Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Miitopia
- Among Us
- Minecraft
- New Pokemon Snap
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Cooking Simulator
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Stardew Valley
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Subnautica
- Super Mario Party
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Thief Simulator
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- AER: Memories of Old
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Old Man’s Journey
- Pokemon Sword
- Cuphead
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition
- Hades
- NBA 2K21
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Cooking Simulator
- Stardew Valley
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Thief Simulator
- AER: Memories of Old
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
- Old Man’s Journey
- Cuphead
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Cattails
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Cozy Grove
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Terraria
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- Boomerang Fu
- Hollow Knight
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- Piano
- Doraemon Story of Seasons
- Metal Slug 2
- Paint
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy