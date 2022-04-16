Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
3. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
4. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
5. This War of Mine
6. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
9. Minecraft
10. MLB The Show 22
11. The House of the Dead: Remake
12. Among Us
13. Mario Party Superstars
14. Cuphead
15. Overcooked 2
16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
18. Stardew Valley
19. Little Nightmares
20. Sonic Mania
21. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Edition
22. Sonic Forces
23. Moonlighter Complete Edition
24. Don’t Starve Together
25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
26. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
27. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
28. Just Dance 2022
29. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
30. SEGA Genesis Classics
Download-Only Games
1. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
2. The House of the Dead: Remake
3. Among Us
4. Cuphead
5. Stardew Valley
6. Little Nightmares
7. Don’t Starve Together
8. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
9. Blasphemous
10. Uno
11. Hollow Knight
12. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
13. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
14. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
15. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
16. Crash Drive 3
17. Hob
18. Inside
19. Limbo
20. The Escapists
21. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
22. Hentai Uno
23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
24. Beat Cop
25. SpongeBob Krusty Cook-Off
26. Nobody Saves the World
27. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
28. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2
29. Cop Car Police Simulator Chase
30. Golf With Your Friends