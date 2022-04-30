Des promotions sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch pour le Star Wars Day

Star Wars : Knights Of The Old Republic

La Journée Star Wars arrive à grands pas (le 4 mai, en anglais May the 4th), et pour fêter ça, une nouvelle vague de promotion a démarré sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch. Les fans peuvent économiser jusqu’à 50 % sur une pluralité de titres.

Voici la liste complète des titres disponibles :

– Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic – 9€25 (12€49 auparavant)

– Star Wars Episode I : Racer – 6€86 (13€72 auparavant)

– Star Wars Jedi Knight : Jedi Academy – 9€99 (19€99 auparavant)

– Star Wars Jedi Knight II : Jedi Outcast – 4€99 (9€99 auparavant)

– Star Wars Pinball – 14€99 (29€99 auparavant)

– Star Wars Republic Commando – 7€49 (prix conseillé : 14€99)

Les promotions Star Wars Day 2022 seront en vigueur sur l’eShop de la Switch jusqu’au 5 mai 2022.