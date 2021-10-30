Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Mario Party Superstars
2. Metroid Dread
3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
4. Unravel Two
5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
6. Minecraft
7. Stardew Valley
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Among Us
10. Diablo II: Resurrected
11. Hob
12. Moonlighter
13. Dying Light
14. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
15. Skul: The Hero Slayer
16. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
17. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
18. Cooking Simulator
19. Mortal Kombat 11
20. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Sonic Mania
23. Tetris Effect: Connected
24. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
25. Dragon Ball FighterZ
26. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
27. Blasphemous
28. Undertale
29. Monopoly
30. Cuphead
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Diablo II: Resurrected
4. Hob
5. Skul: The Hero Slayer
6. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
7. Cooking Simulator
8. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
9. Tetris Effect: Connected
10. Blasphemous
11. Cuphead
12. The First Tree
13. Hollow Knight
14. Disco Elysium
15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – The Game
16. Castlevania Advance Collection
17. Thief Simulator
18. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
19. Torchlight II
20. Human: Fall Flat
21. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
22. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
23. Dungeon Encounters
24. Crypt of the NecroDancer
25. Green Hell
26. Gang Beasts
27. Outlast
28. Slime Rancher
29. Little Nightmares
30. Dex