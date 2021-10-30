Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Party Superstars
2. Metroid Dread
3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
4. Unravel Two
5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
6. Minecraft
7. Stardew Valley
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Among Us
10. Diablo II: Resurrected
11. Hob
12. Moonlighter
13. Dying Light
14. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
15. Skul: The Hero Slayer
16. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
17. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
18. Cooking Simulator
19. Mortal Kombat 11
20. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Sonic Mania
23. Tetris Effect: Connected
24. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
25. Dragon Ball FighterZ
26. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
27. Blasphemous
28. Undertale
29. Monopoly
30. Cuphead

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Diablo II: Resurrected
4. Hob
5. Skul: The Hero Slayer
6. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
7. Cooking Simulator
8. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
9. Tetris Effect: Connected
10. Blasphemous
11. Cuphead
12. The First Tree
13. Hollow Knight
14. Disco Elysium
15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – The Game
16. Castlevania Advance Collection
17. Thief Simulator
18. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
19. Torchlight II
20. Human: Fall Flat
21. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
22. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
23. Dungeon Encounters
24. Crypt of the NecroDancer
25. Green Hell
26. Gang Beasts
27. Outlast
28. Slime Rancher
29. Little Nightmares
30. Dex

Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire