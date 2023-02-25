Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Metroid Prime Remastered
2. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
3. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Minecraft
6. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
7. Inside
8. Stardew Valley
9. Portal: Companion Collection
10. Just Dance 2023 Edition
11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
12. Katamari Damacy Reroll
13. Among Us
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
17. Mortal Kombat 11
18. Blanc
19. Mario Party Superstars
20. Overcooked 2
21. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
22. Pokemon Violet
23. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
24. Octopath Traveler II
25. Unravel Two
26. A Little to the Left
27. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
28. Limbo
29. It Takes Two
30. Pokemon Scarlet
Download-Only Games
1. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
2. Inside
3. Stardew Valley
4. Among Us
5. Disney Dreamlight Valley
6. Blanc
7. A Little to the Left
8. Limbo
9. Little Misfortune
10. The Oregon Trail
11. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
12. Real Boxing 2
13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
14. Pine
15. Hollow Knight
16. Terraria
17. Green Hell
18. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
19. Subnautica
20. Blasphemous
21. Cooking Simulator
22. Yooka-Laylee
23. PowerWash Simulator
24. Slime Rancher
25. Cozy Grove
26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
27. Good Night, Knight
28. Valiant Hearts: The Great War
29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
30. Diablo II: Resurrected
