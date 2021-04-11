La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch (Atelier Mysterious Trilogy, New Pokemon Snap, etc.)

Les eShop Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !
Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack – 24.0GB
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX – 9.1GB
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX – 7.5GB
Dragon Audit – 7.9GB
New Pokemon Snap – 6.8GB
Relicta – 6.3GB
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX – 5.6GB
Team Troopers – 2.6GB
Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room – 2.6GB
War Of Stealth – assassin – 2.5GB
Myastere: Ruins of Deazniff – 2.2GB
Pocoyo Party – 1.4GB
Infinite Adventures – 1.4GB
Angry Golf – 1.1GB
Buildings Have Feelings Too! – 920MB
Driving World: Nordic Challenge – 711MB
Rain on Your Parade – 679MB
Hike – 671MB
Snowball Collections Bubble – 625MB
Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 – 590MB
Fly Together! – 448MB
Moon Raider – 448MB
Bamerang – 382MB
Wanna Survive – 352MB
The Skylia Prophecy – 318MB
Heal: Console Edition – 307MB
Asdivine Cross – 260MB
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – 259MB
Tribal Pass – 217MB
Skyland Rush – Air Raid Attack – 165MB
Colorfall – 160MB
Dungeon and Gravestone – 153MB
Road Fury – 107MB
Kingdom of Arcadia – 101MB
Escaping a Kid’s Room～The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series～ – 101MB
Throw it! Animal Park – 101MB