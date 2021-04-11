La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch (Atelier Mysterious Trilogy, New Pokemon Snap, etc.)

Les eShop Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !

Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack – 24.0GB

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX – 9.1GB

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX – 7.5GB

Dragon Audit – 7.9GB

New Pokemon Snap – 6.8GB

Relicta – 6.3GB

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX – 5.6GB

Team Troopers – 2.6GB

Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room – 2.6GB

War Of Stealth – assassin – 2.5GB

Myastere: Ruins of Deazniff – 2.2GB

Pocoyo Party – 1.4GB

Infinite Adventures – 1.4GB

Angry Golf – 1.1GB

Buildings Have Feelings Too! – 920MB

Driving World: Nordic Challenge – 711MB

Rain on Your Parade – 679MB

Hike – 671MB

Snowball Collections Bubble – 625MB

Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 – 590MB

Fly Together! – 448MB

Moon Raider – 448MB

Bamerang – 382MB

Wanna Survive – 352MB

The Skylia Prophecy – 318MB

Heal: Console Edition – 307MB

Asdivine Cross – 260MB

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – 259MB

Tribal Pass – 217MB

Skyland Rush – Air Raid Attack – 165MB

Colorfall – 160MB

Dungeon and Gravestone – 153MB

Road Fury – 107MB

Kingdom of Arcadia – 101MB

Escaping a Kid’s Room～The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series～ – 101MB

Throw it! Animal Park – 101MB