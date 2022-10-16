Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 9 au 15 octobre 2022:
Classement toutes ventes :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- FIFA23 Legacy Edition
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 road to Boruto
- Inside
- No Man’s Sky
- Hokko Life
- Splatoon 3
- Tunic
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Green Hell
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Ediiton
- Cat Quest II
- Among Us
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Limbo
- Boomerang Fu
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Trilogy
- Animal Crossing New Horizon
- 30 in 1 Game Collection Volume 1
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- MotoGP19
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens set
- Return to Monkey Island
- Instant Sports
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Inside
- Tunic
- Green Hell
- Among Us
- Limbo
- Boomerang Fu
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm trilogy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator: real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022
- Dorfromantik
- Cooking Tycoon – 3 in 1 Bundle
- Slime Rancher: plortable edition
- Thief Simulator
- Tools up!
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Stomr 3 Full Burst
- LEGO Bricktales
- Football Cup 2021
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Cult Of the Lamb
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Cuphead
- Cooking Simulator
- Dicey Dungeon
- Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek
- Death Squared
- Soulsland
- Evoland Legendary Edition
- Hope’s Farm
- Bear & Breakfast
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
Et, comme chaque dimanche, n’oubliez pas de venir ce soir sur notre chaine Twitch pour l’émission, à bientôt !
Laisser un commentaire