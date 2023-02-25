Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Metroid Prime Remastered

2. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

3. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Minecraft

6. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

7. Inside

8. Stardew Valley

9. Portal: Companion Collection

10. Just Dance 2023 Edition

11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass

12. Katamari Damacy Reroll

13. Among Us

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. Disney Dreamlight Valley

16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

17. Mortal Kombat 11

18. Blanc

19. Mario Party Superstars

20. Overcooked 2

21. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

22. Pokemon Violet

23. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

24. Octopath Traveler II

25. Unravel Two

26. A Little to the Left

27. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

28. Limbo

29. It Takes Two

30. Pokemon Scarlet

Download-Only Games

1. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

2. Inside

3. Stardew Valley

4. Among Us

5. Disney Dreamlight Valley

6. Blanc

7. A Little to the Left

8. Limbo

9. Little Misfortune

10. The Oregon Trail

11. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

12. Real Boxing 2

13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

14. Pine

15. Hollow Knight

16. Terraria

17. Green Hell

18. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

19. Subnautica

20. Blasphemous

21. Cooking Simulator

22. Yooka-Laylee

23. PowerWash Simulator

24. Slime Rancher

25. Cozy Grove

26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

27. Good Night, Knight

28. Valiant Hearts: The Great War

29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

30. Diablo II: Resurrected