (bilibili) [23.9.2020] (2 350¥)

06./07. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021] (6 578¥)

07./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)

08./10. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)

09./00. – Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] (2 150¥)

10./11. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)

11./12. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)

12./13. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)

13./18. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] (6 578¥)

14./New. – G-Mode Archives 33 Tetris Diamond (G-mode) [01.4.2021] (500¥)

15./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378¥)

16./00. – Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) [02.8.2018] (815¥)

17./00. – Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) [21.12.2017] (1 500¥)

18./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678¥)

19./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017] (6 578¥)

20./00. – Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout Digital Deluxe Edition (Koei-Tecmo) [26.9.2019] (9 955¥)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./02. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018] (1 222¥)

02./03. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015] (777¥)

03./04. – Adventure Bar Story (Rideon Japan) [25.6.2014] (660¥)

04./08. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017] (1 650¥)

05./00. – Adventure Labyrinth Story (Rideon Japan) [10.2.2016] (660¥)

06./00. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017] (935¥)

07./00. – Dragon Quest Monsters: Tery’s Wonderland 3D (Square-Enix) [13.2.2014] (3 080¥)

08./00. – Pokémon Gold Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017] (1 222¥)

09./00. – Dragon Quest (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017] (660¥)

10./00. – Pokémon Silver Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017] (1 222¥)