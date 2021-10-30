Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Party Superstars

2. Metroid Dread

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4. Unravel Two

5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

6. Minecraft

7. Stardew Valley

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Among Us

10. Diablo II: Resurrected

11. Hob

12. Moonlighter

13. Dying Light

14. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

15. Skul: The Hero Slayer

16. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

17. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

18. Cooking Simulator

19. Mortal Kombat 11

20. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

22. Sonic Mania

23. Tetris Effect: Connected

24. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

25. Dragon Ball FighterZ

26. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

27. Blasphemous

28. Undertale

29. Monopoly

30. Cuphead

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Diablo II: Resurrected

4. Hob

5. Skul: The Hero Slayer

6. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

7. Cooking Simulator

8. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

9. Tetris Effect: Connected

10. Blasphemous

11. Cuphead

12. The First Tree

13. Hollow Knight

14. Disco Elysium

15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – The Game

16. Castlevania Advance Collection

17. Thief Simulator

18. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition

19. Torchlight II

20. Human: Fall Flat

21. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

22. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

23. Dungeon Encounters

24. Crypt of the NecroDancer

25. Green Hell

26. Gang Beasts

27. Outlast

28. Slime Rancher

29. Little Nightmares

30. Dex