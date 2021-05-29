Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Miitopia
  2. Among Us
  3. Minecraft
  4. New Pokemon Snap
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  7. Cooking Simulator
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  11. Subnautica
  12. Super Mario Party
  13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  14. Subnautica: Below Zero
  15. Thief Simulator
  16. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  17. AER: Memories of Old
  18. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
  19. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
  20. Mortal Kombat 11
  21. Monster Hunter Rise
  22. Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition
  23. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
  24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  25. Old Man’s Journey
  26. Pokemon Sword
  27. Cuphead
  28. Jump Force Deluxe Edition
  29. Hades
  30. NBA 2K21

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Cooking Simulator
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Subnautica
  5. Subnautica: Below Zero
  6. Thief Simulator
  7. AER: Memories of Old
  8. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
  9. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
  10. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
  11. Old Man’s Journey
  12. Cuphead
  13. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
  14. Stick Fight: The Game
  15. Cattails
  16. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  17. Cozy Grove
  18. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
  19. Terraria
  20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
  21. Boomerang Fu
  22. Hollow Knight
  23. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
  24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
  25. Piano
  26. Doraemon Story of Seasons
  27. Metal Slug 2
  28. Paint
  29. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  30. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
