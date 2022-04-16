Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

3. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

4. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

5. This War of Mine

6. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

9. Minecraft

10. MLB The Show 22

11. The House of the Dead: Remake

12. Among Us

13. Mario Party Superstars

14. Cuphead

15. Overcooked 2

16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

18. Stardew Valley

19. Little Nightmares

20. Sonic Mania

21. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Edition

22. Sonic Forces

23. Moonlighter Complete Edition

24. Don’t Starve Together

25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

26. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

27. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

28. Just Dance 2022

29. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

30. SEGA Genesis Classics

Download-Only Games

1. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

2. The House of the Dead: Remake

3. Among Us

4. Cuphead

5. Stardew Valley

6. Little Nightmares

7. Don’t Starve Together

8. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

9. Blasphemous

10. Uno

11. Hollow Knight

12. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

13. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

14. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

15. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

16. Crash Drive 3

17. Hob

18. Inside

19. Limbo

20. The Escapists

21. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

22. Hentai Uno

23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

24. Beat Cop

25. SpongeBob Krusty Cook-Off

26. Nobody Saves the World

27. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

28. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2

29. Cop Car Police Simulator Chase

30. Golf With Your Friends